Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Behind Neurocrine's Big 3rd Quarter Beat

All the other notable news, events, and analyst ratings from across the sector are below. We also revisit Neurocrine Biosciences afters its impressive third quarter.

Mylan's EpiPen problems continue. Analysts have mixed views on Radius Health and Epizyme. Behind the rally in Adamas Pharmaceuticals this week.

The biotech sector continues to be mired in its recent weakness and the main biotech indices are back to the levels of two months ago before rallying.

It looks like the biotech sector is on its way to posting another down week. The main biotech indices are back down to their levels of late August before a significant rally in September as third quarter earnings reports from the large industry concerns were largely devoid of organic revenue growth.

The biotech and pharma giants are certainly watching the progress of the tax reform bill that just got out of congressional committee. If passed, this could free up the hundreds of billions of dollars these companies have 'stashed' in their overseas operations. This could trigger a wave of M&A activity the industry so desperately needs to acquire new growth engines and replenish pipelines.

While the current tax reform bill might be good for M&A, it could also impact firms focused on rare diseases in a negative way. Included in the package is a roll back of tax credits as part of the Orphan Drug Act of 1983 intended to incent research into diseases that affect less than 200,000 individuals. This credit allow drug developers to claim half of the qualified clinical research costs for a designated orphan product. The credit only should cost the government some $2.3 billion in FY2017. However, those costs are expected to balloon to some $15 billion a decade from now.

It has been a good week for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS). On Monday, Evercore ISI issued a Buy rating with a whopping $85 price target triggering a 20% rally in the stock. The stock rose further on Wednesday after it was disclosed that Kerrisdale Advisors, LLC had accumulated a 6.5% stake in this small biopharma. Kerrisdale issued its own bullish thesis on why it believed Adamas was significantly undervalued. It believes the company's recently approved GOCOVRI is worth $65 a share by itself and Adamas could be worth up to $100 a share in Kerrisdale's view.

Mylan (MYL) has been plagued over pricing concerns on its EpiPen product for over a year now. Safety issues now seem to adding to the product's problems. According to a Bloomberg report citing results received from the FDA, there were seven deaths in the U.S. this year attributable to improper use or deployment of the devices. A total of 228 reports of EpiPen or EpiPen Jr. failures were received during the same time period, while 35 people were hospitalized. One more reason I am optimistic about the fortunes of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) which I recently articulated. The company's recently approved SYMPEJI generic EpiPen substitute will use a smaller syringe that should not see these sorts of 'deployment' issues.

Analysts are maintaining their faith in AtriCure (ATRC) despite the maker of atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers 3rd quarter miss on Thursday which knocked the stock down some 10% in trading yesterday. Needham ($25 price target) reissues its Buy rating on this small cap concern Thursday. Piper Jaffray did the same but did lower its price target on ATRC to $24 from $26 previously.

Radius Health (RDUS) sees its first activity in months even as analysts have different views on this small biopharma right now. Yesterday, Jefferies chimed in to reissued their Hold rating and $31 price target on Radius. Cantor Fitzgerald has a different take and reiterates their Buy rating and $58 price target on RDUS this morning. There is also a good piece on this company by another SA contributor to close out October.

Epizyme (EPZM) is also seeing renewed and mixed analyst action this week. On Wednesday, Oppenheimer reissued their Buy rating and $26 price target on EPZM. Yesterday, Leerink Swann ($22 Price Target) and H.C. Wainwright ($25 Price Target) also reiterated Buy ratings while RBC Capital downgraded the name to a Hold with a $16 price target.

Earlier in the year, we did a deep dive on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) and gave it a 'thumbs up'.

It was a good call as the company has done a great job of executing on the development and rollout of its primary drug candidate 'Ingrezza'. This compound was approved in late April for tardive dyskinesia neurological disorder. Tardive dyskinesia is described as a neurological movement disorder that is caused by the long-term use of a certain type of medications called neuroleptics.

The stock was up almost 20% yesterday on blowout third quarter results. Let's take a look at the key numbers within the report in our Spotlight feature today.

Earnings Highlights:

The company posted a small loss of 13 cents a share, 36 cents a share above the consensus.

Revenues came in at just over $60 million, more than $30 million over consensus.

Ingrezza sales amounted to $45.8 million during the quarter. This is far above the $8.3 million of revenues from Ingrezza delivered in the second quarter - which also beat the consensus numbers.

It should be noted that Neurocrine received a $15 million milestone payment from Mitsubishi Tanabe for initiating pivotal studies of Ingrezza in Asia. Even backing that out, Ingrezza sales in the quarter came in more than 50% above the consensus analyst estimates.

The company ended the quarter with over $750 million in cash, investments and receivables. Neurocrine will have no reason to come back to the till for additional funding for the foreseeable future. The stock's current market cap after today's rally in the shares is just north of $6 billion, making it one of the few true 'mid-caps' in the sector.

Three Other Milestones:

Early in October, the FDA approved the 80 mg capsule strength of Ingrezza for tardive dyskinesia. It will be priced at parity to the 40 mg strength approved in April.

Later in the month, the FDA tagged Ingrezza as an Orphan Drug for the treatment of pediatric patients with Tourette syndrome.

Most importantly, a few days later AbbVie (ABBV) filed a marketing application seeking approval for elagolix for the management of endometriosis with associated pain. If approved in the second quarter, this would be the first new treatment for this indication in a decade. AbbVie is licensing elagolix from Neurocrine. Approval would trigger a new revenue stream for Neurocrine.

Analyst Commentary:

Not surprisingly given third quarter results, analysts are offering heaps of positive commentary on NBIX today. Here is a sampling.

BMO Capital ($109 Price Target) reissued its Buy rating on NBIX Wednesday.

This morning, H.C. Wainwright ($139 Price Target), Oppenheimer ($85 Price Target) and Deutsche Bank ($79 Price Target, raised from $67 previously) all reiterated Buy ratings on Neurocrine.

Oppenheimer's analyst added this color behind his view on Neurocrine

NBIX reported 3Q17 results with an update on the impressive Ingrezza Tardive Dyskinesia launch. The company reported 3Q EPS of ($0.13), well ahead of our ($0.48) estimate and ($0.51)E consensus driven by a massive beat on Ingrezza revenues of $46M vs. our $10M estimate and $11M consensus est. Management explained that Ingrezza performance should deliver steady quarterly growth despite the availability of the 80mg tablet which is priced similarly to the 40mg. NBIX identified new catalysts on the horizon for Ingrezza in Tourette Syndrome , opicapone, and elagolix. We update our model to reflect flow-through of actuals, resulting in changes to our revenue and earnings estimates".

Verdict:

Neurocrine seems to be one of the few 'Tier 4' biotech stocks that has seamlessly transitioned to 'Tier 3' status with nary a hiccup and looks like it will soon be a 'Tier 2' name. As always, I advised to cull some profits using the Jensen Rules but to keep the majority of one's core stake in this concern.

If the company continues to deliver, more significant upside in the shares are a distinct possibility.

