Coming from a background working at financial institutions both large and small, there isn’t anything more important to day-to-day functionality than the software. The flow of information and data that must be properly funneled to all stakeholders across financials is massive and complex and is an area of the market I believe is ripe for innovation. In many ways, companies providing this software make for much better investments than the banks themselves.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) is a prime example of this dynamic. While large bulge bracket investment banks and consumer-oriented firms largely house their information technology (“IT”) development in-house, smaller players in the financial services industry – registered investment advisors (“RIAs”), community banks, hedge funds, endowments – just do not have the capital to build this infrastructure out themselves. Even in some cases, larger entities (Morgan Stanley (MS), JPMorgan (JPM), Ares Management (ARES)) find reason to use SS&C Technologies products. Heightened regulatory requirements and a tough banking and trading environment have only deepened this need, and many are looking for independent vendors that can provide full service solutions.

It’s a great business model. Once a customer is locked into the new ecosystem, they are locked in; retention rates at SS&C Technologies have long been above 95% on an annual basis (97% retention rate currently). Switching costs are enormous, and it isn’t unusual for many financial firms to still be using software product (with some updates) put into service way back in the 1990s. Heavy customer retention alongside the recurring revenue model (subscription/license fees) and low capital expenditures make cash flows easy to predict and stable. These are the types of businesses I love, and while there are concerns on the sustainability of the high EBITDA margins found here, I don’t believe investors will see much risk there. The major catalyst present – to either the upside or downside – over the next several years is the closure and integration of the recently announced acquisition of DST Systems. While the company has a history of successful integration and deleveraging major acquisitions, such as Advent Software in 2015 and GlobeOp in 2012, this will be the largest in the company’s history, and it will make or break the firm.

Legacy Business Remains Solid, But Concentration Risks Weigh

The financial technology business is growing, but it is one where market participants have a tendency to carve out niches. Within these subsects of the market, a handful of firms generally have control. When investors think of the big players in the space – Cognizant (CTSH), Fiserv (FISV), Infosys Limited (INFY) – it is generally by revenue, and margins do not necessarily follow. All of these larger players have enterprise values more than three times what was found at legacy SS&C Technologies, but all of them post margins substantially lower despite the scale and operational leverage advantage. Adjusted EBITDA margin is consistently above 40% here, and that is in most cases 10-15% (or more) above large-cap peer averages using similar calculation methodology.

Earning that type of margin is difficult, and requires building a solid base of business in the right space. Boosting the investment proposition, it isn’t just a case of “luck” or being in the right business at the right time. For instance, in fund administration (which was built out via the GlobeOp and Citi Alternative Investor Services acquisitions), SS&C Technologies has gone from being a non-existent player to the top administrator by assets under administration (“AUA”): $1,483B. The margin profile today is so much better than what was present at GlobeOp which formed the major base of the business here ($800mm acquisition), so management clearly has had great success in creating opportunity to a degree where other large-scale players could not. This is all done in many cases while competing against large banking peers with internally developed systems (State Street, Bank of New York Mellon, Northern Trust). It takes a great company with a nimble management team to outmaneuver these firms which have substantially higher available capital.

This type of specialization brings with it risks. More than half of 2017 revenue is set to come from alternative assets: hedge funds, private equity, real estate, fund administration. Deeper still, more than 80% will come from that group, plus insurance companies, REITs, and pension funds (“institutions”). By and large, revenue sourced from other avenues, such as private wealth management and RIAs, as well as research shops and the government via municipal finance, is just a drop in the bucket. This has long been a heavy cross that SS&C Technologies has borne and likely has led to substantial market pessimism. Despite the current high margins, everyone expects the end of the world for these companies. The new reality of passive investing has hurt both alternative asset managers and to a lesser extent institutional management, at least if viewed by the lens of the financial press. The so-called “2 and 20” model of hedge funds does appear to be on the way out, and with most of the financial sector struggling with profitability, many wonder whether services companies can really continue to extract 40% EBITDA margin off of firms that have struggled to earn real economic returns.

I think the risks here are vastly, vastly overstated. While there was a period where hedge funds saw net outflows early in 2016, that has since corrected, and the expectation is for hedge fund assets under management (“AUM”) to set another all-time high this year, recording ten straight years of gains coming off the Great Recession. While the bull run in the equity markets likely has contributed to AUM, particularly among hedge funds that take an activist or leveraged long role, I don’t think we should discount that as a group, hedge funds have seen uncorrelated returns with the market. They are “hedge” funds after all, and certain types (long/short, short only, etc.) have seen outflows and lower returns. The current bull market run can’t last forever, and EBITDA is going to be much more resilient here versus other financial plays I’ve owned and traded in the past (such as active equity/fixed income managers like Legg Mason (LM)). When annual returns in the broader market taper off, I expect a renaissance in active management and hedge fund AUM.

DST Systems Acquisition

Widely speculated, the acquisition of DST Systems for $5,400mm is a game changer. The acquisition multiple is roughly 11.7x EV/EBITDA based on trailing twelve-month results from DST Systems as reported, 8.8x including the $150mm in guided synergies. Keep in mind both companies exclude stock-based compensation from adjusted EBITDA calculations, and I’m a firm believer in treating this expense as a real and recurring expense equivalent to cash outlay. The exact details of the financing side of this transaction (debt maturity, secured/unsecured, coupons, etc.) is not out yet, but management has stated that this deal will be funded by a combination of debt and equity financing. The secondary equity component is expected to be around between $500-1,000mm, which will help with pro-forma leverage given that will be above 5x at close. Likely driving the equity issuance, the company currently has a covenant requirement that leverage not exceed 5.25x, so unless that is amended that is the upper bound. The acquisition should close by Q3 2018.

Strategically, the deal makes a lot of sense. DST Systems provides proprietary technology-based information processing and servicing solutions to both Financial Services and Healthcare, and that Healthcare business will be an excellent form of diversification for the company. Like SS&C Technologies, recurring revenue is in excess of 90%, and the average client tenure is nearly two decades. Products include some overlap into asset manager and brokerage solutions, a great retirement products business, and the healthcare arm. Income streams will be diversified, as beyond the healthcare diversification, exposure to wealth management will see an uptick as well. This should boost perception, and I believe the market will reward the firm on a consolidated basis for having less exposure to alternative assets and institutional clients.

On the negative side, a large portion of the DST Systems operation is comprised of lower margin products aimed at providing backoffice functionality (shareholder recordkeeping, client portals, reporting, account servicing), which is better known as business process outsourcing (“BPO”). BPO doesn’t carry with it a lot of brand cache, and it is a much more competitive business. As a result, despite anticipated cost synergies, the acquisition will dilute consolidated EBITDA margin. I also expect organic revenue growth to lag that of the legacy business, so on the net, the combined company is going to lose some of its high growth, high margin luster. Taking the glass half full view, there is ample opportunity for improvement. Management can and will bring their expertise in automation and higher-end solutions to improving these products, which could drive EBITDA margin (currently low to mid 20%) at the acquired business higher over the next several years.

On the risk front, management must integrate a combined workforce of more than 25,000 employees, many of which are performing mission-critical solutions for customers. The revenue base is sticky, but it also can ill afford mistakes; customers can and will walk if issues put reputation on the line. I’m not too worried. Bolstering the prospects of the deal, this isn’t the first time SS&C Technologies has worked with DST Systems. In 2014, the company acquired DST Global, the (relatively) tiny EMEA and AsiaPac business of DST Systems, for $95mm in cash in 2014. This means that both management teams have already worked together to some extent in the past, and it is likely that CEO William Stone has a better core understanding of what he is acquiring versus if they were going in dark. This isn’t his first acquisition rodeo; the company has bought more than a dozen firms over the course of its history.

The management team also isn’t a stranger to leverage. SS&C Technologies was taken private in 2005 via leveraged buy-out (“LBO”) buy Carlyle Group and the management team at 6.8x net debt/EBITDA, and after the initial public offering (“IPO”) in 2010 and subsequent follow-on offering a year later, that leverage was down to 1.5x. GlobeOp was acquired in 2012, catapulting leverage to 4.2x, but that marker was back down to 1.5x three years later. That’s a proven track record of being able to navigate having a levered balance sheet and, perhaps more importantly, actually paying it down and driving margin improvement.

Pro Forma Outlook, Takeaway on Valuation Based on Cash Flow

I expect $1,285mm in adjusted EBITDA for the combined entity next year on a pro forma basis (remember Q3 2018 close). I don’t believe SS&C Technologies will have any issue pricing $1,000mm in equity at a reasonable rate near current equity prices. Based on that expectation, the combined enterprise value based on $4,400mm in additional debt is going to be roughly $16,850mm as the company sits today. Back of the envelope math puts SS&C Technology trading at 13x EV/EBITDA on a pro forma basis for 2018.

Interest expense will run about $370mm per year, assuming the company prices new debt at 6% on average. That doesn’t seem like a lofty goal, as the 2023 Senior Notes that were issued in the middle of 2015 priced at 5.875% and those notes trade well above par. Assuming $100mm in taxes (lighter due to much higher depreciation and amortization rates versus actual capital expenditure outlay) and $150mm in capital expenditures, free cash flow is in the neighborhood of $590mm once adding back stock-based compensation expense as well ($75mm estimate). Given management has targeted 0.7x leverage reduction annually, a large portion of which will come from debt paydown versus growth, it seems I’m on the same page with the company’s top brass.

The market looks to be pricing the company at 5.8% pro forma free cash flow yield today, which is more than reasonable in my view. Historically, the company has traded at a significant premium to those levels (20%), although with substantially less leverage. DST Systems has traded at similar ranges despite the difference in margin profiles. If management can hit reasonable targets (5% consolidated organic growth, achieve the $150mm in synergy targets, drive margin improvement in the acquired business), there is a great case for upside for the company’s shares today. It hasn’t paid to bet against SS&C Technologies in the past based on deal integration, and the relative lack of short interest despite the upcoming leverage increase points to the market agreeing.

