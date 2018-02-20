Coal, Chips, And Chemicals Charge Up, Per Broker February Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February top-yield Basic Materials stocks showed 40.47% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big dogs still boss the basics.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Brokers Alleged 11.24% To 42.07% Net Gains For Ten Basic Materials Stocks By February 2019

Six of ten top yielding Basic Materials stocks (tinted in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Basic Materials stocks as graded by Wall St. wizards was 60% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 16, 2019 were:

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) was projected to net $420.68, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for CCR.

Foresight Energy (FELP) was projected to net $234.07, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) was projected to net $186.41, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number was showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Enviva Partners (EVA) was projected to net $285.05, based on dividends plus the median of three analyst estimates, less broker fees. Beta number was not available for EVA.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) netted $137.74 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Natural Resources (NRP) was projected to net $294.71, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Ciner Resources (CINR) was projected to net $171.48, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY) was projected to net $246.57, based on dividends plus target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) was projected to net $220.84, based on dividends alone, plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% more than the market as a whole.

Indo Tambangraya (OTCPK:ITAYY) was projected to net $136.83, based on dividends only, no target price estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One Basic Materials Stock To Lose 3.1% By February, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2019 was:

Norbord (OSB) projected a loss of $31.19 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from ten analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 147% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Basic Materials Dogs By Yield Represented All 13 Industries For February

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts February 16 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from all thirteen Basic Materials Industries produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 February Basic Materials Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (12-21) Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Basic Materials Stocks

Top ten Basic Materials stocks selected 2/16/18 showing top yields represented just five of thirteen industries constituting the sector: (1) coal [6 listed]; (2) steel [1 listed]; (3) gold [1 listed]; (4) industrial metals & minerals [1 listed]; (5) lumber & wood [1 listed].

Best yield basic materials stock was the top coal firm, China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY) [1].

Second by yield was was the lone steel representative, Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) [2]. Third through seventh were the other five of six coal industry representatives listed: CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) [3]; Indo Tambangraya (OTCPK:ITAYY) [4]; SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) [5]; Alliance Resource (ARLP) [6]; Alliance Holdings (AHGP) [7].

Gold brightened the eight slot as represented by Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) [8]. An industrial metals and minerals firm claimed the ninth place, Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUGY) [8]. Finally, the lumber and wood resource, Enviva Partners (EVA) [10], completed the top ten February Basic Materials stock list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Basic Materials Dogs Showed 0% To 30.17% Upsides, While (32) One Projected A Regrettable Loss By February, 2019

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast An 40.47% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced By Basic Materials Stocks By February, 2019

Ten top Basic Materials dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Basic Materials dogs selected 2/16/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented five industries in the basic materials sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Basic Materials Dogs (33) Delivering 10.21% Vs. (34) February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Basic Materials kennel by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 40.47% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The sixth lowest priced Basic Materials top yield dog, CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 42.07%.

The five lowest-priced Basic February 16 were: Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF); Indo Tambangraya (OTCPK:ITAYY); Mount Gibson Iron (OTCPK:MTGRY); Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY); China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY), with prices ranging from $2.19 to $11.58.

Five higher-priced Basic Materials as of February 16 were: CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR); Alliance Resource (ARLP);SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP); Alliance Holdings (AHGP); Enviva Partners (EVA), whose prices ranged from $14.75 to $27.70.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Basic Material dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance or YCharts. Dog photo: 1stdibs.com

Three or more of these top 50 basic material pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating. September 8, Dogs of the Week III ( Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched . Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 2PM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of five stocks contending for a weekly opening in the Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Open Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher any trading day at 2 PM watch, comment and share the live video. Of course you are also welcome the watch the replay anytime. Yet, always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, VEDL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.