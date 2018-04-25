Junk Bonds? Run Far, Far Away

At present, we are seeing interest rates on junk debt (NYSE:JNK) below the long-term historical average risk-free rate of around 5-6%. Companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are happily issuing new junk bonds to finance operations, despite having lagging - or even negative - earnings. Though market-wide debt ratios are not yet at a concerning point, as evidenced in the graphs below, the exuberance of high-growth companies will be reaching a tipping point in the very near-term future. This will be due to rising rates (a primarily psychological phenomenon - markets do just fine under rates up to triple our key 3% level so long as rate hikes are gradual), consumer loan and credit defaults, dishonesty in many industries regarding debt capitalization, and fundamental mispricing as a result relative to the default risk.

Last trading session, rates on the 10-Year T-bill (USD:10YR) was bid up to 2.996%. Again, this in itself carries little to no fundamental risk, and I invest exclusively on strong fundamentals. These fundamentals mean that I don’t care about irrational reactions to risk-free rates increasing by mere basis points, a few swings in volatility (VIX), or the effects of largely empty threats of a trade war on my core holdings of U.S. overweight companies such as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Though each investment strategy and core thesis should vary between individuals, there’s nothing to gain in the intermediate to long term from panic selling from rates having crossed an arbitrary threshold. That said, it does provide short-term opportunity in those who have the free capital to pounce on the opportunity of a broad market dip. However, junk bonds are trading up almost entirely due to fear of the equities market - CNN’s Fear and Greed index is currently at a rating of “Fear,” and has been holding at “Extreme Fear” over the past month.

Flows into assets that are perceived as more risk-off in recent months, such as bonds, have had an inflow of cash not seen before, creating severe mispricing in both equities (sideways movement during a period of exceptional fundamentals) and junk bonds due to increasing demand, pushing yields ever lower. This inflow into bonds is the major, if not the only, driving force preventing an imminent correction in junk bonds and consumer debt at large. As soon as investors are hit with the first wave of defaults on junk debt (Tesla’s may happen in mere months, according to some observers), a stock market upswing - thanks to continued strong earnings - coupled with rates on 10-year bills crossing the psychologically important 3% level will catalyze an outflow from junk debt - the buoys are largely artificial and only work from emotion in the markets.

Consumer debt has been testing the highest levels in history, adjusted for inflation. Although consumer debt and junk bonds are not interchangeable, they are highly correlated risk-asset classes that are exceptionally rate-, emotion-, and default-sensitive. Admittedly, consumer debt is not quite as risky for investors as in 2008, thanks to an increased use of revolving credit, but even a slight bump in interest rates or unemployment brings immense risk to creditors that has not been priced in. Even with the amazing wage growth for individuals with poor credit and earnings, we are teetering on the edge of widespread default (in part thanks to the abysmal savings rate, massive consumption, and short-term thinking of the average American). Early signs of impending default include recent spikes in delinquencies on mobile home and subprime auto loans. We, as investors, are (hopefully) largely not victims to these flaws. However, they do indicate fundamental deterioration in certain markets and sectors.



Current and projected levels of junk debt are simply unacceptable for all rational investors at present interest rates given the impending chances of defaults. We see a target yield of junk debt at 7%-12% to account for mispriced default risk, with a greater chance toward the higher end should Treasuries pass the 3% mark. A simple historical mean reversion on junk yields backs this up: Even in the bull market following the dotcom bust average yields on junk were around 7%. Fortunately for equity investors, debt is covered by a solid margin by earnings and EBITDA in the S&P 500, but the leverage used in high-growth companies is rather unacceptable:

Interestingly, just like in the 80s where companies would use EBITDA (as opposed to earnings metrics) to favorably finance never-ending leveraged buyouts of competitors, similar practices are still happening today: Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) has faced massive negative attention for this. Credit investors at large have a fundamentally broken thesis - just like in personal finance, the principal must eventually be paid down rather than simply moved to a new line of credit if we seek to achieve sustainable returns.

Although I must concede that continued strong earnings of companies buoyed by the tax cut may help "junk" rated debt issuers make on-time interest payments - at least for some time - that does not negate the fundamental problem with debt hovering just above sustainability. Additionally, a junk debt correction may be seen as a significant opportunity by potential creditors, which may prevent a full-on bear market. For these reasons, it is quite difficult to time down to the day when junk will correct - and if so, to what degree of severity - but such flawed fundamentals cannot be overlooked.

This mispricing of junk debt provides substantial upside opportunity for those who are able to identify it. Short interest over the past month on the junk bond ETF JNK has shot up nearly 10%. This, coupled with declining sentiment and technical analysis shows a range expansion via Bollinger bands with substantial short- and long-term potential for downside. Volume into bonds, including junk, by scared investors is continuing to artificially inflate the pricing of junk debt, though very soon this will reverse. Therefore, we conclude that a short position in the JNK or HYG ETFs will generate alpha, while downside risks of shorting can be mitigated for the risk-averse through the ProShares Short High Yield fund (NYSEARCA:SJB). I cannot recommend using options to take a bearish position, as both timing and pricing must be very precise to maximize return, and directly shorting offers greater potential for buy-and-hold investors such as myself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.