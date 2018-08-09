Trupanion: A Regulatory Icarus With 75% Potential Downside

Regulatory action seems likely, and the result could be very high churn in Territory Partners, the resulting stall in growth could cause 75% downside in the stock.

The Analysts covering the stock have no background in Insurance and have pushed a valuation that's well in excess of the peer universe.

100% of Territory Partner and Veterinarian compensation is dependent on the successful sale of insurance, but virtually none of them are licensed.

The sales funnel is spearheaded by the Territory Partners who generate referrals for Trupanion insurance and, therefore, must be licensed if their compensation is dependent on the sale of insurance.

Trupanion is an insurance company that the market is pricing as a tech innovator. The market is, therefore, failing to properly value the company relative to its book value and the regulatory risks it faces. I submit that Trupanion (TRUP) is worth no more than 3x book value, which implies a ~$330M market cap and a share price of roughly ~$10/share. 3x book value gives the company ample credit for growth as its peer universe of HC insurance companies trade at 1.8x book value. However, all the companies in that peer universe generate massive amounts of free cash flow so there may be an argument for a lower price considering the lack of free cash flow produced by TRUP.

Trupanion is an insurance company that offers policy holders coverage for catastrophic care for their dogs and cats. The company uses the insurance business to build out users of its veterinarian billing software solution "Trupanion Express". It has shown impressive revenue growth over the past five years, more than doubling from 2014 to 2017. That kind of growth can lead executives to push too hard and fly a bit too high in order to keep up with the expectations of Wall St. In the case of Trupanion, I think there are several salient points that need to be considered:

The sales channel consists of Territory Partners - converting veterinary clinics to Trupanion Express - and the Veterinarians then converting their patients into insurance policy holders. Very few of the Territory Partners (15), and none of the Veterinarians, are licensed insurance agents. The valuation is stratospheric. At roughly ~11x book value the share price needs to fall over 80% to reach the avg insurance company valuation. There are some interparty relationships whereby the CEO's father has been able to sell his "downstream" to newer "Territory Partners" and the CEO's Brother is one of the key current "Territory Partners". There are zero Wall Street insurance analysts who cover the stock, virtually all of the analysts are technology analysts who have no insurance companies in their coverage universe.

The first sentence of the Trupanion 10-K states: "We provide medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico."

For the purpose of this article, I am going to take the company at their word and discuss the corporation as if it is an insurance company - it's an important distinction only in that it runs counter to the prevailing conversation among the sell side analysts. It's also critical because a majority of the growth the company is reporting is derived from a largely unlicensed network of third parties (referred to as Territory Partners) and the completely unlicensed Veterinarians - both are paid insurance commissions based on successful sale of the insurance.

Revenue Attribution (just to clarify the importance of the channel in question)

According to the 2017 form 10-K TRUP filed with the SEC, over 65% of new policy holders came from the mostly unlicensed Veterinarian and third-party referral channel. I don't think its debatable that this channel is critical for the model to one day prove sustainability.

For the sake of simplicity, the remainder of this report will focus on the Territory Partners as a case study in "third party referral networks" and their licensing requirement under state law. Given that we believe TRUP also pays Veterinarians based on the successful sale of insurance we believe that they too need to be licensed (especially if the territory partners are not considering that the vets are definitely "customer facing"). However, the territory partners are a good case study as they are also responsible for the installation of Trupanion Express (the CRM and billing software that the internet guys love so much).

What's The Law That We Are Asserting?

The New York State Department of Financial Services (the regulatory agency that oversees insurance companies in New York) has a helpful website that explains what types of payments are acceptable to someone who is not a licensed insurance agent (LINK)

I am focused on Question #3: "May an insurance agency pay a fee to a non-licensee who is not an employee including, but not limited to, a telemarketer hired to solicit leads, a financial planner, an attorney, and an accountant for making a referral?"

Answer: "An insurance agency may pay a fee to a non-licensee, non-employee for making a referral provided that the non-licensee does not discuss the specific terms and conditions of the policy, and the fee paid is not dependent upon whether the referral results in the sale of insurance." (emphasis added)

The company for its part does not hide the role of its territory partners (from the Prospectus)

"Increase the number of referring veterinary practices. We intend to increase the number of veterinary practices that are actively introducing our medical plan to their clients by continuing to expand our national independent referral network of Territory Partners and increasing direct marketing to veterinarians."

TRUP also does not hide that their Territory Partners are "independent contractors" (from the Prospectus)

"Our Territory Partners are "independent contractors" for all purposes and, accordingly, we are not in a position to directly provide the same direction, motivation, and oversight over our Territory Partners as we otherwise could if our Territory Partners were our own employees."

TRUP also does not hide how the Territory Partners are compensated (from the Territory Partner Brochure)

"With our 100% commission based model, you'll earn a commission for each new policy within your exclusive region, and continue to receive residual income each month for the lifetime of every policy you sell."

Initial Conclusion Is That These Folks Need to Be Licensed

Licensing requirements do not appear to be an area of debate (at least within NY State) as the guidance from the New York State Department of Financial Services clearly states that referrals from non-licensed independent contractors cannot be paid a fee which is "dependent upon whether the referral results in the sale of insurance."

Trupanion establishes in its publicly available documents:

Territory Partners role is to generate referrals Territory Partners are independent contractors Territory Partners are paid ONLY when they generate a patient who converts to a plan holder (or insurance beneficiary if you are a HC investor)

It seems obvious that this sales funnel is in desperate need of a compliance officer and some licensing, the SEC had some similar comments for the company in its initial correspondence. Specifically, the SEC stated, "Please note here that Territory Partners are compensated by you on a commission basis."

Trupanion has never filed a document with the SEC or for investors where they admit that the Territory Partners are paid a commission, that's only published in the Territory Partners brochure we linked above. Instead, Trupanion added the following risk language to its Prospectus

"If regulators determined that any of our contact center employees, Territory Partners, veterinarians or other referral sources were selling subscriptions to our medical plan on our behalf, and therefore needed to be licensed in a particular jurisdiction, we could become subject to conviction for an offense or the imposition of an administrative penalty and liable for significant penalties and would likely be required to modify our business practices and sales and marketing programs, or license the affected individuals, which may be impractical or costly and time-consuming to implement. Any modification of our business or marketing practices in response to regulatory licensing requirements could harm our business, operating results or financial condition."

Which is exactly the point I am making...

I do believe it's likely that the state regulators will force either the Territory Partners and/or the Veterinarians to become licensed insurance agents, and I believe it would be very difficult, if not impossible, for the company to get all of their Territory partners licensed. Territory Partner retention is already a concern that comes up on every investor call and very few of them have shown a willingness to get licensed so far.

It's Just Not That Profitable to Be a Territory Partner

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 equates to $15,080 annually. TRUP uses the same wage projections in dozens of job postings, which estimates Territory Partner comp in year one to be $4,500-15,000 (see here). TRUP materials say Territory Partners should expect to incur costs of ~$12,000 per year, but online postings suggest costs are actually often higher (see here). According to the CEO, only about 50% of Territory Partners make it through their first two years (see here). So most Territory Partners churn out of the business before making any money. That helps explain why our review of the territory partners yields only 15 licensed insurance agents out of the 113 territory partners we identified. On the most recent call, the CEO stated that the company had 106 territory partners, which suggests there has been some churn that I was unable to reconcile real time.

source: publicly available data, company website

Related Parties Give Us Insight Into The Cashflows of an Unlicensed Insurance Program

The CEO's dad, David Rawlings Sr., and brother, David Rawlings Jr., are top Territory Partners at TRUP. From 2011-2013, David Rawlings Sr. commanded 9-13% of all compensation paid to TRUP Territory Partners.

7/17/14 - Prospectus

"Since 2003, David Rawlings, the father of our Chief Executive Officer, has provided services to us as an independent contractor through his role as one of our Territory Partners. For the years ended December 31, 2011, 2012 and 2013, we paid David Rawlings approximately $235,000, $268,000 and $310,000 for his services as a Territory Partner."

"For the years ended December 31, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and the three months ended March 31, 2014, we paid our Territory Partners aggregate fees equal to $1.8 million, $2.7 million, $3.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively."

David Rawlings Sr. has since sold some of his territories to other down-line Territory Partners, but Rawlings still receives a portion of the sales.

4/27/18 - Form DEF 14A

"David Rawlings sold certain territories to other Territory Partners, including his son David Rawlings, Jr., pursuant to Assignment and Assumption Agreements that require us to continue to pay David Rawlings a portion of the proceeds payable with respect to those territories. For the year ended December 31, 2017, we paid David Rawlings approximately $24,500 in fees for his services as a Territory Partner and in substantially the same manner as we compensate other Territory Partners. In addition, we paid an aggregate amount of approximately $131,595 to David Rawlings on behalf of certain Territory Partners pursuant to the Assignment and Assumption Agreements."

It remains an open source of debate how a stream of capital generated from the successful conversion of patients into plan holders (beneficiaries) can be thought of as anything but an insurance brokerage?

Valuation, Valuation, Valuation

A brief walk through the available universe of insurance companies yields an avg valuation of 1.8x Price to Book Value.

Source: Bloomberg

If one gave Trupanion a 3x book value multiple, it would imply a ~$330M market cap and a share price of roughly ~$10/share. 3x book value gives the company ample credit for growth as its peer universe of healthcare insurance companies trade at 1.8x book value.

However, TRUP is trading at an inflated 11x or a 6.1x premium to the peer universe.

Source: Company Filings

An additional concern is that shareholders seem to reap no benefit from the "grow at all cost" mentality as losses (defined here as retained earnings) are deep in the red and showing renewed signs of expansion.

Source: Bloomberg

Free Cash Flow is also anemic and shows no sign of operational leverage…

Source: company filings and internal research all numbers are Trailing Twelve Months (avg TTM/Avg Sub pet - actual dollars is calculated by dividing the Cashflow before working capital changes by the avg number policy holders over the previous 4 quarters)

Not One Insurance Analyst in the Coverage Group

These valuation distortions are hard to come by unless there is a disconnect between the owners/coverage of the security and its fundamental business practices. In the case of TRUP we see that the coverage is dominated by internet and technology analysts, I don't see a dedicated insurance analyst in the group.

Source: Bloomberg

Not to pick on Mark Mahaney of RBC, he's probably a perfectly nice guy and has a solid reputation as an internet analyst. But there is nothing in this list of companies that would suggest he has a long history with insurance regulations

Conclusion

TRUP looks like a company that has grown too fast for its management team to keep up with the regulatory environment they operate in. I submit that they have serious compliance issues to deal with regarding the licensing status of the territory partners and potentially the veterinarians who refer their patients to the insurance product (and are also reimbursed based off of successful conversion of patients into plan holders).

The model itself may not be viable if the company must assume the increased costs associated with coming into compliance with the state insurance laws given the current lack of cash flow generation as well as the dearth of operational leverage displayed in the financial statements.

The valuation - even if everything else I have said is false - needs to be trimmed by over 80% to come into harmony with its universe.

RISKS

The risks to this thesis are simple - state insurance commissioners have to look at the Trupanion model and decide that 3rd party "Territory Partners" as well as the Veterinarians are allowed to sell insurance, and be paid a commission for said sale, without attaining an insurance licenses.

Additionally, the uptake of the Trupanion insurance product could see a rapid rise in adoption that would finally generate some meaningful cash flow. In this circumstance, I could see a 6x book value as being appropriate yielding a $20 fair value for the stock.

