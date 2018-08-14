Veeco Hit Hard As LED Orders Disappear

The acquired Ultratech businesses aren't picking up the slack, and the future of LSA is still cloudy, but MOCVD for VSCEL and ion beam tools offer some potential.

In the eight months or so since I last wrote on Veeco Instruments (VECO), this semiconductor and LED tool manufacturer has been on a wild ride. While the shares did spend about a month earlier this year above the fair value estimate of $17.50 I offered in that piece, the shares have since sold off sharply as my concerns about a peaking MOCVD market and inconsistent performance from the Ultratech acquisition seem to be coming to fruition.

My position on Veeco isn’t really all that much different now. I do believe the shares are undervalued, but I believe the traditional MOCVD market is only going to get more challenging and I’m not sure that opportunities like ion beam etch, MOCVD for VCSEL, and Ultratech’s advanced packaging, LSA, and metrology will be enough to fully compensate. Although I think there’s a valid case to be made that Veeco shares should trade in the mid-teens, I’d rather own stocks like Advanced Energy (AEIS) or VAT (OTCPK:VACNY) if I had to own something in the tool/semi equipment space today.

The LED MOCVD Expansion Cycle Comes To An End

Veeco’s second quarter financial results weren’t all that bad relative to expectations, as revenue was a little shy of sell-side expectations and EPS were a little better. Revenue rose 40% year-over-year and fell slightly on a sequential basis, with the MOCVD business growing 62% year-over-year and the front-end business growing 74%. While the AP and Scientific & Industrial businesses grew less impressively, both were still up on a year-over-year basis (and both were down sequentially, with S&I down 16%).

Gross margin improved on an adjusted basis, expanding almost one and a half points from the year-ago level but shrinking a little more than a half-point sequentially. Veeco reported a sizable operating loss, due in large part to an outsized asset impairment charge.

Veeco enjoyed a strong LED investment upcycle in 2017-2018 and now it looks like the MOCVD business is going over the edge. Between slowing capex commitments, ongoing intense competition, and the need for the industry to absorb quite a lot of new tools, Veeco saw a sharp drop in orders, with a book-to-bill of 0.2 this quarter in the business.

Unfortunately, the remainder of the business cannot take up the slack. The company saw healthy orders in the Science & Industrial business (a book-to-bill of 2.3x) and these orders will carry above-average gross margins, but this is a much smaller business. Elsewhere, the advanced packaging business saw decent orders (a 1.0x book-to-bill), and the front-end business saw good expansion (a book-to-bill of 1.5x). Veeco should still see revenue growth this year (and, I believe, in 2019), but the shortfall in LED MOCVD orders is a big hit to revenue expectations and likely will need at least 18 months to resolve.

Ultratech Still Not Really Helping

I think it’s hard to argue that Veeco is getting its money’s worth with the $862 million acquisition of Ultratech that was completed in mid-2017. Ultratech has long been a very volatile business, with management having poor visibility into underlying demand and volume trends, and the company fighting to regain relevance with its laser spike annealing technology.

Not much has really changed, unfortunately. While fabs, including Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Intel (INTC) continue to adopt fan-out wafer-level packaging, and Veeco booked a multi-tool AP lithography order from a Korean memory manufacturer for DRAM production with Cu pillars, orders for laser spike annealing tools are being held back by slower fab investments, delays with 28nm Chinese fabs, and ongoing uncertainty on the likely adoption of these tools at advanced nodes.

The $252 million impairment taken by Veeco reflects at least some of the ongoing challenges with this acquisition. Accounting impairments are not the end-all be-all, and there are still ongoing opportunities for this deal to generate value, but companies don’t take $250M-plus impairments on deals that are going to plan, and this marks another questionable deal from a company with a history of pretty mixed M&A decision-making.

The Opportunity

Although I think the LED MOCVD business is going to be pressured by MOCVD capacity in place in China and stiff competition from AMEC (Veeco’s principal competitor in China), there should be opportunities for Veeco to see some demand growth from the VCSEL market. Vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (or VCSELs) are key enablers of 3D sensing, used in both structured light and time-of-flight approaches. While 3D sensing is best known today for its use in facial recognition for smartphones, there are numerous other long-term applications in areas like machine vision, auto LiDAR, and AR/VR. In any case, Veeco has already seen some interest from VCSEL manufacturers for its MOCVD tools and there is an opportunity here to develop more customized tools for this emerging growth industry.

I also think there are opportunities in the ion beam etch business. Veeco has seen renewed interest recently from data storage companies, as well as companies involved in MRAM production and mask blanks for EUV lithography, and this should produce some incremental growth for the company with tool ASPs around $5 million to $6 million.

I expect Veeco to be a mid-single-digit grower at the revenue line over the long-term, but long-term cash flow modeling doesn’t really help you all that much with stocks like this. These stocks tend to trade more on the basis of order momentum and margins, and neither really favor Veeco right now, with a book-to-bill of around 0.85x and single-digit EBITDA margins (adjusted for the impairment).

Even with the pressures in the business, I believe Veeco should be trading closer to 1.2x sales, but after six straight quarters of book-to-bills above one, the barely sub-1 book to bill in the first quarter and the sharper sequential decline this quarter have the shares down to 1x forward revenue.

The Bottom Line

I’m cautious on the question of whether or not expectations have reset to a point where the business won’t disappoint further. Unfortunately, there’s still no real evidence of predictability in the Ultratech business and the MOCVD business could still be a source of disappointment if the VCSEL orders are slow to materialize. While I do think the shares are undervalued at this point, that may well be moot so long as the book-to-bill is below one, and I do believe there are more appealing long-term stories in the tool/equipment space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.