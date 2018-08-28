Micron: Toward Higher Highs

Earnings of Micron will be released on September 20 with an expected 7%-8% move on the upside or downside.

Micron Technology (MU) was experiencing a long bull run from the beginning of 2016 until the early this year when the stock began oscillating between a $45 support level and $60 resistance level. This year, the world leader in innovative memory solutions reached its all time high since the dot-com bubble in 2000. Some analysts expect that the price of MU will reach a certain ceiling before heading to its lowest levels again, similar to what happened during the years 2000 and 2001. Other analysts think that the technological revolution in artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and the telecommunication will provide tech and semiconductor industries more growth in the coming years. Accordingly, the price of Micron may reach new high levels.

MU data by YCharts

The main question to be answered is whether current prices reflect an opportunity to secure a position in the stock at a relatively low cost for medium to long time horizon investors. Based on our analysis, and by checking its future outlook along with its financial data, Micron is currently undervalued.

The provider of semiconductor memory solutions that transform how the world uses information, experienced a long volatile bull run driven by strength in the pricing of DRAM and NAND products. However, concerns about a regulatory investigation in China in addition to the US-China trade war were putting pressure on the price and were adding more volatility to the stock.

A small note on NAND and DRAM since these two products are the key demand drivers for Micron:

NAND is a non-volatile memory that saves memory without the need for power (storage).

DRAM is volatile memory requiring power to save data.

Upward trend driven by a growing Market

The market for memory products is booming and it is expected to remain increasing at higher rates. In fact, our world is being more dependent on data for creating value. All mobile phones, computers and applications are demanding more efficient data storage technologies to operate more efficiently. Memory and data storage are critical factors for the success of any tech company.

If we take as an example the gaming industry, active users are growing over the years encouraging companies to invest more in this industry. These investments have direct impact on micro-chips companies due to increasing demand for their products. Moreover, PC market grew by 1.4% (shipments reached 62.1 million units) during the second quarter of 2018 for the first time in six years. This increase is attributed to business demand as many companies are upgrading their PCs to accommodate new features and to have more efficient work environments. This growth in sales, in addition to consumers demand for gaming PCs will revive this market which was neglected by firms for many years. All these factors will boost the demand for new parts such as GPUs, CPUs and memory cards, thus expanding Micron's markets.

On the smartphone side, innovation in this field is far from over, leading to higher growth in the demand for DRAM and NAND flash. If we examine the presentation of Micron's management during the "2018 analyst & investor event" held on May 21, 2018, we can clearly conclude that they are expecting higher demand for these products. The compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) over the coming 4 years is expected at 20% for DRAM and 40-45% for NAND.

Source: Micron 2018 Investor day presentation

Micron states that during FY 2017, the average smartphone used a 2.7 GB of DRAM while they expect that it will use a 4.8 GB of DRAM, and flagship phones will reach 12GB. On the other hand, the average phone will have a 142 GB of NAND storage in 2021 versus a 43 GB on average now. In addition, NAND flagship devices will reach a 1 terabyte (1,000 GB) of flash memory storage. By checking the historical trend in the smartphone market, those numbers may be considered realistic.

Micron is presented as the market leader of these two semi-conductor products. Its main competitors, Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF), Western Digital Corporation (WDC), SK Hynix Inc. (OTC:HXSCF) and Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF) do not represent a real threat for its ongoing operations.

In addition to the above market, it is expected that Micron will successfully enter new markets such as machine learning and artificial intelligence especially after the joint development partnership with Intel (INTC).

Positive Indicators

Source: Micron Financial Results - FY 2018 - Third Quarter

Micron net sales increased by 40% year on year;

Operating Margin is increasing steadily reaching 52% in the last quarter and a Twelve Trailing Months value of 46.69%;

Total Interest Expense decreased from $540 Million in July 2017 to $338 Million now;

Debt/Assets ratio reaching its lowest levels since 2013 at 15.29% implying that the company is generating more revenues without increasing its debt levels;

Free Cash Flow per share and EBITDA reached an all time high level of $6.183 and $17.26 Billion respectively;

These positive indicators were translated by high guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018:

Revenue in the range of $8.00 billion to $8.40 billion versus $6.14 billion during the same period of 2017;

Earnings in the range of $3.23 to$ 3.37 per share compared to $2.02 per share during the same period of 2017.

The $10 Billion Buyback Plan

Micron announced a share repurchase plan of up to $10 billion. According to Reuters, it is the biggest ever buyback plan done by a chip-maker. It represents nearly 16% of Micron’s market value and it is a way to return value to Micron's shareholders.

The important conclusion that can be reached from this announcement is that Micron's management knows that their company is currently undervalued at current price ranges. They can use this repurchase plan to buy equity at a discount, and increase future value of each remaining stock.

Source: micron.com

Micron versus Semiconductor Industry

MU PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Comparing Micron to the semiconductor industry will clearly show how much the stock is currently undervalued relative to its peers:

MU is currently trading at a 5.22 price to earnings multiple which is very low relative to an 18.9 ratio for the industry;

MU is trading at a favorable price to sales ratio of 2.27 versus a 4.71 multiple for the semiconductor industry. A lower price to sales ratio indicates that the company is more attractive than its peers;

Future Outlook and Expectations

It is true that investors don't receive compensation from holding Micron in their portfolio. They expect only capital gains from price appreciation since the dividend yield is zero. Thus, the only motivation for investors to hold the stock is its upside potential.

Micron is highly impacted by analysts' views and their future expectations on the market demand. In fact, the stock declined sharply after beating its second quarter earnings estimates due to concerns about product pricing and overproduction.

If we check the price target set by analysts, we can see that Micron is currently trading near the lowest target level which is set by pessimistic analysts. The current gap between high and low price targets is very large relative to its average which also explains the volatility of current prices. Over the past year, pessimistic analysts increased their price targets and will likely increase it more due to all innovations done by Micron's management.

MU data by YCharts

Valuation

We will use the Discounted Free Cash Flow model to value Micron since the company is a non dividend paying stock; we will use the Twelve Trailing Months Free Cash Flow as a starting point:

MU Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite all potential growth in the future, we will use conservative growth rates. We assume a 5% growth rate for the coming three years and a perpetual growth rate of 2%. Based on the CAPM rate of the company, a discount rate of 7.75% should be used, however we will use a 10% discount rate to be more conservative and to account for the higher volatility of Micron.

CAPM = Risk Free Rate + Beta x Risk Premium

We calculated the terminal value of the company at the end of Year 3 based on the below assumptions:

FCF 2022 = $7.16 x 1.02 = $7.30 Discount rate = 10% Long Term Growth rate = 2%

Based on all the above conservative assumptions, we reached an estimated intrinsic value of $85.48 for each share of Micron, thus a potential appreciation of more than 60% that is expected to occur in the medium term.

Source: micron.com

Conclusion

Despite the high volatility of MU which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, the company is currently undervalued. It has a relatively high beta implying an amplified price movement relative to the market on a specified day. If the market is bearish for a consecutive number of days, the company’s shares will fall sharply. While volatility could be an opportunity for investors to secure a new position or increase their current holdings, the question is whether investors are willing to hold such volatility in their portfolios.

Some investors consider current price levels as being insanely low, while other bearish investors are still waiting for their expected crash to happen. From a long-term perspective, technology is still in its early stages and it is being more integrated in our lives. Micron's products are a necessity for the innovation of other tech industries which could increase its long term value more than expected.

Based on our analysis, the demand for NAND and DRAM memory will remain growing especially in the mobile memory market, which is a real opportunity for Micron's management to expand their market share. They expect a growth in the mobile memory market from around $45 billion in 2017 to $54 billion in 2021. If Micron manages to increase their market share along with this market growth, its revenue will exceptionally experience higher levels during the coming years.

Our valuation suggests a value of $85 which is expected to be reachable in the medium term. The company has a very high potential to reach higher levels despite all the concerns around the stock.

Source: micron.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.