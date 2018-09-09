Tesla Endgame

Once a year, when the reservoir of both financial and automotive market news has been sufficiently replenished, I take time to analyse Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) the company and TSLA the stock. This distinction is deliberately dialectic, having observed fundamental discrepancies between the two since 2013. In recent months, the avalanche of news, reports and rumours has grown to an extent that it becomes near impossible to follow each twist in the company’s endgame with sufficient depth.

I am not expounding the CEO’s erratic behaviour at conference calls, his peculiar comportment on Twitter, or other parades of juvenile conduct. I focus on developments in the automotive industry and the performance of the company. Unlike before, I offer an estimate of Q3 2018 results. To begin with, I need to point out two issues related to retail and pension investors’ attitudes towards investing in this company.

First, surprisingly, many investors express a heartfelt conviction that when purchasing this story-stock, they are actively supporting the underlying business and its untested corporate objectives. In the case of Tesla, they believe to support the highly problematic company goal of “accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy”, whereas, when purchasing stock on the open market, the proceeds are transferred to the seller of the stock, not to the company that issued the stock in the first place. I have a reasonable suspicion as to why investors act so decidedly irrational, but I leave this field to Seeking Alpha authors who are more capable in detailing behavioural finance issues in our post-factual era.

Second, surprisingly, many investors purchase this story-stock believing that the much-needed paradigm shift towards sustainability is actually under way, where, in fact, quite the contrary is the case, particularly as more consumers in emerging nations rise to the middle class and post-recession consumers in the West keenly open their wallets, consuming and wasting to their heart’s content: More flights. More packaging waste. More fast food and red meat consumption. More online shopping city delivery traffic. More fast-fashion items discarded soon after purchase. More electronic gadgets thrown away within two years of use. More McHomes built to be abandoned and torn down in ever-shorter time frames. The facts speak for themselves; despite claims to the contrary, living sustainably is hardly on most citizens’ agendas. One cannot consume oneself into a cyclic sustainable future. One cannot empty the ocean with a teaspoon.

As far as Tesla and its dubious claims on sustainability are concerned, Swedish journalist Per Grankvist destroys the myth with facts. At Tesla, there is no mission. There is PR.

Is Tesla going down the drain or can it still muster escape velocity?

1. Stock

After four years of high volatility, Tesla’s share price has nearly returned to where it was on 4th March 2014 – $254.84 – a rather lacklustre investment for the long-term holder, apart from early stage investors who already sold at or around local peaks to realise profits. In the same period, the U.S. stock market went from strength to strength. Speaking from first hand experience, rewarded were those trading in and out of the security frequently, whether long or short.



Since 2013, numerous capital raises, a thinly veiled SolarCity bailout and stock-option rescue operation, as well as magnanimous stock-based compensation, handed out as part of employees’ remuneration packages, diluted long-term shareholders substantially.



Ownership

Over the observed period, institutional ownership declined from 72.90% to currently 57.38%. At the end of Q2 2018, investors saw a 2% increase in retail investor ownership and it remains to be seen if the concurrent significant reduction by major institutional shareholders like T. Rowe Price (-23.6%) or Fidelity Investments (-21.3%) has continued into Q3. Tencent’s and the Saudi Arabia PIF’s ownership percentage at the time of writing is unknown.



There are currently well over 200 MFs and ETFs worldwide with "eco", “green”, "growth" and “innovation” stories that own TSLA as part of the funds’ focus. Below is a list of some of those MFs and ETFs with the largest TSLA allocation (over four percent of holdings) at the end of Q2 2018. Retail or pension investors seeking TSLA exposure or those wanting to understand how the institutional ownership of Tesla Inc. is composed may read the prospectuses of these:

15.04% Baron Partners Retail Fund (MUTF:BPTRX)

11.60% Baron Focused Growth Retail Fund (MUTF:BFGFX)

10.05% Fidelity Select Automotive Port Fund (MUTF:FSAVX)

9.59% ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

9.57% VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX)

8.41% ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

8.34% First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)

6.54% Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Eq 1 Fund (MUTF:BGLNX)

6.47% ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

4.79% Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

4.58% Transamerica Capital Growth B Fund (MUTF:IACBX)

4.56% First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Since IPO, the stock remains firmly controlled by Tesla’s CEO and large institutional owners. With Tesla having entered the endgame that will either see the company fail or prevail, exiting large TSLA positions has become increasingly difficult, a true Catch-22, because selling high volumes may trigger sell orders, which could see a rapid collapse of the stock in a very short time. Particularly those investors that bought at or around local highs after some of the CEO’s tweets will not want to sell now, but likely not add shares either. In addition, calls from large investors like BlackRock – to relieve the CEO from duty and demote him to Chairman or remove him altogether – are inherently risky, since consumers buy the CEO’s aura when buying Tesla’s products. With the CEO removed, the brand’s storytelling potential vanishes and sales would be severely affected, in turn negatively affecting the share price.



A rarely discussed issue is that to finance his mogul lifestyle and hobby ventures, Tesla’s CEO has already pledged nearly 40% of his directly owned 33,737,921 shares to banks for credit, as shown on page 48 (1) of the most recent SEC filing.

2. Finance

For two months after Q2 results, the CEO’s conduct on Twitter towards individuals and the media were dissected ad nauseam, ambitious privatisation proposals appeared unexpectedly, only to dissolve within days, and rumours of talks with investors emerged, some of which the CFO of the imaginary contender had to disclaim. Tesla’s financial predicament, its production quality problems and global market situation took a backseat and only recently came into focus again. At the end of this section, I offer an estimate regarding Q3 profit or loss.

Revenues

With 81.8% of revenue generated from automotive sales and automotive leasing, and a major part of services and other automotive related, Tesla is obviously an automotive OEM and neither a technology, software or energy company.

The new revenue-recognition rule ASC 606 that Tesla adopted from 2018 onwards changes how Tesla accounts for automobile sales with a resale value guarantee and cars leased through leasing partners. Now, instead of operating leases, sales are accounted for as sales with a right of return. The company has not restated prior quarters, obscuring direct YoY comparisons, also affecting gross margin comparisons. After Q2, the accounting change was not even mentioned.

With cost of revenues rising equally with each segment’s revenue, one can see that Tesla can, after 15 years in business, still not realise economies of scale.





Regulatory credits

In not much more than a month’s time, it will be revealed if Tesla’s CEO was able to muster suppliers, management and workforce to achieve positive FCF in Q3 2018, as he did in Q3 2016, where offering two-year short-term leases, sales discounts, deferred payments and, most prominently, regulatory credit sales all helped to that effect. Regulatory credits are ZEV, GHG and CAFE credits, ZEV credits accumulated through sales in the 13 Section 177 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. Around 50% of Tesla’s U.S. sales are now occurring in California, shown in the market and sales section below. The ZEV credit regime was instrumental for sparking off the EV evolution, beginning in earnest with the world’s best-selling HEV [editors' note: corrected to HEV from previous version referencing PHEV], the Toyota Prius, in 1997, followed in 2010 by the world’s best-selling BEV, the Nissan LEAF.

Regulatory credit sales represent near 100% gross margin free cash, and since IPO, Tesla realised $1,418,637,000 on the 206,283 cars sold in the U.S., most of them in the aforementioned ZEV states.



Investors should take note of what this means: If it were not for regulatory credit sales, neither the Q1 2013 profit that was instrumental for Tesla to sell bonds in order to comply with the forced repayment of its large DOE loan, nor the Q3 2016 profit that was instrumental to obtain the SolarCity bailout approval, could have been fabricated.

Contrary to common belief, Tesla cannot sell regulatory credits at will. Regulatory credit sales are transactions between automotive companies, meaning there is no “bank” or “open market” for them, unlike for CO 2 certificates in Europe, for example, and when Tesla intends to negotiate and sell regulatory credits, there must be matching buyers at the right time for the right price. A windfall cash influx in Q3 is possible, but by no means guaranteed.



Californian regulatory credit policy changes, the “lex Tesla” that came into effect in 2018, will shift more ZEV credits towards the company at a time when more Model 3s will be sold. If Tesla is fortunate to sell $200 million worth of regulatory credits [editors' note: corrected from previous version referencing $250 million], the equivalent of selling around 4,000 Model 3s at an ASP of $63,000, the company could fabricate its intended Q3 profitability.

Energy generation and storage

Tesla acquired SolarCity, headed by Tesla CEO’s two cousins who founded the company on his initiative, and its remaining $899 million of recourse debt due this year and next, in a highly controversial transaction for $2.6 billion in 2016. Sold to Tesla’s shareholders as a “no brainer” at the time, promising unprecedented growth and synergies; from its peak in Q4 2015 with 253MW PV solar panels installed, the business has meanwhile collapsed to a mere 84MW in Q2 2018, a reduction of 67% in less than three years.

Consequently, after substantial layoffs in 2017, SolarCity’s workforce was further reduced in 2018 and 20% of SolarCity’s PV solar panel installation facilities across the U.S. were closed, as consumers shied away from unfavourable lease contracts, now preferring to buy via trustworthy local installers. In addition, Tesla had to abandon its Home Depot (NYSE:HD) store-in-store sales channel, where in the final stages, the cost had risen to around $7,000 per customer acquisition, yet never generating any meaningful new business. This July, it transpired that SolarCity employees might have adopted Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) methods by creating non-existing customer accounts to generate phantom revenue.

Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) now operates Tesla’s $750 New York taxpayer financed Buffalo facility with a staff of 300. Tesla is on the line with penalty payments for its optimistic promise to create 1,460 jobs at the factory and to bring in another 1,440 jobs via suppliers and service providers. Both never materialised. Panasonic has meanwhile resorted to selling its PV solar cells to other market participants, since Tesla can no longer take the envisioned volume; while the company’s PV solar tile effort, a concept already abandoned by Dow Corning, went nowhere. At the recent conference call, Tesla’s CEO claimed that hundreds of homes already received PV solar tiles. Only a week later, the company had to backtrack with a statement that it only made partial installations and scheduled others for future installation. Recently, the company instructed its perplexed sales staff to refrain from actively selling the product. A massive write-down of Tesla’s entire photovoltaic venture is no longer out of the question.

Equally, while selling a perfunctory quantity of Powerwalls and undertaking a costly Powerpack installation in South Australia as subcontractor to French wind power operator neoen, using Samsung SDI cells instead of cells produced at the still unfinished Nevada battery factory, the storage business never lived up to its spectacular promises. The Tesla Powerwall 1 failed commercially soon after introduction and also the Powerwall 2 is neither economical nor is it readily available. First, the company raised its price again in February. Later, Tesla told American and Australian customers to wait until 2019.



The chart shows the typical boom and bust cycle of heavily governmentally subsidised industries without proper price discovery processes, where other market entrants with lower price-points destroy any competitive advantage and profit generation potential, if it ever existed in the first place.

In Q2, the gross profit of energy generation and storage came to only $44 million and 11.8% gross margin and it is safe to assume the net margin is solidly negative. The domineering all-in-one solar energy generation, storage and transportation business, the future of Tesla the CEO promised in 2016, refuses to emerge.

Services and other

The growing and ageing number of Teslas in use should eventually result in more out-of-warranty repairs. More income could be generated, because the cost of repair is extremely high in comparison to that of cars from its industry peers. Owners have no other choice than to use Tesla’s overwhelmed service centres or one of the very few licensed repair shops in their region. Additional income could emerge from rising Supercharger use as the fleet grows.

Apart from these two compensatory components, the services and other segment seems beyond salvation, with a constantly negative gross margin of around -40%. Trade vehicles sold at auction generate negligible income. More lease-returns, particularly from the two-year leases offered in 2016 to fabricate the short-lived Q3 profit, will see the company having to take old cars to auction, and in the light of quality problems, a still deficient Autopilot, and unknown prior owner battery maintenance history, it remains to be seen what used Model Ss and Xs will fetch.

In Q1, Tesla’s CEO guided for a substantial loss reduction over the year. As the Q2 report shows, it did not happen, and I very much question if a significant loss reduction will happen at all, because one pertinent question remains: Is Tesla shifting automotive costs of revenues into the services and other segment, in order to improve its automotive segment gross margin? AllianceBernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi eventually began to wonder, too.

Warranty

Considering warranty expenses in view of the well above average repair costs observed by insurers, particularly taking into account the very questionable build quality of Tesla’s Model 3, warranty costs will soar beyond their current $200 million annual run-rate. Reading Tesla’s 10-Qs more carefully, one can learn on page 17 of the recent filing that for each quarter between $7 and $13.5 million must be added for vehicles accounted for as operating leases or in collateralized debt arrangements.

The future trajectory of warranty costs incurred is already foreshadowed in warranty provisions that were adjusted sharply upwards in Q2. Tesla’s cavalier attitude towards engineering, prototype testing and production quality control will plague the company for years to come. A recent article in Warranty Week shows Tesla’s far higher accruals in comparison to its industry peers.



Gross margins

Total gross margin rose from 13.4% in Q1 to 15.5% in Q2, but saw a 9% reduction YoY. Automotive gross profit margin, including leased cars, rose from 19.7% in Q1 to 20.6% in Q2, but saw a 7% reduction YoY. Automotive gross profit margin increased a mere 0.9% QoQ, despite growing total production by 55% from 34,494 to 53,339 units and growing Model 3 production by 193% from 9,766 to 28,578 units. In other words, fixed and variable costs are now spread over a far higher production quantity, yet there is no sign of operating leverage at all.

What is more, Tesla’s gross margin statements are calculated very differently from its industry peers in two ways. First, Tesla owns its dealerships, whereas peers discount each unit to its resellers, reducing automotive sales revenue. Second, most peers include the cost of R&D in automotive cost of revenue, while Tesla does not. Therefore, either Tesla’s or its peers’ gross margin statements must be adjusted to make them suitably comparable. Yet, analysts have never questioned Tesla’s highly problematic gross margin statement calculation, and therefore heavily skewed industry peer comparison, in a single conference call or research note. This is even more surprising, because Tesla CEO’s stock option awards depend, in part, on meeting certain gross margin milestones.

Operating expenses

On the one hand, to fabricate profitability in Q3 and Q4, R&D should be cut back. On the other, to sell the Model Y, new Roadster and long-haul truck by 2020 as envisioned, the company should allocate even more funding to R&D to bring all three products to market as soon as possible at a higher quality level than customers experience from its current product line-up. Particularly long-haul freight truck operators are demanding customers and a nationwide charging infrastructure must be developed, too.

Operating expenses rose strongly with growing Model 3 sales, despite a 9% layoff across the workforce, mainly from severe problems with the fading SolarCity business segment. With Tesla’s ongoing incompetence to achieve even standard levels of automation – abandoning feeders and robots and replacing them with forklift trucks and manpower – personnel had to be hired and trained rapidly. While revenue rose, operating expenses rose equally alongside and operating leverage fails to manifest itself here, too, which is why I see a further strong increase in Q3.

With SG&A also showing no sign of operating leverage, analysts should begin to ask if Tesla is caching automotive cost of revenues like warranty work in SG&A, in order to inflate the all-important automotive gross margin.



It is obvious that Tesla’s cost management is out of control.

Tesla’s quarterly interest expense continues to rise towards a $700 million annual run-rate and will rise more prominently in the future; the company’s ballooning debt will have to be refinanced at much higher rates than in the past. With $163.6 million interest expense in Q2, Tesla surpassed General Motors (NYSE:GM) with $159 million, a company with revenue larger by an order of magnitude.



Concluding from the above, based on 23,500 Model S and X @ ASP $102,000 (3,892 in transit); 55,000 Model 3 @ ASP $63,000 (11,166 in transit); I am offering an estimate of Q3 results:

Cash flow

So far, FCF and OCF have shown a downward trajectory with unpredictable fluctuations while Model 3 production ramped up. With a windfall regulatory credit sale profit, Tesla could repeat the all-hands-on-deck Q3 2016.



Customer deposits

Customer deposits are essentially non-escrow interest-free loans. Tesla's $942 million of customer deposits, a current liability tranche on the balance sheet, lumps together:

Model S reservations, Model X reservations, Model 3 reservations

New Roadster reservations, long-haul freight-truck reservations

Powerwall reservations, PV solar roof tile reservations

Model S milestone payments, Model X milestone payments, Model 3 milestone payments

Powerwall milestone payments, PV solar tile milestone payments

Service plan payments

Customer trade-in vehicles as valued by Tesla

In other words, the customer deposits line item is fully opaque and prohibits any inference regarding how many Model 3 reservation deposits are still in place, particularly since the company abandoned its long-term reservation depositors and began to offer the Model 3 to anyone willing to put down a $2,500 fee.



Liabilities

After redeeming the remaining portion of the 1.5% convertible senior notes that matured on 1st June 2018, there are two major near-term obligations for Tesla. Convertible senior notes, namely $230 million maturing on 1st November 2018 (SolarCity, current yield 8.757%) and $920 million maturing on 1st March 2019 (Tesla, current yield -5.104%) – with another $566 million maturing on 1st November 2019 (SolarCity, current yield 9.366%) behind the horizon. See the overview of notes, warrants and maturities here.

The $920 issue can be converted from 1st December 2018 onwards, but the company has made provisions to alter the conversion price at the discretion of the board of directors. I see no cash problem emerging in the near term, when investors will take shares at a lower price, likely having shorted them higher. Long-term shareholders, however, will be substantially diluted once again.

More interesting are the senior unsecured 5.3% 7-year HYC notes (Tesla, current yield 8.136%), already downgraded once by Moody’s to Caa1. These junk bonds reflect the company’s precarious situation with a swiftly rising yield that became as volatile as the company’s share price, despite all efforts by management to calm investors.



For three quarters, current liabilities overshot current assets and working capital became negative at -$2.44 billion. Tesla’s working capital ratio is 0.7 and a figure of 1.0 or lower generally indicates that a company has difficulty to meet short-term obligations. Growing debt and growing negative working capital are not sustainable. Unlike in 2017, to the tune of $546 million, Tesla cannot securitise Model 3 leases to raise more capital – they do not exist.



That leaves only one option, if the company is serious about not raising capital again: A radical reduction of capital expenditures. Tesla initially guided for capital expenditures exceeding those of 2017, then dropped guidance in Q1 to drop it again in Q2 to below $2.5 billion. The problem with this is that the company proclaimed to:

automate its Fremont factory for an output of 10,000 Model 3s per week;

expand its service centre and supercharger network accordingly;

build a factory to produce the long-haul freight-truck and build the special charger network;

produce the new Roadster for which reservation deposits have already been collected; and

build a factory in China to produce the much-needed Model Y.

Since I began keeping track of Tesla CEO’s proclamations in 2013, a Chinese factory was announced already three or four times, besides Dutch, German, Finnish and Spanish factories along the way. The most recent statement at the annual shareholder meeting was that within two weeks, a deal would be made. Three months have passed. No 8-K was filed.

No matter if Tesla can fabricate a token profit in Q3 and Q4, the company urgently needs capital to fulfill its obligations and promises, and it shows: First, all remaining Model 3 reservation depositors were invited to configure. Soon after, they were thrown under the bus as Tesla invited anyone willing to provide $2,500 non-escrow interest-free credit that becomes revenue after a three-day grace period. The Saudi Arabia PIF was launched as a white knight. Then the CEO tweeted that funding for privatisation was secured. A special committee was formed and banks were tasked. Next Goldman Sachs and Silverlake supposedly were in talks with VW. Then… nothing.

3. Market

The global market for EVs, meaning HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs and FCEVs, continues to grow at a slower pace than many optimistic analysts anticipated. The revolutionary disruption of personal transportation that is supposed to occur any moment is delayed again. Instead of an imaginary tipping point, the market sees piecemeal change over a long multi-year period, common to most industries. The reasons for that are manifold.

First, the latest JATO and Alix studies show continuous demand for individual transportation occurring mainly in regions with strong GDP and individual wealth growth, namely India, China, South America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe, which impacts the demand for certain car sizes and price points. India will soon surpass Japan, the latter already surpassed by South America in market size. The U.S., Canada, Western Europe and Japan will, in contrast, see by and large replacement purchases and lacklustre growth, if any. The best-selling global vehicle type is, with 34%, the mid-price SUV, followed by 16% compact and 12% sub-compact cars. The global shift from west to east and south is obvious.

With that, the very high price of EVs, particularly in sales regions with low or no subsidies, incentives and benefits, stands in the way of rapid adoption also. The existing strata of high net worth individuals in the aforementioned global growth regions are too small to effect a swift substantial fleet rotation away from ICEVs. For most consumers in those regions, used cars and low-priced ICEVs will remain the dominant vehicle type of choice, the car being the costliest discretionary purchase for most households. The market for compact and sub-compact cars will see the strongest growth alongside SUVs and CUVs. Even in the more affluent sales regions of Europe and North America, the number of consumers able to afford PHEVs and particularly BEVs without subsidies, incentives and benefits is small, evidenced by hardly detectable EV sales.

Meaningful EV sales growth only occurs in sales regions where heavy governmental regulation either financially entices or legally forces EV adoption for various reasons; citizens’ environmental concerns in California, future automotive sector domination plans in China. From H1 2018 figures just released, one can learn that 96% of EVs in China are sold by Chinese vendors and Chinese JVs with European and American OEMs. It is not unreasonable to think that Chinese and, to an extent, Korean manufacturers will eventually dominate this sector, just as they already dominate telecommunication infrastructure, PV solar cells, wind turbines, shipbuilding, etc.

Where enticements or governmental regulations are rescinded, low or non-existent, EV sales collapse, like in Georgia, Denmark or Hong Kong, or remain insignificant. Regulations in many EV sales regions often promote, possibly inadvertently, the purchase of oversized, overweight and thus highly unsustainable models, making them particularly attractive for wealthy households that often purchase EVs as a secondary or tertiary vehicle on the one hand or as a visual clue to demonstrate their concern for the environment.

The by far largest obstacles to meaningful EV adoption, besides high purchase price and insurance cost, are of technical nature. The range of EVs is, despite battery improvements, very limited and charging is cumbersome for the majority living in apartment blocks, housing estates or inner city perimeter housing without individual parking. EVs cannot sustain highway speeds for long periods without cumbersome and time-consuming recharging and range suffers particularly in cold and hot climates.

At this rate, global fleet rotation from ICEVs to EVs will take decades, not years.



In the U.S. where cars sales have seen their high in 2016, the trend to large heavy SUVs and pickup trucks continues at a rapid pace, sometimes referred to as “carmageddon”. General Motors is shifting away from sedans and their derivatives, while Ford (NYSE:F) has decided to exit that segment altogether, except for the token Mustang. The future will show, whether the strategy of leaving the segment entirely to Japanese, German and Korean manufacturers, with many factories in the U.S., will prove fruitful in the long term. New and used car purchases also depend on the price of petrol and diesel, currently low.

EV sales in the U.S. have so far remained rather lacklustre, and EV sales share, estimated to reach 1.424% at the end of this year, mainly by way of Model 3 sales, will likely only surpass 3% by 2020. Around 50% of U.S. EV sales occur in California, helped by enormous subsidies, incentives and benefits for Californians as well as Section 177/ZEV states. Only those handed out by the Norwegian government rival them. EV sales in the U.S. are split almost evenly between PHEVs and BEVs. Fifty percent of EV buyers prefer SUVs and pickup trucks, where Tesla only offers the expensive and unreliable Model X, whereas consumers can chose from seven PHEVs; the situation improving with the imminent arrival of the Hyundai Kona Electric, Jaguar I-PACE, Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQC. When it comes to the most sought-after market segments, Tesla, struggling ever more seriously with quality and production problems, has nothing to offer for years to come; construction of a Chinese factory, already announced for the fourth time since 2013, a factory that would supposedly produce the Model Y, has not even begun.



4. Sales

At the end of Q2, the delta between Tesla’s production and sales was 27,803 units. With 11,166 Model 3s and 3,892 Model Ss and Xs in transit, that leaves 12,745 units unaccounted for, representing $1.3 billion in unrealised revenue. To this day, the company never clarified the whereabouts of these missing vehicles.



While global Model S and X sales are in decline or stagnant, Tesla’s hopes in the U.S. and in Canada must rest entirely on the Model 3, because both Model S and X sales have peaked and the two cars are highly unprofitable. With the higher end Model 3 probably already cannibalising lower end Model 3 versions, if one considers the Model S chart below, California reducing HOV lane access, and the FIT tax credit running out soon, it will be interesting to see how the future sales volume develops. As part of its distressed effort to fabricate Q3 profitability, Tesla has lifted its restrictions on ending leases if customers get a new Tesla before the end of the quarter.





Looking at Europe, one sees that Model S sales have never reached their Q3 2015 sales volume peak again, and Model X sales peaked in Q4 2017. The chart also shows national sales peaks, where subsidies, incentives and benefits were rescinded or under political scrutiny. The recent Dutch subsidy regime change sales-surge is well detectable below, as were the end of subsidies in Denmark and the two main Norwegian subsidy change scares.





Norwegian sales now make up 34% of Tesla’s total European sales volume and the multi-year average shows the strong dependence on that country as well as the Netherlands and the U.K., three countries where governmental regulations for EV adoption are strongest. With the Netherlands cutting back on subsidies, Germany excluding high-priced EVs, and Denmark out of the picture since two years, Tesla will soon depend ever more on sales to Norwegian and British customers.

Considering Tesla’s still barely detectable 0.222% global vehicle sales share by the end of 2018, if Model 3 sales hold up to the company’s already many times revised expectations, comparisons to the total global vehicle market in general and the total global EV market in particular show that the company was and will remain a niche player. Tesla’s sales are confined to a few heavily government regulated sales regions: California, three Chinese conurbations, Norway, the U.K. and the Netherlands, the latter already cutting back its EV benefit scheme.



So who is changing the industry? Audi, BMW, BYD, Tesla, Toyota or Volkswagen? Neither one. Governments are in the driving seat, commanding taxpayer co-financed EV adoption. With Tesla only selling well in regions with strong governmental regulation as demonstrated above, one can only conclude that Tesla is government motors.

5. Model 3

To put it bluntly – from the unveiling ceremony on 31st March 2016 onwards, the Model 3 has been an unmitigated disaster.

Production

At the Q1 2016 conference call, Tesla’s CEO stated: “So as a rough guess, I would say we would aim to produce 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3s in the second half of next year. That’s my expectation right now” to then further expand his target to the production of 500,000 cars in 2018. None of it were to come true.

After a very slow ramp-up towards the end of 2017, it became known that the company had to fly in factory equipment from its recently purchased German subsidiary Grohmann Engineering, a business integration that was fraught with problems of its own kind, seeing the owner leave prematurely and the company having to cut its ties with long-standing customers.

Tesla’s CEO referred to the Fremont facility as an “alien dreadnaught”, where “volumetric efficiency” and yet unseen levels of automation would make Toyota (NYSE:TM) look as if it were an Italian pre-war coachbuilding operation. But he did not stop there, explaining how the factory itself would be “productized” to auto-replicate wherever needed; the “machine building the machine”. Tesla’s KUKA robots were to move so fast that “strobe lights would be necessary to see them moving” so that, in the end, “air friction” would be a concern.

If this short summary of Model 3 production plans sounds absurd, it does because it is.

Instead, nothing quite functioned as intended. An automated parts and materials conveyor system and robots had to be scrapped; the company fell back on moving half-built Model 3s with forklift trucks and manpower. The paint shop caught fire several times, carelessly stored parts and waste went up in flames, and in the end, the company had to resort to erecting a semi-permanent trussed shelter, an industrial tent, across one of its parking lots to keep production going. Since then, full chaos rules in and around the facility where Toyota once produced over 400,000 units with 5,500 employees per year.

The reason for the recent production frenzy was of financial nature. After Moody’s downgraded Tesla’s 5.3% 7-year junk bonds from B3 to Caa1, Tesla had to demonstrate weekly Model 3 production of 5,000 units by the end of Q2 to avoid a further downgrade, putting the company in severe distress. To that end, Tesla adopted the historic East German/Soviet approach to production, where delivery of a previously set quantity at all cost was more important than product quality.

Tesla’s cavalier approach to industrial production will take its toll.

Quality

Model 3 product quality is among the lowest in recent automotive history. Non-aligned parts, non-matching paint, malfunctioning actuators and unreliable electronics see some owners having to return the car already on the day of taking ownership while many others have to frequently return to Tesla’s dealerships for repairs, if they are successful in being heard by the inundated service personnel. Another owner’s trade-in vehicle check from Tesla bounced.

Only 14% of production is fault-free. Tesla has rented various lots in California to stage and park cars, many owners receiving VINs only to see them revoked and their delivery date cancelled multiple times. Thousands of Model 3s in various states of disarray, many covered in dust, are awaiting repair while owners-in-waiting have to re-arrange car loans, having wasted time traveling to the pick-up destination in vain. Entire batches of cars have to go back to Fremont to be fully or partially repainted, paint always having been among the more prominent defects Teslas are known for.

Investors must realise by now that Tesla’s recklessly immature production is very problematic, as discussed in the finance section above, in as much that warranty costs incurred will soar. More low quality cars are shunted between the various staging areas and Fremont. More low quality cars are delivered defective in order that the company can demonstrate high deliveries, necessary to keep the Tesla narrative going. I suspect that also warranty provision, already trending sharply upwards, may eventually prove perilously insufficient.

Ownership

Taking ownership of Tesla’s $35,000 mass-market Model 3 is challenging insofar that it does not exist and all traces to its existence were removed from the company website.

Many early reservation depositors who provided the company with $1,000 non-escrow, interest-free credit will have to wait until a launch date unknown, while the $7,500 federal income tax credit runs out towards the end of next year. Middle class households that hoped for a good bargain will buy a costly three-year old car.

Tesla’s CEO recently also muted the hopes of many prospective owners when he announced that there will be no leasing option until well into 2019 in order to avoid a negative cash flow impact. Offering no Model 3 leases means, however, that the company will not be able to sell asset-backed securities to raise cash as it did before in 2017.

For a registration fee of $2,500, anyone interested can purchase the car, forced to take options that drive the price. The Model 3 has become an alternative to the lower-end Model S and I expect to see Model S cannibalisation going forward.

Teslas are very costly to insure and even more costly and cumbersome to repair, as one NYC owner recently discovered to his dismay. How will owners cope once warranty has expired?

User experience

While some of the Model 3’s features are downright dangerous, others are merely inconvenient. In case of an accident, only the front doors open with a manual release. Passengers intent on escaping from the tight back of the car may burn to their death, like in case of one of the various Tesla battery fires. The central touchscreen display, chosen by Tesla to save money on ergonomic controls and a proper dashboard, probably believing that Level 5 autonomous driving is just around the corner, is mounted away from the driver’s line of sight. In order to accomplish even the most simple tasks like lowering windows, adjusting the ventilation or operating the sound-system, the driver has to touch, swipe and point herself through multi-level menus, turning attention away from the traffic situation.

On 15th August, German Kraftfahrtbundesamt ("KBA") documents showed that the Model 3 had not yet received ECE type approval. I suspect Tesla will attempt homologation via the Netherlands. The company already has its Tilburg assembly facility in the country and authorities might be more lenient as far as the centrally located touch-screen and other features are concerned.

One thing is certain. As goes the Model 3, so goes the company.

6. Leadership

Tesla’s corporate culture is damaged and leadership becoming a CEO of an automotive OEM is absent. When I last wrote about the company in November 2017, notable resignations of higher echelon management and regular workforce layoffs had already surpassed those of 2016. In the first eight months of 2018, the loss of key employees reached a new level, seeing the vice president of engineering, president of global sales, corporate treasurer or director of reliability testing absconding. Tesla went through two CAOs in 2018 already. Corporate functions and quantity of positions vacated are remarkable:

2018 - Celina Mikolajczak, senior manager battery technology, cell quality and materials analysis (2012 - 1/2018)

2018 - Alan Schoen, director Gigafactory engineering (4/2009 - 1/2018)

2018 - John McNeill, president global sales, marketing, delivery & service (9/2015 - 2/2018)

2018 - Eric Branderiz, chief accounting officer (10/2016 - 3/2018)

2018 - Susan Repo, corporate treasurer and vice president finance (3/2013 - 3/2018)

2018 - Jim Keller, vice president of autopilot hardware engineering (1/2016 - 3/2018)

2018 - Georg Ell, director Western Europe (2/2014 - 4/2018)

2018 - Doug Field, vice president engineering (9/2013 - 5/2018)

2018 - Matthew Schwall, director of field performance engineering (9/2014 - 5/2018)

2018 - Arch Padmanabhan Rao, director energy products (6/2013 - 5/2018)

2018 - Robert Rudd, director utility sales, former SolarCity (2012 - 5/2018)

2018 - Sameer Qureshi, senior manager of Tesla autopilot programs (12/2016 - 5/2018)

2018 - George Ku, head advanced manufacturing (3/2012 - 6/2018)

2018 - Nick Kalayjian, vice president engineering (12/2006 - 6/2018)

2018 - Karim Bousta, vice president worldwide service and customer experience (2/2016 - 6/2018)

2018 - Pål Simonsen, director northern Europe (6/2014 - 6/2018)

2018 - David Erhart, senior director of reliability testing (8/2016 - 6/2018)

2018 - Gary Clark, chief information officer (2/2017 - 6/2018)

2018 - Ganesh Srivats, vice president global sales (5/2015 - 6/2018)

2018 - Nate Walker, director energy business operations (10/2009 - 7/2018)

2018 - Jeff Risher, chief IP and litigation counsel, deputy general counsel (4/2016 - 7/2018)

2018 - Bryan Ellis, vice president U.S. energy sales (5/2014 - 7/2018)

2018 - David Glasco, Autopilot system architecture lead (2/2016 - 8/2018)

2018 - Sarah O’Brian, vice president communication (9/2016 - 8/2018)

2018 - Gabrielle Toledano, CPO (5/2017 - 8/2018)

2018 - Dave Morton, CAO (8/2018 - 9/2018)

2018 - 9% total workforce reduction (SolarCity winding down, closing installation centres)

Tesla’s CEO is meanwhile seeking every opportunity to berate critics via Twitter, in a fashion that is hardly tolerable, unbecoming a corporate officer or any citizen, for that matter.

offending the doyen of investing Warren Buffett

trolling Business Insider journalist Linette Lopez

policing Twitter to uncover anonymous critics

denigrating contractors as expendable barnacles

threatening critics by proxy

Apart from key executives leaving, confrontation became far more serious with Martin Tripp, a former Nevada battery factory worker, who was the first former Tesla employee who became a whistle-blower to the SEC, after the company attempted to defame and silence him. He retained Meissner Associates, of Monsanto whistle-blower case fame, to represent him. Only a month later, Karl Hansen, a former member of Tesla’s internal security department and its investigations division, became the second former Tesla employee turned whistle-blower. He also retained Meissner Associates to represent him before the Securities & Exchange Commission. Instead of quoting verbatim, I leave it to the reader to inform herself about the seriousness of allegations brought forward. Karl Hansen’s reference to the infamous “Jacob’s letter” in the case of Waymo vs. Uber is deeply disturbing as was the recent silencing of a well-known Tesla critic who wrote on Seeking Alpha under the avatar of “Montana Skeptic”.

Particularly in the light of these cases and general employee discontent, it comes as no surprise that Gabriele Toledano, Tesla’s CPO, left the company a week ago. The New York Times finally concluded that Tesla’s CEO is out of control. It is certainly conceivable that a high-profile investigative journalist like John Carreyrou, who exposed the exceptional Theranos fraud, is already on the case of Tesla and its CEO.

Unlike General Clausewitz, who in “On War” wrote about the role of commander: “The higher up the chain of command, the greater the need for boldness to be supported by a reflective mind, so that boldness does not degenerate into purposeless bursts of blind passion.” Tesla’s CEO appears to prefer an alternative approach: “The beatings will continue until morale improves."

Conclusion

This time, the final word consequently belongs to the Book of Daniel:

MENE MENE TEKEL UPHARSIN

