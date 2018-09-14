Telaria: An Enticing Small Cap SSP

However, the company is continuing to executing and is just starting to hit its stride.

Investment Thesis

Telaria (TLRA) will be a winning investment because of its industry tailwinds, increased focus, and solid financials.

The Business and Background

Prior to August 2017, Telaria was known as Tremor Video. Tremor Video was both a DSP (demand side platform) and an SSP (supply side platform) in the programmatic advertising space.

To give some background on programmatic advertising, it is a system that utilizes RTB (real time bidding) through the internet. Picture you’re on the couch watching Hulu (this is intentional), and you’re too cheap to pay for the premium ad-free subscription. Let’s say you see a Lexus ad. You may think nothing of it, but there was actually a complex process that went on behind the scenes.

Let’s start with the supplier of the ad: Lexus. It wants to increase sales, so it hires an advertising agency to help. This agency will use a software program, or a DSP, to optimize its client’s advertising dollars. These DSPs buy up advertising inventory for their clients, the agencies, from publishers like Hulu. But there is one more link in the chain. Hulu will use an SSP to maximize its advertising revenue as well. So, Hulu inputs its demographic data, and the SSP utilizes it to help sell ad inventory to the DSP. In short, this whole chain results in you seeing that Lexus commercial.

Back to the beginning, before August 2017, Tremor Video was both a DSP and an SSP. This creates conflicts of interests, though, when one company is involved in both the buying and selling of ad inventory. Upon finally realizing this, the company sold off its DSP business for $50 million. So, Tremor Video rebranded as solely an SSP under the name, Telaria.

As an SSP, the company makes money off of each transaction from ‘helping’ to sell a client’s ad inventory to DSPs. I made sure to say ‘helping’ because SSPs are like brokers for the publishers. Telaria’s software helps publishers monetize their ad inventory. Think of it in a real estate context. Both sides, buyers and sellers, have an agent, and each agent is trying to do the best for their clients. If you’re selling your house, real estate agents don’t physically buy your house and then re-sell it to the buyers. They just broker the deal. It’s the same for an SSP.

Industry Tailwinds

But Telaria isn’t a software-wielding broker in any old market. The company participates in a fast growing market, giving it great tailwinds for the future. According to IDC, global digital advertising spend was $229 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to $360 billion in 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 11.9%.

Within that market, programmatic ad spending in the US is over $32 million and expected to reach almost $46 billion by the end of 2019, eMarketer projects. This means programmatic advertising is growing over 20% annually.

What’s more, according to an industry expert,

“similar to how programmatic display took and continues to take a bigger piece of the pie from traditionally sold web inventory, RTB CTV spend will also skyrocket as it continues to scale into an increasingly valuable ad channel.”

And Telaria is certainly taking advantage of these tailwinds. CTV spend grew in the last quarter, from 5% of revenues to 24%, a mere 500% growth in sales. The big picture is that digital is growing around 12%, programmatic in the 20%s and CTV, even faster. With that said, CTV is relatively small for Telaria, but it is quickly becoming central to its business. The company has made it known that it will focus on CTV from here on. And speaking of focus, Telaria has spent the last year really focusing on what it does best.

Increased Focus

Most importantly, the company chose to narrow its focus on the SSP side of the business. But besides a stronger business model, the sale has allowed the company to cut excess costs. For instance, in the Q1 earnings call, management mentioned they would be moving out of the current HQ into a smaller locations. Plus, they only need to house 140 employees, down from 350. So, you can bet costs will decline. Management made another note saying that about 75% of operating expenses are fixed, so they are fairly certain Telaria will post positive EBITDA this year for the first time.

Second, Telaria is focusing on video publishers rather than all sorts of media. This will likely give it a niche to hopefully be the go-to player in CTV (connected TV, think streaming). The company recently announced it is rolling out a video management platform with more robust analytics capabilities for publishers. I think this is a good move as CTV is likely the largest segment of the market as most TV ads are not done programmatically. Further, the company believes it is the only independent (focused only on supply side), fully transparent, video-focused platform on the market. This should give the company a head-start as dependent brokers must undergo the process of becoming independent.

Third, Telaria is focused on premium partners. Rather than chase the smaller players, the company is going after the big fish. Current clients include Hulu (see, it was intentional), Warner Brothers and Sling. Telaria is focused on premium partnerships and exclusive deals, so that it can go deep with clients, as evidenced by this quote from Mr. Zagorski,

“The one thing that’s important to consider however is that we're not a business that needs to scale horizontally to continue to grow. As part of our strategy going premium means also going deeper with our current clients and by going deeper, it means getting more of the inventory.”

A big theme for Telaria is focus, and I believe this focus will lead to years of financial success for the company.

Solid Financials

Telaria’s financials tell a great story. A story that backs up the ‘increased level of focus’ narrative. In the most recent quarter, revenues grew 25% to $12.4 million in a seasonally slow second quarter. In a vacuum, 25% growth seems great, but compared to 57% growth in the first quarter, it seems like a drastic deceleration. When asked about this, management noted that it faced some challenges in the quarter because one client went bankrupt, and GDPR slowed up some business. I think it was mostly due to tough comps, though, seeing as in Q2 of 2017, sales grew 74%.

On top of this solid growth, gross margins are around 91% because Telaria’s software is self-serve, not requiring a big direct sales force. Rather, publishers can try it out with a few clicks online. This drastically reduces cost of goods sold which is why the company can demand such high gross margins.

On the profitability front, the company likes to report adjusted EBITDA numbers, but you can think of it like free cash flow. These margins shrunk a ton from -34% of sales last year to just -8% in the latest quarter. What’s more is that the midpoint of the company’s 2018 guidance is $6.5 million in adjusted EBITDA, signifying a positive 10% margin.

For the end of 2018, sales, at the high end of guidance, are expected to reach $62 million. The company notes that more than 60% of its sales are achieved in the second half of the year. Still, $62 million in 2018 sales means that management think 47% growth is possible.

All of this data is not to signal short-termism, but the fact that everything is trending in the right direction.

To get into valuation, a conservative estimate for forward 12 months' sales is around $64 million. The latest market cap for the company is $238 million, and $68 million of that is cash, so the enterprise value is $170 million. So, that means the company is trading for 2.7x forward sales. For a company that is quickly becoming more profitable and could grow at almost 50% on the year, with 91% gross margins in a rapidly growing industry, 2.7x forward sales doesn’t seem too bad.

My price target is $7.50 in the next year, implying 67% return from the current price of $4.5, or what will come out to be 4x sales by then. Compared to The Trade Desk at over 12x sales, I think that’s reasonable.

But why is it trading so cheaply?

Risks

Telaria is surely not without risks. The company has only been focused on the supply side for a year. It makes one wonder if management is truly competent if it took them so long to realize the inherent conflicting interests problem. However, a new CEO, Mark Zagorski, was brought in just two months before the sale of the DSP side of the business. So, it looks like evidence that this sale was Mr. Zagorski’s first item on his to-do list.

The company does face numerous smaller competitors like OpenX and GoTom, but none is publicly traded. DoubleClick Manager which is owned by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is the 800-pound gorilla in the space, but it is not independent, which could be a problem for it down the road.

Plus, ad-tech gets a horrible reputation because of all the bankruptcies. But that is because of the obvious inherent conflicts of interest with dependent providers. Telaria no longer has to worry about that. Plus, the company has ample cash while it becomes more profitable.

A Couple More Notes

After reaching out to investor relations, asking about an underappreciated aspect of the business, they came back pointing out that their eCPM (effective cost per 1,000 impressions) has been increasing for the last 9 quarters. This means that the company has pricing power due to its superior platform and customer satisfaction.

The company doesn’t have much insider ownership, and management is fairly new, both the CEO and strategy officer have joined within the past year. This is not a great sign, but the current management seems to be moving things in a better direction.

To End

Though Telaria does business in a complicated space, the investment thesis isn’t so hard to wrap your head around. The company has some serious tailwinds, management is focused, and the financials are very solid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.