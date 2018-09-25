Upwork: IPO Valuation Update

Shares would be trading at just under 4x forward revenues, indicating that Upwork has plenty of room to price higher.

It has also indicated that it is tendering 12.27 million shares in the offering, putting its IPO at an estimated size of $135 million.

Upwork (UPWK), the online freelance marketplace, is inching closer and closer to its IPO. The company recently updated its IPO filings with its primary outlines of structure (shares tendered and cap table), as well as its preliminary view of pricing ranges.

IPOs have been hot in recent weeks, likely due to a lack of new supply. Farfetch (FTCH), the online luxury fashion retailer, for example, was able to both raise its pricing range and price above it; Eventbrite (EB) similarly raised its pricing range and opened for trading at a strong pop. It wouldn't surprise me if Upwork was able to follow the same trend.

As it currently stands, Upwork has positioned its IPO for merely a unicorn valuation of just over $1 billion. This is rather conservative for a company that has raised $169 million from VCs and has garnered plenty of marketing hype, and is due to generate just under $300 million in revenues over the next twelve months.

That being said, there are certainly red flags to watch out for in Upwork's IPO. The company's growth has slowed down to below 30%, which is a psychologically important threshold for many growth investors. The company was able to accelerate revenue growth in the first half of FY18, but only by materially increasing sales and marketing expenses and shouldering heavy losses - indicating a typical semi-desperate push for greater growth leading up to an IPO.

Upwork and sites like it, after all, are not new concepts anymore. There is certainly a concern that the company's addressable market has become saturated. In addition, plenty of other apps have offered easier, sometimes higher-paying sources of "gig" income. When Upwork was a younger company, Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb weren't in the picture - Upwork's predecessor sites, Elance and oDesk, were among the top sources of generating side income. But now with flashy sign-up bonuses and the relative ease of becoming a ride-share driver or working in any number of other gigs, it's likely that many would-be gig workers have found other gigs to tide them over. Marketplace-based gigs aren't restricted to ride-share either (though that is the most popular gig) - for example, designers can offer their services on sites like 99designs.com. To some extent, Upwork's uniqueness has petered out.

It's important to note as well that Upwork has had some very unfortunate, and very public, brushes with investors in the past. In 2016, fund giant T. Rowe Price marked down its valuation of its Upwork stake in nearly half, citing both operational issues and CEO turnover. While Upwork has certainly grown and improved its performance since then, investors have long memories - and in particular, growth investors are particularly wary of anything that can blemish a high-growth startup's reputation.

That being said, these concerns may be the reason why Upwork has priced its IPO low, at least to start. Given the building heat in the IPO markets due to a lack of new issuances through the summer, Upwork may still see plenty of enthusiasm as it begins to build its order book.

Keep a close eye on this IPO - the low starting valuation, at the very least, makes Upwork an interesting play.

Valuation update

With its latest S-1A filing, Upwork has given a few new pieces of critical information leading up to its IPO:

Pricing range of $10-$12 per share.

12,271,478 shares tendered in the offering, out of a total post-IPO share pool of 104,079,498 shares (11.7% of the company).

6,818,181 million of these shares are new issuances, while the remaining shares are being sold by insiders.

See the company's structuring summary below:

Figure 1. Upwork IPO structure

Source: Upwork S-1A filing

This indicates an IPO size range of $123-$147 million, putting it on the smaller side of IPOs this year. In addition, nearly half of the shares tendered are held by existing shareholders, so the expected net proceeds to Upwork from this IPO are currently at just $63.7 million.

Also interesting is the fact that, similar to many other technology IPOs this year, Upwork has been running a concurrent private placement with its IPO. Funds controlled by Dragoneer Investment Group are potentially signing on to purchase up to $27 million worth of shares at whatever the final IPO price is.

Where does this leave Upwork in terms of valuation? At the midpoint of $11 per share, Upwork would trade at a market cap of $1.14 billion - just barely over the hurdle to consider the company a "unicorn." The company has been rumored to carry a billion-dollar valuation in the past, but its 2016 markdown by T. Rowe Price has certainly thrown a wrench in investors' perception of its worth.

After netting out the $31.3 million of cash on Upwork's balance sheet and giving credit to the $63.7 million in net proceeds it expects to raise from this IPO, as well as adding back $33.9 million of current debt, Upwork carries an enterprise value of $1.08 billion.

Here's a refresher to where Upwork's financials stand:

Figure 2. Upwork financials

Source: Upwork S-1A filing

In the trailing twelve months, Upwork has generated $228.9 million in revenues. Its revenue stream is relatively high-margin, at 67.1% in the first half of 2018 (though that's down 50 bps from the prior-year period), and in 1H18, its revenues grew at a 27.6% y/y growth rate.

If we assume Upwork will be able to produce 25% y/y revenue growth over the next twelve months (the approximate midpoint between its 1H18 growth and its FY17 growth of 23.2%), we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $286.1 million. This puts Upwork's intended valuation at just 3.78x EV/FTM revenues.

Rare is the technology IPO that trades at that low of a valuation. Eventbrite, for example, priced its IPO last week at just over 4x forward revenues - but popped immediately to ~6.5x forward revenues, where it currently trades. Even that is cheap relative to other recent IPOs, many of which are trading at double-digit revenue multiples.

Of course, Upwork has neither the growth profile nor the sky-high margins to support that high of a valuation, and its markdown by T. Rowe Price is going to leave an ashen taste in investors' mouths. Still, the valuation disparity is wide. I believe Upwork still has upside, and would consider a long position in the stock at $14.50, or 5.5x EV/FTM revenues.

Key takeaways

It will be interesting to watch if Upwork can succeed in filling its order book enough to raise its pricing range ahead of its IPO, and if it can manage as strong of a Day 1 "pop" as other recent deals. The deals immediately preceding it have blazed a hopeful trail - Eventbrite jumped 59% in its first day of trading, Farfetch did 42%, and Chinese news app Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) nearly doubled (though it quickly gave up all those gains).

Continue to keep an eye on this IPO as it draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.