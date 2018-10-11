The Momentum Unwind: Why Do Things Snowball?

It's critical to understand why markets act the way they do on days where things get moving in the wrong direction.

Fascination with Wednesday's selloff has only grown in the 24 hours since losses on Wall Street started to snowball.

After ripping through a half-dozen early posts over on my site Wednesday morning, I pivoted to this platform and put digital pen to digital paper in the interest of sounding the alarm for readers amid what, to my mind anyway, looked like a potentially dangerous selloff in U.S. equities.

That linked post began with the following disclaimer:

Let me say upfront that this comes with the usual caveat as regards intraday posts for this platform: Things could turn around by the time it's published.

I needn't have bothered. By the time the closing bell sounded on Wall Street, traders were sorting through the wreckage of an 800+ point dumpster fire in the Dow (DIA). It was the third worst point drop of the year, eclipsed only by the two 1,000+ point down days in early February. But the real story was the Nasdaq (QQQ), which had its worst day since Brexit.

(Heisenberg)

For what it's worth, the S&P 500 (SPY), Russell 2000 (IWM), and the Nasdaq 100 all ended in oversold territory. As the following visual shows, this is the first time that's happened since January 2016:

(Bloomberg)

One of the things I tried to make clear in Wednesday's post (and really, this was the critical point), was that the anomalous character of the bond selloff is effectively exacerbating what would already be a precarious situation.

When rates rise rapidly (for instance, when 10-year yields jump by more than 2 standard deviations in the space of 30 days), you're likely to get selling pressure in stocks too. In the simplest possible terms, the key determinant of a flip in the equity rates correlation is the rapidity of the rise in yields. Recently, yields have risen rapidly enough to flip the stock-bond return correlation positive (equity-rates correlation negative). That's the narrative behind the weakness in stocks.

But there are two things that make the current situation particularly tenuous.

First, the bond selloff is being led by real rates and the term premium trade. You can see that in the following chart:

(Bloomberg)

That's not the "good" kind of rate rise, although I would note (for the thousandth time), that disentangling this situation is complicated immeasurably by the interplay between the market's perception of the Fed as being data-dependent in a world where all signs point to inflation pressures on the horizon. Mercifully, CPI came in cooler than expected on Thursday morning, perhaps staving off another egregious slide in stocks.

The second thing that makes the current bond selloff especially precarious for stocks is that we're witnessing a notable bear steepening episode during a long-in-the-tooth hiking cycle. That's relatively rare.

As I argued in Wednesday's post (and also over the weekend on this platform), that steepening in the curve puts a lot of consensus trades at risk, including Growth/Tech/Momentum. Here are two quick excerpts from the first post linked above:

[The steepening bias] is likely to force an unwind in Momentum and Growth, and because Tech is where your leadership has come from over the past several years, that poses a threat to the entire market.

As I wrote those lines, the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) was having its worst day since April. By the end of the session, the vehicle logged its worst day in history.

(Heisenberg)

Some readers expressed frustration on Wednesday when I mentioned a Friday article wherein I specifically warned you that a rout in Momentum was possible. My point in citing that article wasn't to say "I told you so," but rather to suggest (if only tacitly) that if you were still hanging out in that vehicle, it might be a good idea to bail because it was clear by that time that forced de-leveraging was in play.

After my Wednesday post was published, MTUM fell an additional ~2.5% and as I write these lines on Thursday morning, it's down another ~1%. Contrary to popular belief, I don't only write to hear myself talk (that's definitely one reason I write, but it's not the main reason).

Bear with me for a second as I walk you through a bit more granular analysis on this point.

Nomura's Charlie McElligott was out on Thursday morning with something of a post-mortem for Wednesday's rout and one of the points he makes is that the long-running Momentum trade was just a "pure-play" on long Growth/short Value in a slow-flation environment. That was accompanied by a steady grind flatter in the curve and a relentless grind lower in volatility. The sudden bear steepening reversed that. Here's McElligott:

As these “consensual longs (Growth)” have been purged while at the same time your “consensual shorts (Value)” have outperformed—meaning “MAX MOMENTUM UNWIND”—and performance has been super-ugly. Top “Momentum Longs” are obviously the largest “Growth Longs”.

That's one explanation for Wednesday's dramatic unwind in Momentum. Just to put it in perspective (as if you need any more perspective considering the Momentum ETF had its worst day in history), McElligott notes that (and I'm quoting here), "the 7-day move in U.S. '1Y Momentum Longs' was -4 standard deviations and the largest since dating back to the U.S. debt downgrade scare of 2011."

(Nomura, Bloomberg)

Here's another fun factoid: Wednesday's quant rotation saw Value's outperformance relative to Momentum hit 1% for only the fourth time in nine years.

In the same vein, Growth (IVW) underperformed Value (IVE) on Wednesday by the widest margin since the Goldman “Is FANG mispriced?” note:

(Heisenberg)

Okay, so stepping back out of the weeds (as promised), what I wanted to drive home to readers here is that the Momentum unwind/factor rotation and the effect it had on markets Wednesday is to a certain extent emblematic of what we've seen time and again during these acute selloffs whether you look at August 2015, or February 2018, or Wednesday.

I've repeatedly warned that the persistence of the post-crisis communication loop between central banks and market participants has led to everyone being explicitly or implicitly short vol. Regular readers know how many times I've parroted that line over the past year.

Well, think about everything said above in that context and if you need some help, here's Nomura's McElligott again to assist you (this is from the same Thursday note):

The “lower yields, flatter curves, suppressed vol” regime has allowed for the proliferation of heavily leveraged “negative convexity” strategies (Systematic Trend, Risk Control, Risk Parity, Vol Target Annuities, Leveraged VIX ETNs), which in the hunt for yield reality of the QE-period, have sought means to take advantage of this by (explicitly or implicitly) selling volatility, which then contributes to Minsky-like feedback loop where then ever-lower vols and yields (low-risk premia) facilitate larger positions being accumulated and more leverage to generate returns.

If recent bouts of risk-off fever seem exaggerated to you (in terms of their tendency to snowball throughout the day once things get moving in the wrong direction), that's because everything ends up turning into a VaR shock. This whole thing is one giant, leveraged, vol.-sensitive trade.

Back on September 4, the mainstream financial media got their hands on a 160-page crisis retrospective that was the product of dozens of JPMorgan strategists. Two out of those 160 pages were penned by the bank's Marko Kolanovic and the media decided to paint his contribution to the sweeping report as some kind of apocalyptic prophecy. As I explained in detail over on my site, that was a gross mischaracterization. Marko's short commentary within that massive tome was basically just him reiterating how modern market structure could shape the next crisis. Here's a quote from that piece which dovetails nicely with everything said above:

Over the past decade there was strong growth in Passive and Systematic strategies that rely on momentum and asset volatility to determine the level of risk-taking (e.g., volatility targeting, risk parity, trend following, option hedging, etc.). A market shock would prompt these strategies to programmatically sell into weakness. For example, we estimate that futures-based strategies grew by ~US$1 trillion over the past decade, and options-based hedging strategies increased their potential selling impact from ~3 days of average futures volume to ~7 days of average volume. Another risk miscalculation is related to the use of volatility as the only measure of portfolio risk. Very expensive assets often have very low volatility, and despite the downside, risks are deemed perfectly safe by these models.

That last bit about "very expensive assets having very low volatility" should sound familiar. I've discussed it here at length in the context of smart-beta products which I argue are blissfully unaware of their own role in shaping the composition of the factors on which they're based. There's a self-feeding loop between Tech, Momentum and Low Vol. and that creates "factor crowding," which in turn sets the stage for violent rotations like what we saw on Wednesday.

But beyond that, the proliferation of strategies which take their cues solely or mostly from momentum and volatility makes the market extremely vulnerable to unwinds from programmatic, indiscriminate selling. In February, estimates put the forced de-risking from CTAs and risk parity at between $200 and $300 billion during the week when the VIX quake hit. On Wednesday, Nomura estimates that CTAs likely de-risked to the tune of $88 billion.

Don't let it be lost on you that the absence of humans in market making makes this situation even more precarious. Here's another quote from Kolanovic:

In market making, [there] has been a shift from human market makers that are slower and often rely on valuations (reversion) to programmatic liquidity that is faster and relies on volatility-based VAR to quickly adjust the amount of risk taking (liquidity provision). This trend strengthens momentum and reduces day-to-day volatility, it increases the risk of disruptions.

Want to see something unnerving? Have a look at how market depth in S&P futures collapsed in February:

(Goldman)

You can bet that over the next couple of days there will be multiple attempts by analysts to document liquidity provision during Wednesday's rout.

The takeaway from all of this is that analyzing something ostensibly straightforward like a flip in the sign of the equity-rates correlation is more difficult than it used to be. At every turn, you have to take account of what the implications of a given shift might be given the evolution of modern market structure.

In this case, the character of the bond selloff (i.e., a fairly dramatic steepener late in the hiking cycle) played havoc with a variety of consensus trades, all of which have became entrenched thanks to the persistence of an environment defined by good (but not great) growth, low-flation and predictable/transparent monetary policy. That same environment was conducive to the proliferation of the short vol. trade in all its various manifestations.

When all of this is working like it "should," it's a virtuous circle; a self-reinforcing dynamic that optimizes around itself.

The problem is that when it stops working, the reversals are equally self-fulfilling. That's why you get the kind of cascading snowball effect you saw on Wednesday.

If you're wondering whether Wednesday was the end of it, the answer is that it depends on whether volatility remains elevated and whether more momentum signals turn negative.

If that sounds like another way of saying that it depends on itself, that's because it is. This entire thing is a massive, self-referential, perpetual motion machine. Just as Howard Marks said last summer.

With that, I'll just close with the quote from Howard's seminal "There They Go Again - Again":

You can call this a virtuous circle or a perpetual motion machine. It's the kind of thing that fires investors' imaginations in a bull market. But the logic that says it will work forever always collapses.

