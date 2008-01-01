Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio ETF (NYSE:NYSEARCA:PCY) is based on Deutsche Bank's 'DBIQ Emerging Market USD Liquid Balanced Index' which tracks the performance of the most liquid EM USD Sovereign bonds. Invesco for its part uses the sampling method to achieve a similar exposure as the underlying index. You can read the fund prospectus here. Government bonds have unique risks not typically found in corporate credits and for this reason, PCY acts as a good portfolio diversifier. The fund expense ratio is 0.5%. This article will explore the composition of the ETF as well as describe the risks associated with the asset class.

ETF Composition

PCY is currently represented by 107 bond issues from 39 countries, although these amounts are subject to regularly re-balancing. Recognizing the more volatile nature of emerging market fixed income securities, the underlying index is designed in such a manner that it is able to dynamically diversify risks according to Deutsche Bank.

On an annual basis the index re-weights to diversify the allocation across all countries. All countries with two or more bonds included in the index have an equal weight, countries with one bond are allocated half this weight.

Annually, countries and bonds are re-selected with market values reset.

Quarterly, bonds for each country are re-selected.

Monthly, re-balancing is done to reinvest coupons and cash positions or, when a significant event occurs such as a potential default, the bond is removed.

The outcome of this process is a well-diversified portfolio of sovereign bonds that leaves investors with a steady income stream from regular coupon payments. The ETF performance and return will be primarily based on movements in U.S. Dollar interest rates and the yield curve dynamics. The risk factor here is global credit spreads across the different quality of issuers. The underlying bonds will have specific sovereign factors but the fact that the ETF is not concentrated means country political risk or even default risk should be effectively diversified.

PCY Government Debt Holdings

PCY holdings by country. Source: Data by Invesco, table by author

The ETF provides good global geographic diversification across the asset class. Observing the current allocations across bond quality, these are typically 'high-yield' issuers with 46% of the ETF invested in 'BB' or 'B' rated sovereigns. The scope of emerging markets and the balanced methodology of the index means that a seemingly random country like El Salvador rated 'B-' by S&P Ratings, has a similar weighting in the fund as 'A+' rated China in the ETF. Given the bonds are all denominated in USD, the credit spreads will simply be a function of the higher perceived risk relative to US treasury bonds.

PCY holdings allocations across bond ratings. Source: Invesco

The portfolio holds between 1 and 3 bond issuances from each country with an effective duration of 9.26 years. In terms of coupon rates, the range is from a high end of 9.65% with Ecuador's 2026 bond to 3.00% for Poland's 2023. The weighted average coupon rate is 6.2% according to Invesco.

PCY holdings maturity structure. Source: Invesco

Monthly Distributions

The combination of all aggregated coupon payments to the ETF results in a steady stream of distributions. PCY typically has an ex-date on the second-to-last Monday of each month with a payment made on the last business day of the corresponding month. Over the past 12 months, PCY has distributed $1.30, which represents a TTM dividend yield of 4.84%

PCY monthly distributions. Source: Invesco

Historically, the dividend yield was as high as 9% going back to the financial crisis of 2008, but more recently reached 5.6% in Q1 of 2016.

PCY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Looking back at the early part of 2016 when the ETF dividend yield climbed as high as 5.7%, that move lower in the ETF price corresponded to a delicate period for emerging markets in particular as the price of oil reached a low under $30 per barrel during that time. This is a reminder that within the ETF, a number of sovereigns have fiscal and macro exposure to the price of commodities either directly or indirectly. For example, low oil prices for an exporter like Colombia or Nigeria, which depend on oil revenues for part of their fiscal budgets, resulted in their sovereign credit spreads widen during the period pushing their bond price lower Separately, much of emerging markets are dependent on China for trade, and for this reason, emerging market sovereign debt as an asset class has a tendency to move together.

Expectations of global growth are a key driver in emerging market sovereign sentiment. The ETF would benefit from strong global growth as sovereigns presumably see more robust fiscal revenues leading to an improvement in their respective debt profiles.

Risks To Sovereign Debt

The main risk in the PCY ETF will be similar to risks common across fixed income linked securities, namely: interest rate risk, credit risk and inflation risk, and liquidity risk. Credit spreads could widen suddenly leading to large declines in the market value of each bond, resulting in a loss to the ETF. Sovereign debt carries the added risk of some political, social, or economic circumstance that leads to default. The index methodology attempts to avoid such a situation with its country selection and re-balancing strategy. For example, Venezuela has not been eligible for inclusion in the index since 2015.

Risks Going Forward

30-Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Concerns about global growth, a potential slowdown in the US and or China, the ongoing US-China trade dispute are all factors that investors in PCY should monitor. Better than expected outcomes could result in an out-performance to emerging market sovereign credit and risk sentiment. The risk of a global recession or extreme interest rate volatility would likely be negative for the fund and loses could be significant.