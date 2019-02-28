Shell's Natural Gas Future

Image source: inkbotdesign.com

Intro/Thesis

Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is a behemoth in the oil and gas industry, being one of the world's largest companies by revenue. It is involved in each aspect of the industry including exploration, production, refining, transport, and final distribution to consumers, with operations worldwide. Given its size, one could postulate that Shell would begin to lose market share to newcomers, or that the company might be a shaky investment given its reliance on a stable geopolitical landscape and prices within the energy markets, but Shell soldiers on and delivers powerful results, callously sweeping aside the naysayers. Shell is coming into 2019 off a very strong financial performance during the previous year, with cash flows from operations exceeding $49.6 billion, even after Shell has invested capital in new refineries and expansion programs. Furthermore, Shell is very shareholder-friendly, providing a solid dividend as well as initiating a share buyback program in which $4.5 billion shares have so far been repurchased. As Shell heads into 2019, it remains a prime location to park one's capital, as Shell will continue posting strong numbers and delivering returns.

Even with Shell's vertical integration of its operations and revenue stream, there is one aspect of Shell's business which deserves special attention and that's its liquid natural gas. Although oil will continue being a big seller for Shell, LNG will gain in significance for Shell's profitability, as worldwide demand for the resource is expected to grow, especially in Asia and Europe. Liquefied natural gas is the fastest growing gas supply source according to Shell's energy director. For 2018, Asian imports of LNG exceeded expectations, and they are expected to continue exceeding them in the near and distant future. Furthermore, LNG is a much cleaner source of energy consumption, which will help Shell succeed in its initiatives to tackle poor air quality and achieve a more environmentally-friendly operation. Shell will continue to be a powerhouse in the oil industry, churning up profits and gaining market share against other market participants, but its development in LNG distribution will send it over the top, providing a more robust revenue stream which will yield outstanding returns to today's investors.

By the Numbers

In January 2019, Shell released Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2018, and it revealed a very rosy outlook. Cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter were $22 billion, which include the contributing factors of falling oil prices in late 2018 and lower inventory levels. Profits on the year jumped 36% to a four-year high as cost savings and tax benefits helped bolster Shell's performance. Shell delivered strong cash flow in Q4 '18, with $16.7 billion being free cash flow alone. Their shareholder-friendly stock repurchase program and generous dividend payouts are fully funded by free cash flow, and there's no indication that Shell will curb its payouts to stockholders in the near future. For 2018 as a whole, cash flow from operating activities exceeded $49 billion, excluding working capital, with $39.4 billion being free cash flow.

Source: Q4 quarterly report

Oil companies saw massive gains in share price over the first three quarters of 2018 as the price of a barrel of oil climbed to over $80 before falling again, having now held steady around $60. Fortunately, for Shell, they have diversified their production well enough to not be solely reliant upon oil and the uncertainty in that market.

Source: Q4 quarterly report

Diversification

Shell's reputation is one of being an oil giant, but it has long been a player in natural gas as well and, more recently, has been investing in solar energy and other green initiatives. These expansions have diversified its revenue streams and will protect the bottom line against rapid fluctuations in the price of oil triggered by a supply flood or loosening OPEC policy. Shell has a long-term ambition to expand its green initiative and reduce its methane emissions intensity below 0.2% by 2025 and has invested in solar panel projects in Asia and North America. According to the company, these innovations are due in part to changing societal and customer preferences as well as its need to protect its revenue streams.

Shell's presence is felt worldwide and across a variety of industries. Between 2016 and 2018 alone, the company completed $30 billion worth of divestments to reshape and simplify its portfolio and cut out the pork within the company. The proceeds received from these sales will be re-allocated into expanding its more profitable holdings, returning equity to shareholders, and developing new energy initiatives.

Source: Q4 quarterly report

Shell is also currently contemplating adding additional solar investments alongside its current natural gas facilities, particularly in climates most ideally suited, such as Australia, in order to further reduce its carbon footprint and further diversify its energy production.

Liquefied Natural Gas

Regarding natural gas, Shell's earnings benefited in 2018 compared to previous years due to overall higher oil, gas, and liquid natural gas prices, plus higher contributions liquid natural gas trading. LNG liquefaction increased by 3% due to lower maintenance and increased gas availability. Global LNG demand is projected to double by 2035, with much of the growth coming from Asia. As a result, Shell is emphasizing LNG as a continued investment focus.

Shell predicts that in 2019, 35 million tonnes of LNG will be added to its supply, and this volume will be absorbed by Europe and Asia. Shell further predicts that without adequate capital investment in increasing LNG supply, by the early 2020s, world demand for LNG will quickly outpace the energy suppliers' abilities to distribute. In China alone, the past 2 years have seen LNG imports more than double, with several other countries increasing their imports as well. India's domestic gas production fell, and the resulting rise in demand of imported LNG was met by Shell. LNG imports are being driven largely by national policies of switching energy from coal to gas.

The logistics industry is experiencing the change as well. By 2030, Europe is projected to have 280,000 LNG vehicles on the road, while China already has over 300,000.

Source: Shell analysis of Woodmac, SCI, and NGVA data

Source: Shell analysis of Woodmac, SCI, and NGVA data

LNG has hit the high seas too, as ocean-faring companies increase their investment in the clean energy. Carnival is adding LNG cruise ships to its fleet and plans to continue investing in the alternative to fossil fuels, while the Public Gas Corp. of Greece signed a grant agreement with the EU for construction of the first LNG bunkering vessel. AET, a private shipping company in Malaysia, agreed this past year to commit two of its LNG tankers to being chartered by Shell. As the world's oceanic shipping and transportation industry shifts from traditional fuels to natural gas, it will present Shell an opportunity to dominate yet another energy sector, and it is already making headwinds with the number of LNG vessels it currently supplies:

Source: Shell interpretation of DNV-GL & Woodmac

Risks

Shell's expanding of its natural gas business is subjected to a wide variety of market risk, including but not limited to a shift in energy demand, geopolitical events, and missed forecasting. First and foremost of the threats facing Shell, however, is the potential for wild price fluctuations in the oil and gas markets. Weather, natural disasters, OPEC policy, and changing regulations can all have disastrous implications for the price of energy, Shell's bread and butter. Sustained pressure on the price of oil and gas would make Shell's operations less profitable and some areas might incur losses. This would also impact Shell's book value, as its current levels reflect the oil and gas prices of today. Suppressed oil and gas prices would cause Shell to write down the value of their assets, adversely affecting their balance sheet and attractiveness to investors. Lower oil and gas prices may also cause development to be delayed, as new projects lose their potential profitability. Shell has also cited that if prices of oil and gas fell too sharply, it could cause political instability in nations that rely on gas and oil exports as their chief revenue, resulting in even further market uncertainty. Finally, Shell has indicated that their access to oil and gas reserves rely heavily on negotiated contracts with world governments, some of which could be revoked after a change in leadership within a given country. If Shell is cut off from its reserves, its future would not shine as bright. These risks could greatly reduce Shell's cash flows and ability to produce revenue going forward. Margins would deteriorate, and Shell would quickly decline in value alongside other energy market participants. Assuming that scenarios in which these risks adversely affect Shell do not play out, Shell's current stance is one of significant future growth.

Conclusion

Shell is both old money and an innovator in the oil and gas industry. It has been in operation for over a century churning up oil and refining it for final consumption. As the world slowly moves away from fossil fuels, Shell stands ready to take on the challenge of integrating its processes and facilities to accommodate the new energy sources as well as investing in new facilities and initiatives. Shell is arguably best poised of all the energy market participants to ride the tumultuous wave of price fluctuations in oil and gas, as it has fully protected itself by successfully diversifying its portfolio of holdings to ensure that revenue is not impacted too heavily by changes in commodity prices, though this is not to say that it is fully immune to a complete collapse in oil. Nonetheless, Shell is fully committed to its shareholders by providing them consistent returns in the form of dividends and buybacks and will continue posting strong numbers in the coming years, allowing investors of today to enjoy wealth accumulation by holding the company's stock. Long Shell.

