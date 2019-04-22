Gear Energy Diversifies Into Lighter Oil Production So Cash Flow Becomes Less Volatile

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) is a heavy oil producer in Canada that has recently branched into lighter oil production. The latest acquisition of Steppe Resources sent debt spiraling above C$90 million right when the Alberta government (and company management) decided to limit production due to low pricing. The result was an unprecedented fast drop of cash flow.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Gear Energy 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Press Release

Cash flow in the fourth quarter fell to less than C$2 million due to some extreme volatility in Canadian oil pricing as well as mandated production declines. Heavy oil production led the way down. Management responded by stockpiling some heavy oil and deferring some capital activity until industry conditions were a little more favorable. The first quarter of fiscal year 2019 should recover some of that deferred cash flow.

Cost Comparison

Thankfully more normal pricing conditions have returned during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Now the question remains how long will these higher prices last? This company needs decent pricing because heavy oil generally has a higher operating cost than the lighter oil produced. The roughly C$17 per barrel cost reported above is as much as C$8 higher than some of the competitors in the industry.

Heavy oil competitor Baytex Energy (BTE) reported similar costs including transportation for the fiscal year 2018. Baytex though took the step of acquiring Raging River to increase its higher netback production. Plus the company benefits from sizable Eagle Ford production while the Canadian dollar remains relatively weak. The Eagle Ford production in Texas generates income in the stronger United States dollar.

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) is a light oil producer with a total operating cost of $6.88 BOE. Management has calculated the "all-in" costs in the middle $20 range. That may decrease as industry improvements continue. Companies with costs this low breezed through the fourth quarter with lower margins and lower cash flow but plenty of "breathing room". Unfortunately for Gear Energy there are plenty more low cost producers in Canada that do not have to worry about a discounted heavy oil selling price.

Big Boy Pressure

Then the larger thermal producers like Cenovus Energy (CVE) have been lowering operating costs tremendously over the last few fiscal years. Cenovus reported operating costs of C$7.65 per barrel. Transportation costs will vary as this company has access to both rail and pipeline. Clearly the operating costs advantage allows for considerable leeway in the sales product and shipping strategy.

Cenovus though is partially integrated with a joint venture ownership in some refineries. Those refineries benefit from lower pricing that much of the Canadian industry experienced to report wider margins. A program of selling non-core assets and the partial integration allowed for continued reduction of debt at the end of the fourth quarter and beginning of the new fiscal year.

Larger companies like Suncor (SU) are even more integrated and have ways to upgrade the value of the products produced. The result is that Suncor reported healthy fourth quarter cash flow during the volatile fourth quarter pricing that was a fiasco to so many competitors. Suncor reported C$2 billion in funds flow from operations for the fourth quarter and more than C$10 billion in funds flow for the year.

Gear Energy Strategy

As a smaller heavy oil producer that is relatively un-diversified, Gear Energy has been feeling the competitive pressure during the latest period of "lower for longer" oil pricing. Back in 2016, management announced a combination with Striker Exploration Corporation to begin the diversification into lighter oil.

The foray into the light or lighter oil business brings a relatively premium product into the company portfolio with lower operating costs. The last few years have not been kind to heavy oil producers and so others in the industry, like Baytex discussed above, are also branching into higher margins businesses or are integrating to protect the corporate cash flow.

Oil Prices

Oil pricing is currently on the rise again. This gives hope to the perma-bulls of nirvana for the foreseeable future of higher pricing as far as one can envision. Oil production will never catch up with demand to result in a lot of happy oil industry investors.

However, many industry insiders tend to take things six months at a time. There are potential crisis that could drive the price sky high. But that is offset by the continuing ability of the industry to lower the cost per BOE on new wells drilled. Those lower costs make more and more acreage economical at lower pricing than many bulls ever imagined.

If the industry and the market perceives a long period of strong oil pricing, then investor money tends to pour into the industry (one way or another). Production will rapidly increase until the next pricing decline causes investors to look elsewhere for their profits. This commodity industry has relatively low barriers to entry and is fragmented as well. The hundreds of energy companies are testament to the ease of entering into this industry. On a typical normal industry basis, it would be hard to project strong long term oil pricing as long as well break-evens keep declining.

The current rapid advances of technology appear to be relatively unprecedented in the industry. This has left a lot of forecasts obsolete before they even get published. A reasonable proposition would appear to be that the unconventional part of the industry will continue to outperform most expectations for at least the near future. Basins will continue to be added to the list of basins already producing.

Plus the exploration budgets have already been increased with the result that major discoveries have begun to trickle in. Already, the foundation is being laid for the next inevitable industry downturn. In the meantime, expect oil prices to gyrate as they have in the past. Right now, bulls appear to have the upper hand as they did at the beginning of last year. Also expect capital to come out of the woodwork to invest in oil if the perception of "higher prices for longer" begins to take hold throughout the investing community.

Gear Energy Future Prospects

In the immediate future, management intends to and needs to pay down the debt load. Traditionally this management would prefer to operate with a debt load that is somewhat near the annual cash flow. Management may stretch that debt to twice the annual cash flow. But even though the latest high ratio was caused by product pricing volatility that was extreme, management will lower the debt amount "just in case".

Future acquisitions of more light oil production cannot be ruled out. So shareholders should probably expect more sales of stock when the right accretive opportunity presents itself. This management tends to solve problems before shareholders know there is a problem.

Probably the cheapest Canadian oil company out there is Transglobe Energy (TGA) which trades at an enterprise value of two times cash flow. This company is out of favor even though its light oil production is in relatively stable Egypt. Debt levels are very reasonable compared to cash flow.

Yangarra Resources with the very low breakeven costs and the intention of management to grow production at a fast rate in the current fiscal year while living within cash flow is another bargain.

Gear Energy, in contrast, will pay down debt for the near future while diversifying away from the relatively unreliable heavy oil business. Production growth may get a slow start in the current fiscal year until the takeaway issues are resolved satisfactorily. Heavy oil pricing is relatively strong as Venezuelan production continues to collapse and the relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States wax and wane. The outlook for Gear Energy (as for many Canadian oil and gas producers) is very good.

Investors need to realize that Gear Energy often trades at a premium to the competition. The involvement of Mr. Donald T. Gray, chairman of the board accounts for at least some of that premium. He is also a founder of the well regarded Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF). Both companies tend to be run financially conservatively. The management quality of Gear Energy alone would make it worth a look to most investors to consider for an investment.

Gear Energy will participate in industry rallies as it is viewed as one of the premier small company operators in Canada. However, investors should probably expect more mergers and acquisitions in the future. Those expectations may put a lid on price appreciation.

Furthermore the oil and gas market has not forgotten the pricing plunge of 2018 along with the unique Canadian difficulties. Those memories may make the current rally look temporary to the market. As such investors should expect valuations to decline relative to cash flow and earnings as oil prices rise. The continuing decrease of well break-even points will probably reinforce that view. This stock could double or even triple in the coming rally as a result. But investors will flee the stock at the first sign of pricing trouble or oil market demand weakness. Heavy oil producers are rarely favored over their more profitable light oil competitors.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Gear Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE CVE YGRAF TGA PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.