Why You Should Invest In Valeo, The French Leading Automotive Supplier

Despite negative market trends in the automotive sector, innovative companies, such as Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEF) have great growth potential. Further, the recent nearly 50% share price drop has created an excellent entry point.

Data by YCharts

What is the reason for the major decline in Valeo's price?

In the second half of 2018, Valeo’s results were significantly impacted by worsening market conditions, the implementation of the new WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) test cycle for cars in Europe, the sharp slowdown in the Chinese market, the rise in the price of raw materials and the shortage of electronic components. These negative market trends not only affected Valeo but also many automotive suppliers and car makers. On account of these negative trends, the company will revise its medium-term outlook. The Group will publish its new medium-term objectives during the Investor Day, which will be held before the end of 2019.

Is the valuation attractive?

Both valuation metrics, EV-to-EBIT and P/E, represent an attractive valuation of the five-year horizon. The charts show that the stock is already rebounding from its lowest point at the end of 2018.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

In short, the valuation, even at the current level, looks attractive enough to examine further. Here, you may have some questions. What is already priced in with a stock trading at such a depressed valuation? What are the risks of investing in this very cyclical automotive company? For me, the automotive industry is risky because of its strong dependence on market conditions. However, I also believe the potential reward significantly overweighs the risk taken by investing in Valeo. Most of the risks are already integrated into the share price, and any positive market trend or company result can significantly boost the price of shares.

What return can we reasonably expect?

I would love to analyze further the valuation of Valeo with the F.A.S.T. Graphs tool, but I am not a subscriber. However, based on analyst estimates, it is not difficult to make a prediction. I checked some analyst forecasts about Valeo at market screener, which shows 2019's EPS at 2.59 EUR, 2020's EPS at 3.22EUR and 2021's EPS at 3.86EUR. Calculating with the five-year average P/E, which is around 15, I come to the following prediction:

EPS 5-year average P/E Predicted Price 2019 2.59 15 38.85 2020 3.22 15 48.3 2021 3.86 15 57.9

This prediction represents around a 72% gain from the current price within two years. As you can see from the chart below, to gain this excellent profit, the company has to generate significantly more earnings and the P/E valuation metric has to climb higher.

Data by YCharts

Valeo is also a dividend-paying company. So, as long as you are waiting for the stock to rebound, you can collect a nice dividend every year.

Data by YCharts What are the risks?

The automotive industry faces various challenges that will affect car manufacturers in the immediate and long-term future. The main challenges include battery-powered, driverless and digital technology. In all these areas, Valeo is developing innovative products and is in a good position to remain one of the leading automotive suppliers in the upcoming future. The company develops new technologies to make this transformation a reality. At CES in Las Vegas, Valeo demonstrated some of its cutting-edge developments (Valeo Drive4U and Valeo Voyage XR), which can underline the company's eagerness to tackle the unique challenges. Indeed, these trends are new tests of the automotive industry. However, the risk I see is more in the worsening market conditions and in a sharp slowdown in the Chinese market. Personally, I accept these risks in my investment because we cannot predict when the economy will slow down. Rather, I look at how the company is valued and how the business can perform in the future with its highly innovative products.

My conclusion

I started investing in automotive suppliers in October 2018, when many car suppliers and makers were hit hard. Since that time, there has been a slightly positive correction; however, I plan to add Valeo to my automotive stock portfolio. Valeo's innovative products and attractive valuation make it a perfectly suitable stock to be a pillar in my growing portfolio. I think the current low valuation can stay for a longer time, for several quarters, and the price can move even to a lower territory. Therefore, I will build up my position with Valeo gradually, starting now with a smaller position and slowly increasing the size in case an opportunity is present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VLEEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.