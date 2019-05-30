AMD: Latest Campaign Has Several Targets

The stock is cheap at $26 as the market realizes that gross margins are headed towards 50%+.

A $50 stock would be a new all-time high for that a stock that peaked in 2000.

On May 1, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) celebrated 50 years of corporate history. The logo and celebration can easily relate to the company being in business for 50 years, but for shareholders the goal could easily be a target price of $50 or a gross margin goal of 50%. My bullish thesis supports both goals as legitimate targets.

Image Source: AMD website

$50 Price Target

The company was started in 1969 in Santa Clara, California and went public back on 1972. As one can see from the historical chart, AMD has struggled as a public company. The stock hasn't grown a lot since the mid-'80s having first topped $15 over 30 years ago.

Data by YCharts

Even more crazy for a $50 price target is that the price would be an all-time record. Back in the internet boom, AMD reached a high of $48.50 on June 5, 2000. The stock followed that up with another run in 2006 hitting a peak above $42 when their data center market share reached a peak of 26%.

Investors looking backwards might miss the forward looking projections here. At $50, the stock would reach a market cap of $55 billion. Currently, AMD trades right around the forward P/S multiple with Intel (INTC) and nearly half the rate of Nvidia (NVDA).

Data by YCharts

50% Gross Margin Target

A big part of whether AMD ever reaches $50 is the gross margin potential. AMD entered this turnaround with horrible margins. In the course of the last 2 years, the chip company has improved gross margins from the low 30% range to already 41%.

Source: AMD Q1'19 presentation

The company has forecast a target of exceeding 41% this year and 40-44% as a long-term target. Naturally, AMD needs to far exceed these minimal initial targets. Here again, competitors Intel and Nvidia both achieve gross margins in excess of 60%.

Data by YCharts

With most of the new chips having gross margins in excess of 50%, the target is more achievable than predicted by AMD via their long-term forecasts. Why the number matters is that the operating margin will double in the process of surpassing 50% gross margins.

At 41% gross margins and 29% operating expenses, AMD generates a 12% operating margin. At 50% gross margins and operating expenses down at 28%, the operating margin suddenly surges to 22%. The potential exists to further increase both margins.

Combined with higher revenues, the higher margins contribute to a big boost to the EPS estimates. AMD should easily jump from a $0.65 estimate this year to nearly double that estimate by 2021. Analysts are currently only at $1.12 in 2021.

Data by YCharts

The real question is where revenues end up by 2020 and beyond. Analysts are at $8.3 billion. Their key markets for PC, Immersive and Datacenter have TAMs forecast to reach a combined $74 billion.

Source: AMD May 2019 presentation

A lot of my focus has been on the potential growth in Datacenter, but a combined 20% market share in both PC and Immersive markets would lead to ~$9 billion in 2020 revenues alone. AMD will likely fall short on the PC and exceed that goal on the Graphics side.

The real question is how much of the $25 billion Datacenter market is captured by 2020. The company claims they reached 5% in Q4 and Mercury Research placed the target at only 3.2% Either way, AMD has a goal of topping 10% by next year. A 10% market share amounts to $2.5 billion in revenues while 20% generates $5.0 billion in annual evenues.

The chip company isn't going to hit 20% next year, but the upside potential comes from a Datacenter market forecast to reach $29 billion by 2021. Suddenly, a 20% market share is highly reasonable considering Epyc 2 and the expected release of Epyc 3 where such market share leads to $5.8 billion in revenues.

At a revenue target of $10 billion, a 50% gross margin quickly gets operating profits up to $2.2 billion as opex reaches their target of around 28%. By 2020/2021, AMD should shift toward eliminating any interest expenses. With a limited tax rate, the profits are suddenly large. The EPS target would edge towards $2.

Now image that 20% market shares in all of these key markets leads to revenues approaching $15 billion as the markets grow beyond the 2020/2021 TAM forecasts of $74 billion. Now imagine gross margins going to 55% (still 500 basis points below market leaders) and operating expenses dip to 25% of revenues for a 30% operating margin.

In either scenario, the analyst estimates at only $1.12 per share in 2021 are absurdly low.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD has several "50" targets following their 50-year anniversary. Shareholders will happily see the stock price top $50, if the gross margin can reach up to 50%. The major catalyst for the stock is when the company officially raises the gross margin target above the current range that tops out at 44% and will likely approach 50% by 2021. The stock remains cheap at $28 with this prime target to drive the stock higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

