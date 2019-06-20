Facebook: Valuation Update

Facebook is balanced in terms of analysis of internal growth.

1. Technical parameters

In the last six years, the dynamics of Facebook (FB) stock price is qualitatively (R2=0.9) described by the exponential trend that acts as a smart average and looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis:

At the moment, the company's stock price is below this trend by more than one standard deviation:

This situation has been observed for over a year. But at the same time, there is a gradual synchronization of the dynamics of Facebook stock price and its exponential trend:

Throughout the year, the rolling annual total price return of Facebook's stock has been fluctuating around the lower border of the standard deviation. It's typical when reaching the bottom:

So, technically, now Facebook's stock price looks balanced and ready for growth.

2. Growth drivers

Let's start with revenue.

The long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Facebook's capitalization describes the company's current capitalization as almost perfectly balanced:

But it should be noted that this relationship is not linear, but logarithmic. It means that each year Facebook's revenue growth is accompanied by slowing growth in capitalization. And if analysts' average expectations concerning the revenue of Facebook in Q4 2019 come true, the company's balanced capitalization will approach $575 trln within the bounds of the proposed models. Not much more than the current level...

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Facebook's current price is balanced too:

We can make the same conclusion analyzing the long-term relationship between EBITDA's absolute size and the company's capitalization:

Now let's talk about Facebook in terms of the growth rates of its financial indicators.

The two-year CAGR of Facebook's revenue TTM has slowed down to a historical minimum. But given the fact that this is accompanied by a decrease in the EV/revenue multiple value, in general, the situation looks balanced:

Based on the long-term relationship between the growth rate of EBITDA and the EV/EBITDA multiple, Facebook's current price is close to the balanced state too:

In terms of well-established relationships, Facebook's current price is classified as balanced.

3. Comparable valuation

The comparable valuation based on the EV/revenue to growth multiple has shown that Facebook is one of the cheapest companies in the market:

Comparing Facebook through the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

But probably it is normal for the market to evaluate Facebook like this:

Let's look at the forward-priced multiples.

Judging by the P/S (forward) multiple adjusted by the expected revenue annual growth rate, Facebook's shares are now 7% above the balanced level:

It is interesting to note that over the last thirteen months, this multiple of Facebook had almost always been corresponding to the median on my list:

Judging by the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Facebook is undervalued by 110%:

But from November to February, the implied price was very close to the actual price. The situation changed only after the last adjustment of the forecasts:

Bottom line

In the above analysis, I used the word "balanced" eight times and consider it most correctly describing the current state of Facebook's capitalization. The company's market price is gradually returning to its natural trend, which suggests that Facebook shares will reach $220 by the end of this year. I find this forecast very realistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.