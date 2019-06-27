Imperial Brands: Feeling A Little Blu

Big tobacco stocks like Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF) have experienced a couple of tough years in the market and 2019 has so far provided little relief. Quite a bit has changed since I last wrote about Imperial Brands in 2015, with the most consequential development being the rise of next-gen products like vapor devices and their impact on tobacco consumption. The resulting uncertainty over the long term prospects of the tobacco industry has exposed tobacco share prices to earnings multiple contraction, after expanding for some stocks like Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) to well over 20x earnings in the wake of enthusiasm over industry consolidation during 2015 and 2016.

Imperial Brands’ share price never rose to equally optimistic levels but its ADRs nevertheless traded at well over $50 in mid-2016. The fact that Imperial’s ADR share price is down to $24 or so currently is primarily a result of that multiple contraction, because its earnings have held up quite well. Another factor has been the devaluation of the British pound against the US dollar, with the pound being Imperial’s reporting currency as well as the currency of its primary stock-listing in London.

Imperial’s trailing multiple on reported earnings is now down to roughly 13x, but in Imperial’s case the amortization charges against intangible assets reduce its earnings by a very sizeable non-cash amount. The underlying earnings reported by the company, taking out the amortization charges as well as some other expenses, are almost 2x higher than reported earnings, implying an underlying earnings multiple of 7x. Analyzing the quality of the underlying earnings is difficult, especially since certain expenses qualified as non-recurring by management, such as restructuring expenses, do tend to return quite often.

In Imperial’s case I therefore prefer to look at free cash flow per share, which came in at £2.37 per share in its last reported fiscal year (operating cash flow minus net capital expenditures). Using this number as a basis for valuation means that Imperial’s shares trade at 8x free cash flow per share, with a forward dividend yield of slightly over 10% (before taxes).

Imperial Brands’ Business

It is important to realize that Imperial Brands is essentially comprised of three different lines of business. Its largest contributor to net revenues, not counting the excise taxes it collects on behalf of governments, is the distribution business Logista it owns in Europe. This business was acquired as part of Imperial’s 2008 acquisition of Altadis and in 2014 was listed as a separate company on the stock exchange in Madrid. Imperial has retained 50.01% ownership of Logista and therefore the company’s results are fully consolidated into Imperial’s financial statements.

Logista operates a distribution business supplying tobacco stores and convenience stores in Southern Europe, which makes it a strategically important route-to-market for Imperial’s tobacco business in those markets. That is probably the reason why they have maintained a majority stake in this business, as the business itself operates on low margins and is a relatively small contributor to Imperial’s bottomline. The consolidation of Logista into Imperial’s financial statements is the main reason why Imperial reports notably lower margins than its tobacco peers.

The second line of business, with revenues roughly equal to Logista’s, and the contributor of most of Imperial’s profits is the mass-market tobacco business which has a particular focus on Europe, the US and a number of other markets in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. This business is comprised of cigarettes, roll-your-own tobacco, tobacco papers, mass-market cigars and snus. I have stated earlier that I consider Imperial to be a relative underperformer in the industry, as it has over time ceded market share in many of its markets to its most important competitors. In part this is due to the fact that it has grown to its current size mostly through dozens of acquisitions, with the Reemtsma, Altadis and the Lorillard-Reynolds brand acquisitions as the most important ones.

The problem with that strategy is that the company has a lot of local brands and relatively few brands of international fame. Over time tobacco consumption has shifted in most markets towards international brands, usually those with an American or English heritage, and away from the local and national brands that Imperial gained through its acquisitions of other companies. The result is that Imperial has lost market share in its many of its largest markets, including Germany, France and Spain. That being said, the tobacco industry has historically displayed such attractive economic characteristics that even a relative underperformer like Imperial has still delivered quite attractive returns.

Imperial’s third but substantially smaller line of business is its luxury cigar business, trading as Tabacalera, which it also acquired as part of the Altadis acquisition. I consider this business to be something of an underappreciated asset since it owns the rights to market a number of well-known premium and luxury cigar brands like Montecristo, Cohiba and Romeo y Julieta as part of its 50% ownership of the Cuban cigar export monopoly Habanos. Luxury cigars are a category that has displayed different consumption dynamics than mass-market tobacco products and therefore forms a somewhat awkward fit with Imperial Brands’ other businesses. For one thing, luxury cigars have a different target consumer and are marketed through different channels than mass market tobacco products. This is part of the reason why Imperial is looking to sell this business as part of its £2 billion asset disposal program.

Luxury Cigar Disposal

A different kind of company may be able to extract more value from the premium cigar business than Imperial can. In my opinion the luxury cigar business could be a good match for certain luxury conglomerates like LVMH or Richemont, who have specialized in selling high-end products to luxury consumers. Luxury cigars would be complementary to LVMH’s high-end spirits business for instance, while Richemont and its chairman have historic ties to the tobacco industry. Even though Imperial has warned that the company may not be able to get a good price for its premium cigar business, I actually think there is a more than decent chance that this asset will find prospective buyers. As is commonly known, Cuban cigars have a special reputation in the world of tobacco and (half of) the Cuban export monopoly is in my opinion a unique asset.

The Cohiba brand of cigars for instance was established to supply Fidel Castro as well as other high officials of the Cuban communist regime personally, and was also given as a gift in the diplomatic world (please note that this brand in the US is owned by General Cigar, a subsidiary of STG, and consists of cigars from the Dominican Republic). Because of its high quality and severely limited supply this brand developed an almost mythical status before becoming publicly available in the 1980s.

The brand has maintained that status since then, and I believe a business specialized in building luxury brands would be able to do very well with it. I think the reputational risk of owning a tobacco business may be outweighed by the upside of owning this particular asset. First of all because consumption of luxury cigars is a very tiny fragment of total tobacco consumption. And secondly because maintaining exclusivity (limited retail distribution) and high prices is imperative for a luxury business, which generally keeps consumption limited to a small group of conscious consumers.

The proceeds of the luxury cigars have been estimated at £1.5 billion by some observers, which will be used by Imperial towards debt reduction and additional investments in developing and marketing next-gen products like blu. Given that Imperial carries about £12.8 billion in net debt and is committed to a very significant dividend payout, freeing up some capital for other purposes is probably a good idea. The absence of premium cigar profits will have only a moderate impact on its bottom line and will probably be compensated by the extinguishment of some quite expensive bonds coming due this year.

In short, I think a sale is probably the right decision and they should be able to get a satisfactory price for it. But given the limited size of this business even a very good sale is unlikely to have much of an impact on Imperial’s share price. I do feel obligated to note that while the luxury cigar business is only a small part of Imperial’s business, it has turned in a good financial performance over the years. Given the uncertainty over Imperial’s next-gen products, and the financial returns of those products, I do have some doubts about the advisability of redirecting capital from a good asset to one with an uncertain payoff. At this point, they probably feel like they have little choice but to invest in supporting their next-gen portfolio, even if it is trailing the competition, if only for defensive reasons.

At the current share price Imperial Brands yields over 10% in dividends alone; a double-digit dividend yield on a consumer staples stock looks quite attractive of course, but the industry’s prospects have become quite uncertain. On the one hand, the current situation somewhat resembles the state of affairs seen in 2014, when Imperial’s London shares were trading in the low £20s after reporting cigarette volume declines of -6% and -7% in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Back then, the rise in popularity of vapor products was also a big factor in the significant declines of cigarette volumes. The subsequent moderation of its cigarette volume declines and Imperial’s acquisition of the Lorillard-Reynolds brands saw a share price revaluation between 2014-2016 to £40 for Imperial’s London shares and $50 for the ADRs.

Tobacco Disrupted

The main difference between 2014 and now is the quality of the next-gen products, especially vaping products, and the impressive rise of heated tobacco products in certain markets like Japan. In 2014 vaping products were of a lower quality than the current generation of products, and large scale user adoption remained generally limited to a relatively small number of markets. The United States, the UK and France were the three biggest markets where vaping products had a significant impact back then.

The limited amount of user satisfaction played a role in the slowdown of the vapor category that followed in subsequent years, until of course the entire category was reinvented by Juul in the US. And that brings us to the heart of the tobacco industry’s current situation and of any investment analysis of Imperial Brands; how much of an impact are these next-gen products going to have on the existing tobacco business and who is best-positioned to win in next-gen products?

Answering those two questions is not so easy though, but what does seem clear is that Imperial is not a frontrunner in any of the emerging next-gen products. They also have not been known as a leader in researching and developing these new products. The market’s perception of Imperial as being a laggard in newly emerging categories, which threaten traditional ways of nicotine consumption, is probably part of the reason why Imperial is valued at a lower multiple than most of its tobacco peers. Generally the companies seen as leading the industry with regards to vaping, heated tobacco or modern oral products, Philip Morris (PM) and Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) for instance, have seen their share prices outperform their peers, while laggards like Imperial Brands and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) have underperformed.

The largest international tobacco companies and their main brands in three different next-gen categories. This is not meant to provide an exhaustive overview as several of these companies own or market numerous smaller brands in vaping and other next-gen products.

In terms of revenue, Philip Morris has transformed itself into the leader in next-gen products, primarily because of its $4 billion in net revenues from heated tobacco products in 2018 (also referred to as heat-not-burn), which is close to 14% of their entire net revenues for that year. British American Tobacco is a distant second in heated tobacco and had close to $1.2 billion from next-gen products in total, or close to 4% of its net revenues during its last fiscal year. Imperial Brands and Japan Tobacco are generating only modest revenues from heated tobacco products and next-gen products in general. Imperial’s management has mentioned that it generated around £200 million from next-gen products during its last fiscal year, or roughly 2.5% of net tobacco revenues (mostly from blu).

Closely-held Juul Labs is already the global leader in vaping products, largely due to its leading market share position in the United States. This company apparently had about $1.3 billion in revenue in 2018, mostly derived from the US market. This company, partly-owned by Altria, has been expanding into international markets at quite a rapid pace with its website now showing a presence in a significant number of European markets like France, Germany, the UK and Russia, as well as Asian markets like South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia. Juul’s outlook for 2019 calls for revenues of $3.4 billion which would bring it to second place in sales of next-gen products, after Philip Morris, but in an unchallenged first position with regards to vaping products. It is somewhat uncertain whether they will actually achieve this number, after the US vapor category slowed down substantially in Q4 of 2018 and Q1 of 2019, in part because of Juul’s decision to withdraw most of its flavors from retail distribution after drawing public scrutiny over the rise of teen vaping.

Heated tobacco products on the other hand have mostly seen significant consumer adoption in Japan and South Korea, while efforts to market these products in Western and Eastern Europe have seen more moderate levels of success. Heated tobacco offers a number of advantages for the incumbent tobacco companies, most notably the fact that it relies on the same tobacco supply chain that is hard to replicate for new entrants.

Secondly, the product margins on the tobacco sticks used in tobacco vaporizers like IQOS are about the same as those on conventional cigarettes. The industry claims that heated tobacco products are safer than conventional cigarettes and they aim to use these claims in marketing these products. To the extent that these products are actually perceived by consumers to be a lower-risk product than traditional cigarettes this could work to their advantage. It should be noted though that much of the research that underlines this idea of lower risk has been performed by the industry itself and should therefore be looked at with at least some reservation.

Imperial Brands meanwhile is trailing the industry in heated tobacco by a substantial amount. While Philip Morris has taken the undisputable lead, competitors like British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco are still far behind but at least have a viable competitive product on the market. Imperial on the other hand is only just now in the stage of test-marketing its own heated tobacco product Pulze in a single city in Japan, which is five years after Philip Morris started test-marketing IQOS in Japan and Italy.

That early start has allowed Philip Morris to dominate the market for heated tobacco, with its Japanese market share in this category estimated at 71.8% for 2018, while British American’s glo and Japan Tobacco’s Ploom share the remainder of the market with 20.1% and 8.1% respectively. To put this in perspective; heated tobacco products have so far taken roughly one-fifth of the cigarette market in Japan, which is one of the largest tobacco markets in the world.

It seems unlikely to me that Imperial will be able to close the gap with its competitors in the coming years, or even narrow it substantially. Not only is heated tobacco a substantially different kind of product than conventional cigarettes, requiring consumer electronics know-how for one, as well as substantially more consumer aftercare than conventional cigarettes. But to achieve substantial sales of these products also requires conversion of manufacturing assets to produce the tobacco sticks.

I therefore believe Imperial’s lag in heated tobacco is cause for concern; IQOS has been launched in a significant number of markets that are far more important to Imperial than Japan, including the UK, France and Spain and has recently also been approved for sale in the US. Which brings us to the core of the reason why Imperial is trailing badly in heated tobacco; its marginal presence in the Japanese market meant that IQOS’ early success there did not harm them very much. If heated tobacco products catch on in a greater number of markets on the other hand, that would definitely mean bad news for Imperial Brands.

Imperial’s position in vaping products is somewhat better in my opinion. Like a number of other tobacco companies, Imperial has also grouped its next-gen investments into a separate subsidiary, in its case called Fontem Ventures, in an attempt to replicate the atmosphere of a startup. That is probably the right decision because next-gen products require a different kind of approach than its traditional operations. Another factor that is not to be underestimated is the fact that developing heated tobacco and vapor devices requires attracting different personnel than tobacco companies overwhelmingly employ in their traditional business.

To develop vapor devices you need a lot of electrical engineers and scientists from a whole range of disciplines versus mostly salespeople and manufacturing staff for the conventional operations. A potential issue is that engineers and scientists, especially the good ones, are harder to recruit than sales and manufacturing staff, and may be turned off by the controversial reputation of the tobacco industry. Developing next-gen products like blu and Pulze inside an entity carrying a different name is therefore also meant to create a little distance from the parent company’s main business.

Imperial’s efforts with regards to vaping products are led by its blu brand, which it acquired as part of the Lorillard-Reynolds brand deal. The brand was formerly owned by Lorillard but was sold to Imperial together with a number of cigarette brands out of a desire to secure regulatory approval for the acquisition of Lorillard’s Newport and other brands by Reynolds American. Blu actually was the one-time leader of the vapor category in the United States on the back of its cig-alike product, until it was dethroned by Vuse. In fact, if we look back at the vapor category just five years ago, the top 3 in terms of market share has almost completely changed . Back in 2014 blu was the market share leader, followed by Logic and NJOY. In 2018 Juul had become the number one, with Vuse and blu making up the top three at a substantial distance to the market leader.

This shakeup is a result of rapidly developing technology in the vapor category, where the initial wave of products, commonly referred to as e-cigarettes or cig-alikes saw widespread consumer trial but limited repurchase activity. The second wave of mods and tank products can be seen as a reaction to the limited user satisfaction from e-cigarettes, with the former allowing for greater personalization of the device. The third wave of pod-based devices was led by Juul, with its particular use of nicotine salts widely perceived as a large improvement in terms of user experience.

I think it is going to be very hard to dethrone Juul as the number one vapor brand in the United States, especially since I believe technological improvements in vapor products will be more incremental going forward. Juul has proven its ability to deliver a well thought-through and well-designed product and I think, especially with scrutiny of the category increasing and regulation looming, new entrants will find it increasingly hard to successfully penetrate the category.

There still are a great number of vapor brands in the market, but over time regulation and shelf space consolidation will probably root out most of the smaller brands. The mods and tank segment will probably live on as a niche within the vapor category, especially as it serves a different type of customer and has achieved a strong position in certain sales channels, mostly vape shops (online and physical). I believe most users will prefer the convenience of a pod-based device over tweaking their own devices however, which is part of the reason why I believe Juul will be able to maintain its leadership.

Imperial has also launched a device with nicotine salt pods called Myblu in an effort to mimic Juul’s innovation, as have a number of other vapor brands including Vuse. Whether that will be enough to maintain a successful presence in the vapor category is difficult to foretell. Tobacco firms like Imperial have the advantage of being able to secure shelf space for their products, and have substantial experience navigating heavily regulated product landscapes. Those two factors will certainly work in its favor going forward.

At the same time, they do appear to have problems with the quality of their devices, with complaints about leaking pods frequently surfacing in user reviews. Their current position will of course depend in part on their ability to improve on their current shortcomings. Coincidence or not, it is rather remarkable to see that the current makeup of the US vapor category more or less mirrors the market position of its tobacco parents, with Altria, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands making up the top 3 in cigarettes as well as vapor products. (although Altria only owns 35% of Juul of course).

Strategic Options

When your product markets are under pressure, as appears to be the case now that vaping and heated tobacco products are eating into Imperial’s tobacco business, one of the most obvious strategies is to seek consolidation. Consolidation can be an effective strategy to realize cost savings, by closing factories for example, and by sharing the investments needed to develop new products. The tobacco industry is already consolidated to a substantial degree however, and Imperial is now in the unenviable position of being the smallest of the big companies. A buyout of Imperial would also make little sense for the biggest three, Altria, British American Tobacco and Philip Morris, even when ignoring regulatory issues.

In my opinion, there is only one logical buyer for Imperial Brands, and that is Japan Tobacco. An acquisition of Imperial Brands by Japan Tobacco has been speculated about for years but nothing serious has ever surfaced. I have argued for this combination before because it would allow Japan Tobacco to achieve substantially larger scale and narrow the gap with Altria, British American and Philip Morris. There would probably be some overlap between these two companies, especially in the UK, but nothing insurmountable.

Also, Imperial’s US operations would give Japan Tobacco global ownership of the Winston brand, which they have done very well with in international markets. The question is whether Japan Tobacco wants exposure to the US market, which they have avoided in the past due to concerns over litigation risk. On the other hand, I cannot see much sense in the strategy currently pursued by Japan Tobacco which, in an apparent attempt to moderate the impact of Philip Morris’ success on its domestic market, has been paying rather excessive prices for emerging market tobacco assets in Indonesia, Bangladesh and the Philippines, as well as the international rights of Natural American Spirit.

In the absence of interest from Japan Tobacco, Imperial Brands will probably have to go it alone. Of course the observation its management made with regards to the sale of its premium cigar business, about tobacco valuations coming under pressure, could work to its advantage as well. If tobacco valuations are depressed, perhaps Imperial Brands would be better off being a buyer of tobacco assets rather than selling them. Which brings us to the other side of the consolidation game. The problem here is Imperial’s leverage, with net debt/EBITDA at 3x it is not levered to the hilt but it is not exactly sporting a pristine balance sheet either. Another problem is the lack of potential targets. While public market tobacco valuations are rather depressed, Japan Tobacco has been paying top dollar for private companies, which I would not argue for Imperial to copy.

One particularly intriguing scenario though is one where Imperial bids for Vector Group’s (VGR) cigarette operations in the US. It would be a small acquisition and would increase Imperial’s US exposure at a time when US cigarette volumes are under a lot of pressure, but could make sense from both a financial and a strategic standpoint. Vector has had a pretty good run in recent years (the cigarette business, not the stock, which is a different story) pursuing a strategy of selling discounted brands like their Eagle 20s in a cigarette category still dominated by the premium segment (Marlboro, Newport and Camel in particular). Looking at the past two years for instance, the US cigarette market has shrunk by roughly 22.4bn stick equivalents, but Vector’s shipments are up by roughly 0.9bn sticks over the same period. This means Vector is slowly but steadily gaining smokers in a market which currently sees smokers switching out to vapor products.

Altria and British American Tobacco are bearing the brunt of these volume declines, simply because of their dominance of the US market. Because both companies are so dependent on US cigarette profits for their earnings, to pay out dividends and make debt payments, these two companies are heavily inclined to preserve those profits. Which is why they are currently pulling very hard on the main lever they have to preserve them, which is raising prices. In fact, they are raising prices so quickly now that I would expect to see outperformance in the discount segment of the cigarette market, as some consumers will be enticed to trade down.

A combination of Imperial’s US business, which is also mostly reliant on discount and value brands, with Vector’s discount cigarettes has two advantages. First of all, it removes a competitor from the market, allowing a unified brand strategy designed to pick up downtraders. Secondly, combining with Vector would leave Imperial with two cigarette factories in the US, one of which could be closed to realize cost savings. As cigarette volumes remain under pressure, the discount segment will probably be pressured too, but less than the premium and value segments.

Upward pricing initiated by the market leaders can still be followed to optimize revenues, and as long as an appropriate price gap is observed this strategy would probably be without too much risk. Of course this scenario would not solve all of Imperial’s problems. It still has to work on making its nextgen proposition better, especially when it comes to its heated tobacco product, but it could be a smart way to navigate the current turbulence in the US market.

Conclusion

Imperial Brands looks extraordinarily cheap right now, but is the discount warranted by developments in the tobacco industry or are investors’ fears overblown? There is on the one hand significant disruption from lower risk categories like vapor and heated tobacco, as well as the threat of tighter regulation for important US categories like cigarettes (concerning menthol and nicotine content) and cigars (concerning flavors). On the other hand, regulation regularly benefits the incumbents by raising barriers to entry for new competitors. So even tighter regulation could work out in ways that benefits companies like Imperial Brands.

There are several scenarios with varying degrees of likelihood going forward, but a continuing trend of product fragmentation in the nicotine market appears inevitable. So instead of having a tobacco market where the main way people consume nicotine is the cigarette, with relatively small niches for cigars and smokeless tobacco, in the coming years the market will likely see increasing consumption of new products at the expense of traditional products.

The cigarette as a nicotine delivery vehicle will experience more competition from vaping products and heated tobacco, while the smokeless category (moist snuff and snus) is likely to see competition from modern oral products like tobacco-free nicotine pouches. In my opinion, cigarettes and smokeless tobacco will continue to exist as substantial categories for many years to come but will gradually lose market share to these newer products. The challenge the tobacco companies face is to compensate any decrease in profits from traditional products with profits from new products. That sounds easy but will likely prove quite challenging because cigarettes are so incredibly profitable, and margins on these new products are usually much lower (especially for vaping products).

Naturally the companies which are perceived as being the best positioned for this change will receive the highest market valuations. Japan Tobacco and Imperial Brands are playing relatively weak hands in vaping products and heated tobacco, which limits their options when it comes to compensating weak traditional tobacco volumes. I think Imperial Brands’ shares can be bought at the current depressed price, but it is not a guaranteed winner. First of all, the disruption of its business is real and will continue to be felt, but its effects are very unlikely to turn catastrophic overnight. Mostly because tobacco products have maintained their potential for upward pricing, which is an important line of defense for these companies.

Secondly, cigarette consumption has proven extraordinarily resilient over time, even in the face of mountains of evidence regarding the health implications for its users. There is a significant possibility that cigarette volume declines will moderate once the growth of the newest generation of vapor products slows down. While I do believe that smoking will continue to see a decline in prevalence in developed countries, there will always be demand for nicotine products simply because of nicotine’s extremely potent reactivity with the human brain. With Juul being the only exception to the following rule, in my opinion the tobacco companies are still the ones best positioned to satisfy that demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.