Gross Margin Improvement Can Push Fastenal Upwards

Fastenal Company (FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies in North America. Fastenal’s competitive advantage lies in its robust business model. The company’s legacy business model was branch-based, but it has gradually adopted more technology-based solutions and onsite locations. The long-term value drivers point towards a steady activity flow. As the company starts improving its margin, returns from the stock can increase in the medium-to-long-term. In the short-term, I expect FAST to maintain a stable top-line, while pressure on the margin is likely to keep returns limited.

Its current strategy involves adding to the onsite locations significantly while reducing the reliance on the public branches. It has also shifted away from fastener sales to other industrial product sales. The change in product mix along with a deceleration in the higher-margin non-National Account customer growth impacted gross margin adversely. Therefore, the primary focus of the company has been on improving the gross margin. It now has set a path to increase pricing and pass along the impact of the tariff hike on to the customers, which is likely to improve margin gradually up to Q4 2019.

Analyzing The Current Drivers

For FAST, typically, the larger customers produce a below-company average gross profit. This large-versus-small customer mix and fasteners versus non-fasteners product mix change have put pressure on the company’s gross profit. In the past year until Q2 2019, it fell further to ~47% from 48.7% a year earlier. The company’s gross profit margin was 50.8% in FY2014. Because large customers can leverage the company’s existing network, the company seeks to target this group. The other root cause for the margin fall was the deceleration in the higher-margin non-National Account customers, which grew less than 1% in Q2 2019.

In this context, investors may remember that approximately half of the company’s sales are made to the national customers, while the rest accrues from the non-national accounts. The national account has specific mechanisms in the contracts that transfer the price increases automatically to the customers. National accounts were up by 12.5% in Q2.

On the other hand, the changes in product and channel mix have had a strong positive effect on FAST’s revenue growth. Between Q2 2018 and Q2 2019, FAST’s revenue grew by ~8%. During this period, its number of public branched declined by 5.5%, while onsite locations increased by ~35%.

What Are The Leading Indicators Saying?

According to fred.stlouisfed.org, the U.S. real GDP, when indexed to 1947, has increased from 28.1 in Q1 2017 to 48.4 in Q1 2019, which tells that the U.S. GDP has been growing at least in the past couple of years. The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. fell to 51.7 in June of 2019 from ~59 in January 2019 due primarily to the fall in the price paid index. The June expansion was the weakest pace of expansion in the manufacturing sector since October 2016. The current PMI Index points to slow growth, particularly when compared to the middle of 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7% in June. The rate has been significantly lower than the average from 1948 until 2019 (5.76%), according to the data provided by tradingeconomics.com. Low unemployment typically translates into higher demand for industrial products, and therefore, higher capex, which can potentially result in higher revenues and margin for industrial product providers like FAST. According to Atom Data Solutions, the U.S. foreclosure filings in May 2019 was 22% below the past year, although there was a marginal increase in the number of states reporting an increase in foreclosure filings. The figure indicates foreclosure risk associated with the problem mortgages has faded.

What Are The Strategies?

As I discussed above, in Q2 2019, Fastenal’s revenues increased compared to a year ago while its gross margin declined. The sale of non-fasteners products (9.5% up) outperformed the sale of fasteners (5.5% up). Higher contribution from industrial vending, Onsite locations, and construction led to higher revenues in Q2. The company’s installed device count increased by 13% in Q2 2019 over a year ago. It also deploys more than 15,000 vending devices as part of a lease locker program. Going by the company’s long-term trend, a higher share of the fastener product-line, as well as increased sales to the large customers, pushed its gross profit margin lower. So, the gross margin decreased by 1.8% in Q2 2019 compared to the previous year.

In the remaining six months of FY2019, the company plans to double the signing of the vending devices. On top of the vending devices, the company’s Onsite locations, which are at the proximity to the customer base, increased by ~35% in Q2 2019 compared to a year ago. Here, too, the company plans to double the signing of locations during the rest of the year.

Cost Inflation And Gross Margin

In March 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 232, which meant a 25% tariff on all steel imports and 10% on all aluminum imports into the U.S. The sanction impacts all carbon products, including pipe, fittings, and flanges. In July, Section 301 tariffs have been put into place. The rise in tariff had a significant impact on power transmission, electronics, and batteries, plumbing, machinery, welding, paint supplies, material handling. Fastener products have a high content of imported products from China. FAST offset much of the rise in tariff-related cost by increasing the prices of its offerings and services. So far, the company has not been able to entirely pass along the cost inflation to the customers. It plans to make further adjustments to increase prices in Q3 to offset the effect of a higher tariff. Although it did manage its operating expenses effectively in Q2, the adverse impact on the gross margin could not be avoided.

The management sees the benefits of higher prices to start accruing from July and can extend up to Q4 2019. Increased price can add ~0.4% to the gross margin in Q3, according to the company’s estimates, which would take Q3 margin above 47%, and partially mitigate the pressure on margin as seen in Q2. While an increase in costs reduced gross margin by 0.4% to 0.6% in Q2, the national versus non-national accounts mix accounted for 0.8% to 0.9% reduction in the margin. Adverse changes in other organizational elements contributed to the rest of the margin fall.

Dividend Yield

Fastenal pays $0.88 dividend annualized. Its forward dividend yield is 2.87%. In the past five years, the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 14%. Also, in May, the shareholders received an additional share for each share they hold after a stock split. Many of the company’s competitors, including DXP Enterprise (DXPE), HD Supply (HDS), and WESCO International (WCC) don’t pay a dividend.

Cash Flow, Capex, And Debt

In the first two-quarters of FY2019, FAST’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $333 million, which was a 5% increase compared to the first six months of FY2018. Higher revenues primarily led to higher CFO in FY2019. However, the cash flow growth was partially offset by increased accounts receivable in FY2019 because of the higher share of customers for the national accounts, where the terms of payments are typically longer than the business as a whole.

In the past two-quarters of FY2019, FAST’s capex nearly doubled compared to a year ago. In FY2019, it expects capex to range between $195 million and $225 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 26% increase compared to FY2018. It also spent $123 million in dividend payments in 1H 2019. With the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility), assuming no share repurchase, and at the current cash-flow-generation-run-rate plus insignificant debt repayment obligations in 2019, the company does not have short-term financial risks. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.20x) is lower than its competitors’ average (0.94x). Its competitors include HDS, WCC, and DXPE.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

FAST is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~15.3x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2013 and FY 2018, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple was 15.6x. So, it is currently trading in line with its past six-year average.

FAST’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than the peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (HDS, DXPE, and WCC) average of 8.7x. So, it can be relatively over-valued at this level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated FAST a “buy” in July (includes “outperform”), while 14 of them rated it a “hold”. None of the analysts rated a “sell”. The consensus target price is $32.2, which at the current price yields ~5% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Its rating is high-to-moderate on profitability and growth, while they are poor on EPS revisions, value, and momentum. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a high rating on profitability when compared with some of its peers. I concur with Seeking Alpha’s assertion on growth. However, I also think the low rating on EPS revision is not justified because its earnings beat analysts’ estimates at least twice out of the past four quarters. I would rate its value similar to than Seeking Alpha’s assertion. I think its relative valuation multiples are stretched, as I discussed earlier in the article.

What’s The Take On FAST?

FAST’s current strategy involves adding to the onsite locations significantly while it reduces the reliance on the public branches. It has also shifted away from fastener sales to other industrial product sales. The change in product mix, along with a deceleration in the higher-margin non-National Account customer growth, impacted gross margin adversely. Therefore, the primary focus of the company has been on improving the gross margin. It now has set a path to increase pricing and pass along the impact of the tariff hike on to the customers, which is likely to improve margin gradually up to Q4 2019.

The long-term value drivers, which include the economic indicators like the PMI, unemployment rate, and construction activity point towards a steady activity flow. I expect FAST to remain stable and expect a top-line and margin-level revival in the medium-to-long-term.

