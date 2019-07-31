Recent Stock Purchase July 2019

Looks like July will close out on strong footing as the market on the whole is looking healthy and flirting with all-time highs often.

Looks like July will close out on strong footing as the market, on the whole, is looking healthy and flirting with all-time highs often. Of course, as we all know, even though the market may look strong, there are always individual stocks that are lagging and may present us with good buying opportunities. Honestly, this month, I could not identify a clear cut choice for a buy(s), but I still managed to put some fresh capital to work as I have been doing every single month no matter what the financial, political, weather, etc. headlines might read. I still firmly believe that consistency with buying and simply dollar cost averaging into positions over weeks, months, and years are your best bet to create that ever-growing passive income via dividends. Sure, we'll all pick a seeming stalwart at times only to find out it's a big-time dud (thank you GE, KHC, and others), but with adequate diversification, those duds can me mitigated with overwhelming growth in other stocks we may hold. With that being said:

I have added to my taxable account 10 shares at $48.13 for a total investment of $481.30 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in MO now totals 164 shares with a market value of $7,954.00. I also hold 27 shares of MO in my ROTH account with a market value of $1,309.50.

I have added to my taxable account 12 shares at $38.94 for a total investment of $467.28 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in PFE now totals 61 shares with a market value of $2,366.19.

In all, I added $948.57 in fresh capital for the month of July. While I have been busy adding to my MO for several months in 2019, it has been a very long time since I added a bit of PFE to my portfolio. Ideally, I would like to increase some of my smaller positions I hold to bring more income parity in my portfolio. Long term, I do not want to become too reliant on just a handful of stocks for the majority of my passive income.

In other news, I may have to cap my new purchases going forward as Mrs. DivHut's car finally bit the dust and we'll be buying a new car which will require some budgeting adjustments. No laughing… she got great usage from her 1997 Ford Escort. Kudos to her for keeping a car for 22 years. I guess we were both cut out of the same frugal mold. As always, I'll continue making monthly buy(s), but the total amount put forward may be smaller. At least with zero commissions, it's possible.

What do you think about my recent stock buys? Are you picking up some shares too or sitting on the sidelines? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long MO, PFE, GE, KHC

