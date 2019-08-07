GameStop: Console Sales Implode

AMD announced earnings showing console sales have imploded further than expected. Future AMD guidance was cut due to poor console sale projections. This does not bode well for GameStop.

GameStop (GME) is in troubled waters and things are getting worse. AMD recently announced that AMD did well in CPUs but they also announced very bad numbers for console sales with forward console projections estimated to be very poor. Per the AMD Q2 2019 conference call: "Turning to our Enterprise Embedded and Semi-Custom segment, revenue decreased 12% from a year ago due to lower Semi Custom revenue."

and

"As we look into the second half of the year, we are seeing additional softness in game console demand, which is now reflected in our full-year guidance."

Obviously, soft console sales will impact GameStop in a very negative manner. If we look at a recent unaudited 10-Q, we will see console sales already in decline: The situation is about to get a lot worse.

Crunching the numbers, the only real section growing well (or not in decline) is collectibles and it shows in the floor space at any GameStop.

Layoffs

In a bid to control out-of-control spending, GME is cutting regional managers and elements of its sales force. Obviously, this will impact future sales... but the Marine motto of "do more with less" comes to mind. Maybe it works out or maybe it does not, but cutting the force that actually brings in the revenue is not my idea of a wise move. On top of that 67 stores were closed while the remaining stores experienced a 10.3% decrease in sales. Per GameStop:

"Net sales decreased $238.1 million, or 13.3%, for the 13 weeks ended May 4, 2019, compared to the 13 weeks ended May 5, 2018. The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to a decline in comparable store sales of 10.3%, the negative impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations of $33.1 million and the impact of 67 store closures (net of openings). The decrease in comparable store sales was primarily driven by a decrease in sales of new video game hardware, pre-owned and value video game products and new video game software, which were partially offset by an increase in collectibles."

Dutch Offer Mismanagement

GME also announced the results of its Dutch offer to repurchase shares. Now I generally view share repurchases as a poor use of capital: At best, they can pad the numbers and make a company that's going to report poor results look better (as less shares outstanding can make earnings per share appear stronger). In this case, it's just a waste of money. Per the SEC filing:

"The Company accepted for payment, at a purchase price of $5.20 per share, a total of 12,000,000 shares properly tendered at the purchase price and not properly withdrawn before the expiration date, at an aggregate cost of $62,400,000."

Thus, GameStop is out $62.4 million in order to purchase 11.7% of its common stock at a price of $5.20 per share. As we write this, GME trades at $3.78. Now, on the surface, spending $62.4 million does not sound like a lot (when you have $543.2 million in cash and $1.27 billion in debt) until you factor in the company is imploding. Net income has been less than spectacular.

Then factor in revenue growth (year-over-year) at -13.3% and quarterly earnings growth at a blistering -75.9%. If that was not bad enough, profit margins are -8.63%.

Digital Trend

The digital trend is not GameStop's friend. As digital downloads increase, it will only amplify problems. A recent report via Pocket-lint.com points toward 53% of gamers downloading games rather than purchasing them from GameStop or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sure GameStop has - some - digital sales, but they are in decline.

How We Are Playing It

Our play is buying puts for January at a $2 strike and the longer-term puts at the $2-4 range. The short-term puts may benefit for the next earnings cycle, while the long-term puts give us plenty of time to wait for this to play out, and thus benefit off of any trade wars going on between China and the United States.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short GME via puts.