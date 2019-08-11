Lumber Liquidators: Predictable Selloff, Long-Term Prospect

Share price is more attractive at $8, but it’s early to call it a bottom. We are still long-term bullish.

The company’s flagging same-store sales warrant less enthusiasm, and the true bite of tariffs will be felt in Q4 and beyond as costly inventory flows through.

The company is doing a decent job at weathering a worsening macroeconomic environment, with gross margins and installation sales continuing to encourage. It is also (reluctantly) shifting production away from China.

LL Takes a Wallop

As I predicted in my last article, Lumber Liquidators (LL) underperformed a rosy consensus in Q2, resulting in share price falling below $10. The company blamed growing macroeconomic headwinds in the form of tariffs and softening consumer appetite, reducing full-year sales guidance to low single-digit percent growth. Consensus EPS for Q3 are likely to disappoint again, and the company probably won't break even in 2019.

However, we found much to encourage in this quarter’s results, including margin resilience amidst higher tariffs, the continued growth of its installation segment, and tacit efforts to shift production out of China.

We are comfortable initiating a long-term position in the stock at its current price of ~$8, as of Thursday night. However, due to unrealistic consensus estimates and foreboding macroeconomic trends, the stock may have a bit further to fall.

As the Market Broods, See the Silver Linings

Lumber Liquidators disappointed investors with weak earnings and lower than expected revenue. The company recorded its highest-ever revenue in Q2, but missed an optimistic revenue projection by about 1%. The company also reduced guidance to low single-digit sales growth. In line with previous quarters, LL ran a loss but was in the black by its non-GAAP measurement, which excludes costs and gains related to its legal quagmires.

Data by YCharts

I was not surprised by the revenue miss or the guidance adjustment to a more realistic figure. What impressed me about these results was the company’s ability to preserve gross margins despite rising tariff costs. As management warns, margins will take a bigger hit as more expensive Chinese inventory flows through to the income statement in Q4 and beyond. However, the company’s pride in its cost mitigation efforts is warranted, as they’ve hitherto managed to offset nearly the entire tariff impact with deft cost management.

Installation Business

Another item on my wish list for this quarter was sustained success for the company’s installation service. I was happy to see that the segment continues to do well, largely driving sales growth this quarter with a 10% YoY increase. The company did not release attach rate figures this quarter, but one can assume that it continues to climb (it was approaching 15% last quarter).

Lumber Liquidators’ installation offering is encouraging because it is one of the only areas driving same-store sales growth. Product sales growth is mainly driven by opening new locations. One way that the company can see stores become more profitable, rather than simply more numerous, is by leaning into this high-growth segment.

The China Challenge

I expressed concern last month that Lumber Liquidators’ sourcing is too reliant on China, presenting risks to the company’s supply chain. Lumber Liquidators sources nearly 50% of its products from China, exposing itself not only to the current trade war, but to any future shocks in the US-China trade relationship. It has begun to wind down this sourcing, expecting a slight drop to the mid-40s by the end of 2019, but management is reluctant to push it. Regardless of whether the current geopolitical climate thaws, economic hostilities between the US and China are unlikely to go anywhere in the long term. I believe that the company should commit to a major shift in sourcing.

My concerns are apparently shared by investors, as evidenced by the earnings call. The majority of questions asked, from five different investors, centered around Chinese sourcing. When asked specifically about longer term sourcing targets, management demurred, citing the complexity of such sourcing changes and the potential impermanence of tariffs. Without tariffs, management says, “China will still remain at the lowest-cost production”.

To management, investing substantially in producing outside of the country is as great a gamble as waiting out tariffs.

This is a fair point. It is expensive to adjust your supply chain, and can present compliance hurdles, as LL knows all too well. It would be a large sunk cost if new relationships were established, only for tariffs to disappear tomorrow. That being said, the China-US trade relationship is unlikely to become more harmonious in the years to come, and a supply shift is a more prudent move.

Circumspection notwithstanding, management indicated several times that, where practical, they have begun the process of shifting production. This should encourage investors, in addition to the simple fact that Lumber Liquidators is receiving pressure from investors regarding the issue.

More Stores Open but Net Margins Suffer

Lumber Liquidators, perhaps in response to market pressure for high revenue growth, appears to eschew comps growth in favor of opening new stores. Sales growth driven by store openings, while same-store sales fall or remain flat, is perhaps the most concerning trend since LL’s crisis in 2014. The graph below shows the result: more SG&A spending is required for every dollar of revenue gained, making profitability a difficult prospect.

The company’s bottom line will be relieved by shrinking legal costs in the medium term, but additional locations are dragging down average store profitability. Revenue per store fell nearly half a percent YoY. Additionally, adjusted SG&A (excluding legal fees) is outpacing gross profit per store, resulting in falling operating income:

Jun-17 Jun-18 Jun-19 # of Stores 385 406 415 Revenue Per Store 684,416 698,276 695,422 COGS Per Store 431,169 448,768 448,434 Gross Profit Per Store 253,247 249,507 246,988 Adjusted SG&A per Store 230,649 236,946 236,385.54 Operating Income Per Store $ 22,597.40 $ 12,561.58 $ 10,602

Source: Company Filings, Chart by Patrick Mayles

As a result, the average store's income from normal operations is falling. The company cannot substitute new stores for quality earnings. Same-store sales growth is important, but the most glaring issue in the chart above is SG&A outpacing that growth.

Conclusion

As predicted last month, Lumber Liquidators fell after earnings on Wednesday. It may have farther to fall in 2019. Long term, we are bullish on the company and feel that its business model is fairly resilient to macroeconomic headwinds, as evidenced by robust performance during the last recession.

Moving forward, we would like to see the company focus less on opening new stores. More important than sales growth are same-store sales and the reduction of its SG&A expense in anticipation of falling gross margins. Additionally, 2020 should see a more concerted effort at shifting some supply out of China. This is not only in response to tariffs, which may indeed prove to have a short shelf life, but in anticipation of what is likely to be a more confrontational trade relationship between the US and China in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.