Understanding The Planet Fitness Trade

We looked at a number of valuation and growth metrics and believe the stretched valuation is more than justified when you factor in commensurate growth.

After the company reported earnings last week, we put a quick trade on the stock and we believe the stock is set up for another buy.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) is a stock we took profits in last year, and have been just trading it here and there ever since. After the company reported earnings last week, the stock has pulled back following calls that the name is grossly overvalued. As such, we want to share with you our thoughts for an investment here once again. We think it can both be traded short term and invested in long term. Let us discuss the play we think you can make and the story here longer term.

Simply put, we think Planet Fitness is a cash cow. It offers very low membership rates. This often prevents cancellations, as even when cash flow is tight, these types of low dollar memberships are often the last to go. Sure, churn may be high within the first few months but after a year churn drops to ~2% (see link in opening paragraph regarding overvalued). Planet Fitness has an aggressive and wildly successful advertising campaign. It is becoming a household name thanks to its marketing team.

While Planet Fitness doesn't have global reach, its model is more of a social hangout spot with fitness undertones, rather than a serious gym, and that is why it works. It is cheap and it is for socialization, while having 'fun' working out. Sure, Planet Fitness runs fitness centers, but the business is a bit more involved than that. It needs to grow subscribers, but the money isn't made from dues. You see it also sells high-margin products (water, merchandise, etc.). While competition is severely stiff in this space, Planet Fitness continues to grow like wildfire. In fact, this is still one of the fastest-rowing franchises in the nation. Eventual saturation could be an issue, but there is a lot of room for growth still in the United States, and internationally. We took long-term profits last year because we felt the name was overvalued. That same argument is being made today, but until growth actually slows, we think the valuation will continue to be grown into.

Valuation versus growth

Make no mistake we are looking at a seriously rich valuation. But being overvalued does not mean the stock will fall. It is priced for perfection as the valuation is only getting richer too. However, as long as the company continues to show positive subscriber growth, double-digit revenue gains, and double-digit earnings growth, the stock will continue to enjoy a premium valuation. Take a look at our valuation analysis here relative to consumer discretionary sector based on the last set of reports:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Junior Analyst Stephanie M.

At $71 per share, the stock trades at over a 52 times trailing earnings multiple and 47 times consensus, though we are more bullish than consensus. We will discuss that below. On most metrics, the stock appears 'overvalued.' However, when we look at some key growth metrics, some of this premium makes a lot more sense:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Junior Analyst Stephanie M.

As you can see, while valuation is out of line, many of the key growth metrics are way above average. Although the growth is impressive, it's still a steep valuation, but if the company can deliver on growth then this valuation will be grown into. Let us discuss performance of the name and our outlook.

Top line growth still impressive but understand the key drivers

Make no mistake the just-reported Q2 was another success. We were impressed that revenues were above our expectations once again. We saw Q2 revenues coming in up 25%-27% $175 to $178 million, based on new store openings and historical trends. We were once again blown away by the numbers relative to our expectations. While the valuation is stretched as we saw above, the growth is equally impressive. Revenues increased 30% year-over-year, continuing a trend of strong growth:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

So why are revenues growing? Well, they are growing because of the strength of the business model as well as the fact that there have been a number of new store openings. Revenues climbed and were driven by strong membership and same-store sales growth, both of which have been outstanding and we see this as continuing as we move forward.

Up 30%, revenues were an astounding $181.6 million, setting a new second quarter record and beating our most bullish estimate by nearly $4 million. This is impressive because we were far more bullish than the Street. The Street saw a consensus figure of $168 million get trounced by over $13 million. While we cannot assume the company will continue to always beat estimates, we see no reason why sales will not continue to grow double digits. Of course, some of the growth is from more gyms being opened:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

New gyms are driving growth but we believe store count continues to grow at a very reasonable and manageable pace. We also do not see saturation on the horizon and actually believe international growth could be possible in the future. The company is incredibly strategic with its new stores, and all new gym openings are carefully selected so as not to cannibalize other shops. A total of 53 new Planet Fitness franchise stores were opened in the quarter bringing the total to 1,859. On top of that, we were impressed with system-wide same-store sales jumping 8.8%, contributing meaningfully to sales growth and at the higher end of the 8-9% growth we thought we could see:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The company is managing growth at existing stores effectively. To see high-single digits and sometimes double-digit comp sales growth is a key result. The name is still growing like wildfire. Store growth is a positive when growth is managed, as new stores bring in both more membership fees and increased merchandise sales. That said, it is absolutely imperative that you realize that existing stores continue to perform and deliver growth is a key reason why we believe that the market has assigned such a premium valuation. But what about profits?

Earnings power

While sales were up 30%, net income rose 31%. Net income came in at $39.8 million, up from $30.4 million last year. On a more comparable basis, adjusted net income jumped 27% to $42.0 million or $0.45 per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Adjusted net income per share surpassed our expectations of $0.42-0.44 per share. This stock was really priced for perfection, and in our opinion, with both sizable top and bottom line beats, it delivered. We believe the selloff is unjustified. So long as growth continues, the stock can climb. We think after pulling back 10 points, shares are primed to move higher. Still, any quarterly weakness could send shares spiraling downward at the present multiples, but when a company delivers 30% growth plus in earnings per share each year, a sky-high multiple makes sense. We expect performance to continue.

Looking ahead

As we look forward, we still believe in the business model, and the fundamentals remain strong. It is expensive here on a valuation basis, but so are many other growth stocks. And that is what Planet Fitness is, a growth stock. It is clear that the company is delivering. So long as it continues to deliver the premium multiple will remain. The company has stellar same-store sales growth, marking the 50th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth, which has driven results higher. As a result of what we have seen year-to-date and the projected opening of at least 250 stores this year (up from 225 previously), we have bullish expectations.

Based on the present store count and future openings, we expect another 30-40% hike in store count from the current levels over the next 4-5 years. We expect revenues will grow by nearly this same amount longer term. Factoring in another 100 plus store openings this year, the present trends in revenue growth, we see sales rising at least 20% from last year. Much of this is being driven by the immense same-store sales growth. We see same-store sales growth coming in at 8-9%. Thus, our expectations on the top line are for at least $687 million for the fiscal year. If we assume a commensurate rate of growth in expenses, we anticipate EPS of at least $1.58. This translates to 29.5% growth in earnings.

Conclusion

The stock is expensive but has pulled back 10 points from the recent highs. The growth path is evident when examining existing store performance as well as new store growth. The company's revenue and earnings growth, as well as a bevy of other growth metrics justify a premium valuation. Make no mistake, one bad quarter could send shares spiraling lower, but the name continues to deliver. As such, we think traders can enter the name here and scalp a solid 10% plus gain in the coming weeks barring market turmoil. Longer-term investors need to keep an eye on sales and earnings growth to justify the continued premium. The stock is priced for continued outperformance, but we believe it is set to deliver.

