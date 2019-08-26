Seadrill Partners Sliding Down Along The Slippery Slope

It is essential to know that trading SDLP at this level is quite risky, and the stock could eventually totally collapse well below $1.

The company had an order backlog of $692 million as of August 20, 2019. The company managed to get an additional $92 million in new contract backlog this quarter.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were at a record low of $178.5 million, compared to $418.1 million in the second quarter last year and down 12.4% sequentially.

(Courtesy: SDLP: The drillship West Auriga)

Investment Thesis

Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) kept sliding down since I published my preceding article, in which I was rightfully pushing for a short position. It is not something that I usually recommend, by the way.

I recommend reading my article about Seadrill (SDRL) and its second quarter of 2019 results that have been published a few days ago.

Unfortunately, for long-term shareholders, I have been right, and the stock collapsed due to a potential restructuring under Chapter 11 within the next 12 months.

The second quarter of 2019 is again confirming this trend. The only question is how long it will take and how painful it will be for shareholders?

The investment thesis is clear, and I still believe shorting is the right strategy, especially if you are holding a long-term position at a significant loss.

However, if you are a new investor, I recommend you to avoid the stock or trade it on a short-term basis.

The stock took another beating when the company announced the near elimination of the distribution to a symbolic quarterly $0.01 per share and the decision to reverse split 1:10 to be able to stay listed, effective after the close of trading on July 1, 2019.

Amazingly, the company is not considering the situation as desperate or even concerning despite concerning results. John Roche, the company CEO, said in the conference call:

The overall utilization for marketed units remained stable at around 80% and are pockets of strength in the markets for harsh environment units and high-end ultra deepwater drill ships. The improvements in forward pricing and pockets of strength are leading indicators that the recovery is progressing and expect the benign environment floater fixtures made in 2018 to mark the low point in the market.

Seadrill Partners - Balance Sheet 2Q'19: The Raw Numbers (SDLP reversed split 1:10 on July 1, 2019).

Seadrill Partners 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total revenues in $ million 276.8 256.3 194.3 418.1 206.2 219.6 203.7 178.5 Net income attributable to SDLP in $ million 46.3 26.5 -3.2 127.7 -9.3 -59.1 -25.1 -62.6 EBITDA $ million 118.0 146.3 118.8 349.9 133.7 102.3 96.5 61.4 Adjusted EBITDA in $ million 161,2 137.9 99.7 320.1 129.9 130.2 109.0 79.8 EPS diluted in $/share - - - 13.91 -1.01 -6.44 -2.73 -6.82 Cash from operations in $ million 119.1 79.6 103.4 30.8 280.8 19.1 26.7 -11.2 Capital expenditure in $ million 28.4 14.3 6.9 5.4 5.2 5.9 4.8 9.5 Free cash flow in $ million 90.7 62.6 96.5 25.4 275.6 13.2 21.9 -20.7 Cash and short-term investments $ billion 0.845 0.849 0.860 0.806 0.882 0.842 0.773 0.712 Total debt in $ billion 3.44 3.37 3.35 3.26 3.09 3.06 2.98 2.95 Distribution per share in $ 0 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.04 0.04 0.04 Shares outstanding (diluted - million) 9.182 9.182 9.182 9.182 9.182 9.182 9.182 9.182

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Backlog

1 - Revenues were $178.5 million in 2Q'19

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were at a record low of $178.5 million, compared to $418.1 million in the second quarter last year and down 12.4% sequentially. The West Auriga downtime had a significant effect on economic utilization (see graph below).

John Roche, the company CEO, said in the conference call:

The main item to make note of this quarter is the West Auriga downtime. This was related to challenges encountered while changing our critical parts on the BOP for maintenance. It ultimately took us 38 days to get her back online and was not our proudest operational moment.

Source: SDLP

Outlook for the third quarter (presentation):

2 - Free cash flow

Yearly free cash flow is a gain of $290 million. However, the second quarter of 2019 is showing a loss of $20.7 million for the first time since 1Q'15 as you can see above.

3 - Net debt is now $2.21 billion (including current).

The company has ~$712 million in total cash, which translates to net debt of ~$2.24 billion, giving a ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.7x. Yearly EBITDA is $393.9 million while Adjusted EBITDA is $448.9 million.

The company is indicating a net interest-bearing debt of $2.2598 billion as of June 30, 2019. It was $2.2304 billion in the preceding quarter.

The issue is the maturities in H2 2020 and H1 2021, which are considered challenging in terms of refinancing if the company is not improving its cash flow from operations and generating more revenues. Turning cash flow negative in the second quarter of 2019 is not inspiring confidence.

4 - Backlog

As of August 20, 2019, the backlog remaining is $692 million extending until 2020. I have estimated about ~$247 million left in backlog in 2019, assuming no new contract whatsoever.

Backlog repartition from 2019 to 2020: As I said previously, the erosion in backlog is a concern because, without any valuable backlog addition, the company will be confronted with a weak financial position precisely at the same time it will have to refinance its debt. This situation was predictable, and the company should have been much more careful when it came to dividend and keep a more substantial cash position or better reduce the debt significantly. However, it is now too late.

Recent fleet status changes:

1- The West Auriga downtime (38 days).

2 - The West Capella will start its new contract in September with Petronas.

3 - The West Aquarius has started a new contract with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in Canada.

4 - After an early termination received on April 18, The West Capricorn has started a new deal with LLOG in the Gulf of Mexico and another contract in Q4'19 with Kosmos in the Gulf.

5 - Early termination on August 2 of the West Vencedor.

6 - Two new contracts for the West Polaris in Gabon and also in Southern Asia.

Source: SDLP Presentation

John Roche said in the conference call:

To put the new contract in context, the additions this quarter are about 50% of what we added over the prior four quarters and about equivalent to what we did in the past half a year.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Seadrill Partners had an unfavorable second quarter of 2019, to put it mildly, and the stock is now at a record low.

Not only the company was forced to implement a 1:10 reverse split on July 1 but experienced, at the same time, costly technical issues with the West Auriga and received several contract terminations.

However, the company managed to get an additional $92 million in new contract backlog at the same time, which is quite an accomplishment.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

SDLP is now trading just barely above $1 again, and the probability of further downside is high, assuming a softening oil price environment.

The stock is forming a descending channel pattern which is generally bearish. Line resistance is at $2.50 (at which point I recommend selling 50% of your position at the minimum) and line support at about $1.40.

One possible strategy is to accumulate SDLP below $1.40, assuming that the oil prices manage to firm up a little. However, the likelihood of a decisive crossing of the $1 threshold is high and bears dire consequences for the company's future.

It is essential to know that trading SDLP at this level is quite risky, and the stock could eventually totally collapse well below $1. Before committing cash, you should ask yourself if the game is worth the effort.

