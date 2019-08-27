Annaly Preferred Issue Faces Call Risk

Annaly Capital Management has called two preferred issues this year, and a third may be on the way.

With interest rates falling, preferred investors have been finding it harder to avoid calls.

After a number of calls and sales, I've been left with three preferred holdings - Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Series E, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Series D, and Wells Fargo (WFC) Series L.

The one with the biggest call risk is NLY.PD, which pays 7.26% at its recent price of $25.76.

Since the quarterly payment is $0.4688, I found I would lose at least $0.30 a share if it were called at the next ex-dividend date, August 30. That's not a lot, but it's easily avoidable.

History Of Calls

Annaly has called four preferred issues in the last two years, including two this year. On May 1, Annaly announced a call of its 8.125% H series, and on June 21, it called its 7.625% C series. Fearing such a development, I had gotten out of NLY.PC in August 2018 at $25.77.

NLY.PD looks like it's next in line to be called. There are 16 million shares outstanding, so it most likely would be replaced by issuance of a fixed-to-floating preferred. It's impossible to know when a call might occur - it could be Friday, although the company's history suggests next spring.

Annaly Capital Management is a leading mortgage REIT. With a flattening yield curve compressing spreads, in May it reduced its common dividend to a $1 annualized level from $1.20, a warning sign.

However, as the chart below shows, preferred dividends make up only about one-tenth of the annual dividend expenditure of the company, the rest being common dividends. This offers a huge safety cushion, since preferred dividends must be paid before any common dividends.

Data by YCharts

The preferreds are unrated and do not qualify for preferential tax treatment, which explains why they yield more than rated preferreds from major banks.

The 7 million share NLY.PC and 2.2 million share NLY.PH were more than replaced in the capital structure with the June offering of 16 million shares of NLY.PI (Quantum description), a 6.75% fixed-to-floating preferred. It converts to the three-month LIBOR rate (or some equivalent) plus 4.898% in 2024. The NLY.PI IPO was analyzed favorably by Arbitrage Trader in July.

LIBOR is likely to go away after 2021 due to manipulation scandals in London, so another index will have to be substituted. Most likely, that will be the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) developed by U.S. banks. The procedure is explained in the NLY.PI prospectus.

Here is a comparison of outstanding preferreds:

Security Par Coupon Price Yield Call/float date Float rate NLY.PD 25 7.50% 25.76 7.28% Now N.A. NLY.PF 25 6.95% 25.98 6.69% 9/30/2022 N.A. NLY.PG 25 6.50% 24.9 6.53% 3/31/2023 LIBOR+4.17% NLY.PI 25 6.75% 25.78 6.55% 6/30/2024 LIBOR+4.99%

Note: NLY.PG and NLG.PI will either convert to floating rate or be called on the specified date.

SOFR was recently at 2.09%. At that rate, the yield of NLY.PI would be around 7.1% after it starts floating, with NLY.PG around 6.3%. No matter what index is used, NLY.PI will have a 0.82% advantage unless the securities are called.

Interest rates have been declining rapidly, so it's fair to say there's rate risk down to the base rate in both securities. (With all the talk about negative interest rates, I looked in the prospectus, but couldn't find anything about whether the rate could be reduced below the spread).

Conclusion

After doing this research, I sold my holding of NLY.PD at an average price of $25.77 and replaced it with NLY.PI at $25.78. Since NLY.PD pays a quarterly dividend that's 4.5 cents higher than NLY.PI, and the stripped price of NLY.PD is around 30 cents over par, I estimate the substitution will have positive economic value if NLY.PD is called within the next seven quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.