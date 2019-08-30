Retirement Advisor: Convenience Vs. Commitment (Podcast)

Summary

Fortune dubs Schwab’s new advisory offering, consisting of robo-allocation and unlimited access to a CFP, as a Netflix-style subscription model. It’s low-priced and attracting assets.

I conceptualize it more as a salad-bar model: it’s assumed diners will eventually get full, and the food is a bigger draw than talking about the same boring financial stuff.

But the way you measure the experience is from the time you leave the restaurant or embark on your retirement.

Might a single, choice meal, or a single advisor who knew your situation intimately, have been better than the salad bar?