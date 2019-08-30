Retirement Advisor: Convenience Vs. Commitment (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Fortune dubs Schwab’s new advisory offering, consisting of robo-allocation and unlimited access to a CFP, as a Netflix-style subscription model. It’s low-priced and attracting assets, but is it the right approach?
This podcast (5:27) suggests that what is primarily at issue in the choice between a low-cost subscription service and higher-cost, more customized advice is a consumer choice between convenience and commitment.