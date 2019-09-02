Bellicum: Strong Trial Data, Poor Share Price, Dire Financials

Poor finances, a catalyst desert at least in the US, other factors are responsible.

However, nothing is able to stem the stock's slide into penny stock zone.

NOTE - Please note this stock is trading near $1 and has a market cap of less than $100mn. Avisol Capital recommends strong due diligence and considerable second thoughts while planning to invest in such companies.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) is one strange company - it continues to present strong data from its BPX-501 and ~601 product candidates, and the stock continues to slide downwards.

There was a time - a few years ago - when Bellicum was the darling of investors in the CAR-T/T cell space. With its advanced therapy-controlling rimiducid switch used with its CAR-T/T cell drug candidate, it showed some spectacular if early results that made BLCM so attractive. In those days, it had a market cap of nearly $1bn and traded near $30. Today, this company has a market cap of $55mn and trades at around $1.

This is a sad story of a fall, and following George Santayana, who said “Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” we will take a quick recap of BLCM’s history before plunging into an analysis using our IOMachine method.

Bellicum: Some background

IPO-ing in 2004 when the CAR-T space was just heating up, Bellicum had a unique asset - its rimiducid-induced suicide switch that could self destruct its T cell therapy if it got out of hand. This was very important given the cytokine storm and the cytokine release syndrome resultant from therapy that, in at least one instance, actually killed patients, like in Juno’s Memorial Sloan trial. There were couple other companies with similar suicide switches, but for various reasons, Bellicum’s was considered the best.

In April, 2016, BLCM’s lead product candidate BPX-501, now called rivo-cel, showed positive results in pediatric patients - “Pediatric patients in the study with a variety of genetic diseases achieved disease-free outcomes following a haploidentical, T cell-depleted hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) followed by an add-back of BPX-501 donor T cells.”

BPX-501 is, despite common misconception, not a CAR-T therapy but an adjunct T cell therapy of genetically modified donor T cells incorporating Bellicum’s proprietary CaspaCIDe safety switch. These outcomes from its trial were outstanding because of OS improvement in these young patients with a very terrible disease. In September, the same trial reported preliminary results that showed 18 of these children continued to remain disease free after 13 months - a singular achievement from the trial.

Then, after couple more reports of early trial success, the stock suffered a huge fall after the company reported a clinical hold on BPX-501 after three cases of encephalopathy were reported. Three months later, the clinical hold was lifted. However, the stock never really recovered to earlier levels.

There was a small rally, but it was short lived because the company soon announced two secondary offerings, one in April and then a larger one in August. Then, in 2019, there was a quick rally after the company announced some positive rivo-cel data from Europe where the trial met its primary endpoint. However, it then filed for a huge $400 mixed shelf offering, which was presumptuous for a company with a market cap of a mere $70mn. Out of this, they actually launched a $53mn offering so far, in August, priced at $1.

This sordid story is captured nicely in the following stock chart:

During all this time, we do observe that, apart from that single negative news about the clinical hold arising from what I can only term a “normal” adverse event, there has been nothing negative with rivo-cel. In fact, the therapy has slowly but surely moved toward the market. However, perhaps its advancement in Europe more than in the US, and the multiple management changes, emergence of competition, and most of all, the various dilutions effected by the company, have combined to produce a deleterious effect on the stock.

Now that the stock is trading in near penny stock range, we will use the IOMachine to see if we can pitch the positives against the negatives, and come out with a net positive outcome potential for BLCM.

Catalyst

Apart from a possible but unclear European launch sometime by 2020, there's no near-term major catalyst for BLCM, especially for US investors. European launches often do not have strong impact in US markets. In the US, Bellicum recently initiated THRIVE, a pivotal randomized global Phase 2/3 trial of rivo-cel in adult and adolescent patients 12 years and older with intermediate and high-risk acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). This is its lead indication here. Its GoCART product BPX-601 will produce phase 1 data in pancreatic cancer later this year.

Pipeline

Trial data

The safety and efficacy of rivogenlecleucel (or rivo-cel; formerly BPX-501) is being evaluated in five phase 1/2 clinical trials at leading transplant centers in the United States and Europe. These are:

BP-001, in adults with hematological cancers in which rivo-cel is administered after partially mismatched, related, T cell depleted HSCT.

BP-004 (E.U.) and BP-U-004 (U.S.), in children with hematological cancers or orphan inherited blood disorders in which rivo-cel is administered after haploidentical, T cell depleted HSCT.

In the final analysis of the BP-004 trial, there was the following data:

“Event Free Survival (EFS) at 180 days of 90.9% (95% CI: 84.8, 94.6) in the BP-004 study was non-inferior to EFS at 180 days of 89.9% (95% CI: 82.4, 94.3) from the comparative C/CP-004 study of patients who received a MUD HLA 10/10 transplant. A 10/10 matched transplant represents a highly compatible match based on a standardized assessment of the histocompatibility of 10 surface protein antigens on white blood cells. Further, key secondary endpoints, tested in a hierarchical fashion, including transplant-related mortality, graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD), relapse-free survival, and disease-free survival also demonstrated non-inferiority. Finally, clinical outcomes in patients given rimiducid because of visceral GvHD or refractoriness to standard treatment were positive and consistent with previously presented data.”

As to this previously presented data, these were published in Blood in 2015 (DOTTI trial) and in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2011 and Blood in 2014 (CASPALLO trial). Both studies had similar parameters, except that in the CASPALLO trial the CaspaCIDe T cells were depleted of alloreactive cells prior to transplant, and in the DOTTI trial the donor T cells were non-allodepleted.

These publications put together demonstrated that CaspaCIDe-modified donor T cells administered 30+ days after T cell depleted haplo-HSCT improved immune reconstitution and reduced viral infections. Moreover, the suicide switch also worked - a single dose of rimiducid was administered to the 8 of 22 patients who developed acute GvHD, which was resolved within 24-48 hours. Anti-viral immunity was preserved after rimiducid administration and the patients required no further treatment.

The other trials are BP-008 (U.S.) and BP-I-008 (E.U.) to treat recurrent leukemia, decreasing donor chimerism, or minimal residual disease post-allogeneic transplant in adults and children with blood cancers, respectively.

A global, randomized pivotal phase 3 trial called THRIVE is being conducted for rivo-cel in adult and adolescent patients 12 years and older with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndromes. The trial will compare the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients receiving a haploidentical, T cell depleted transplant with rivo-cel versus standard unmanipulated haploidentical transplant with posttransplant cyclophosphamide. This study will be completed by July 2024.

Financials/Execution

The company does not have enough cash (prior to the recent fund raise). It has cash and cash equivalents of around $43mn, short-term investments of around $13mn, current liabilities of $22mn and long-term debt of $32mn, and BLCM is burning through around $21-$24mn of cash every quarter for the last several quarters. That means it doesn’t have cash left for more than a quarter or two. There's no new revenue stream that's going to occur in that time, and the recent cash rise will only stem the tide for another couple quarters more, before they come asking again for cash. The company added gross $69M in August 2019 by series 1 preferred shares. Another $70M to be added in series two and three shares. That relieves the cash situation, however, since the pivotal trial is still years away from producing results, the condition is still precarious.

Other relevant data is as follows:

Shares Short (Aug 15, 2019) 1.51M

Short Ratio (Aug 15, 2019) 3.48

Short % of Float (Aug 15, 2019) 3.35%

% Held by Insiders 5.24%

% Held by Institutions 53.79%. Below table source: whalewisdom.com

Q2 2019 All Institutions Hedge Funds Filers who had this stock in their top 10: 0 0 (0.0%) 13F Filers holding this stock: 79 17 (1.76%) Aggregate 13F shares on 06/30/2019: 24.128 Million 5.933 Million Aggregate 13F shares on 03/31/2019: 25.253 Million 4.648 Million Percent change: -4.46% 27.64% Funds creating new positions: 11 5 Funds Adding to an existing position: 26 8 Funds closing out their position: 24 3 Funds reducing their position: 21 1

Insider transactions

Baker Bros. were 10% shareholders who purchased 166,666 shares in March 2017 at $12/share. In January 2018, they sold 880,735 shares at $8.20/share (from openinsider.com).

As of 6/30/2019, they held 2,677,818 shares valued $3.374M.

Now, this source says:

“Baker Brothers Advisors LP discloses 5.80% activist ownership in BLCM / Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on August 22, 2019. Baker Brothers Advisors LP has filed SC 13D form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing ownership of 2,677,818 shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM). This represents 5.8 percent ownership of the company. In their previous filing dated February 13, 2019, Baker Brothers Advisors LP had reported owning 2,677,818 shares, indicating a decrease of 0.00 percent.

Other investors with positions similar to Baker Brothers Advisors LP include JP Morgan Chase & Co, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc..

Some positive news from Europe

Bellicum received some positive news from the CHMP - the European EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use - who said that a randomized trial is neither feasible in the pediatric haploidentical HSCT population, nor required. What Bellicum needs to do is accumulate data from various observational studies in the pediatric population of matched unrelated donors, and this data should be able to constitute the evidence the EMA needs to grant approval. The company says this could happen as early as 2020.

The addressable market in Europe is $800mn, and if BLCM manages this, our opinion on the stock may change.

Opinion

We have not touched on competition and other aspects of the company. Admittedly, and in theory, the scientific story looks really good, backed up by some good early and mid-stage data. In this particular field, they really do not have much competition: No other company we are aware of is targeting immune-reconstruction using a suicide switch after T cell-depleted HSCT; barring an already-approved-in-Europe European company whose product is somewhat similar, but did not take off. So, the science is good. However, probably owing to a catalyst desert, and possible failure to execute properly, this company is facing a terrible financial situation, with great possibility of either dilution or bad debt from vulture debt providers before rivo-cel approaches regulators. As such, we are unable to recommend BLCM at this time.

