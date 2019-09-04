GMS Inc.: Gains Can Continue, But Watch The External Risks

On their face, fiscal Q1 results from building products distributor GMS Inc. (GMS) don't look like quite enough to support the huge gains GMS stock has posted. In two and a half sessions (as of this writing) since earnings, GMS has rallied 29%.

Yet organic sales growth of 3.4% represents a notable deceleration against the 7% posted in fiscal 2019 (ending April). Steel framing revenue declined on an organic basis, a potential risk given that category provides a leading indicator for wallboard revenue. And GMS' major acquisition of WSB Titan has caused some worries of late given increasing weakness in Canadian single-family housing; results in that market were notably weak in the quarter.

That said, GMS' Q1 is a quarter that looks better upon closer inspection. It shows a company performing well, taking market share and, most importantly given recent trading, pricing. And it answers, at least for now, some of the key worries that led GMS to fall steadily in 2018.

It's a report that seems to support the price target of $37 I cited this summer. But the key worry here is that GMS can't do it alone. End markets need to hold up - and so do equity markets. I'm still happily long at $29+, but I'll take some chips off the table with the recent gains. GMS still should be able to rise from these levels, but the path to upside right now might not be all that straight.

First Quarter Sales Are Stronger Than They Look

GMS' first quarter seems to go in the 'solid, not spectacular' category. But with the stock still cheap heading into the report - it traded at less than 7x EBITDA and less than 8x my FY20 EPS estimate - that's been more than enough.

On the top line, 3.4% organic growth is a deceleration from FY19 results. But it's still a strong performance, for reasons that go beyond a 1-plus point beat relative to consensus. For one, Canada was a huge drag. Organic growth under a former presentation - which would have excluded Titan figures - was 5.1%, which matches commentary on the Q1 conference call about U.S. market strength. Weakness in Canada, notably Toronto, led to 10% organic decline in that country, per the call.

From a category perspective, the news looks good as well. Organic volume in GMS' most important market, wallboard, rose 4%, per figures from the Q1 earnings slides. Organic pricing in ceilings increased 5%+, validating the company's efforts to sell more value-add architectural products. Other (ie, complementary) product sales have been a long-running focus (and provide higher margins); organic growth there was 3.1%, and likely in the 4% range domestically.

Meanwhile, steel framing volumes increased 5%, with lower pricing (due to the lower cost of steel) driving the organic revenue decline. That remains an important figure for GMS, as wallboard revenue usually follows the sale of the framing to which it will be attached.

There's good news across the categories, even if consolidated growth looks a little soft relative to recent run rates. And the overall performance appears even better in the context of results from peers. Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), which acquired GMS competitor Allied Building Products last year, plunged after an ugly fiscal Q3 (June quarter) report last month. Revenue in its complementary building products business (which includes Allied but also products like siding and insulation) declined 5.6% year-over-year in the quarter, according to its 10-Q.

Beacon on its Q3 call attributed much of the weakness to weather in the Midwest, where heavy rains dampened demand. But GMS saw the same headwind (albeit likely on a smaller basis, given that rain can stop a roofing project in the way that it doesn't for, say, commercial new construction) - and managed through. GMS CEO John Turner said on the Q1 call that the strength came primarily from the coastal areas, while the "center part of the United States is a little softer". GMS still posted solid overall results even with what was likely a headwind from weather in that region.

GMS also seems to have outperformed its other public peer, Foundation Building Materials (FBM). That company in its June quarter posted base business growth in wallboard of 1.9% - and a 0.2 point decline in volume. Ceilings volumes appear to have been flat, against 3% growth for GMS.

In other words, GMS seems have to taken market share. Turner said on the call that he thought, given preliminary information, its growth was "slightly" above that of the market. In a still-fragmented business, it's possible smaller and/or private players took some share, meaning GMS' gains were less significant than public data might suggest.

Still, this is a good quarter relative to at least GMS' public rivals. Momentum in the U.S. commercial market continues: Turner said on the call that market "remains very strong, [with a] solid pipeline". Canada remains a worry, but CFO Lynn Ross noted that comparisons ease in fiscal Q3. There's a lot to like from a top-line perspective here, and between framing sales and management commentary the outlook appears solid for the rest of fiscal 2020.

Margin Questions Answered - For Now

On the Q1 call, RBC Capital Markets Mike Dahl asked about the price/cost dynamic for GMS in wallboard:

One of the things that has been top of mind for investors though some of the dynamics around wallboard and wallboard pricing, specifically yourselves and your public peer are -- one of your public peers on the distribution side are showing much more mild pricing declines than the manufacturers have shown. Could you just comment on what you think is driving that, is that just the timing differential or has something shifted in terms of your ability to keep price while achieving a better purchase price from the OEMs? And just how to think about that dynamic and what you're seeing there? Thanks.

One of the long-running worries here has centered on GMS' ability to maintain pricing. Gross margins have been closely watched: for instance, when management tried to reset long-term expectations to 32.5% (from 33%+) after the fourth quarter of 2017, GMS shares fell sharply.

Meanwhile, a pillar of the fundamental case (or my fundamental case, anyway) has been that GMS traded at a discount to both FBM and BECN despite stronger margins. Of course, that could also be seen as a pillar for the bear case: in the digital economy, distributors with attractive margins quite often become a target. Margin compression has been a focus and a key risk in all sorts of end markets: industrial, healthcare , and IT among them.

It's been a focus for investors in GMS as well, as Dahl alluded to in his question. Gross margins fell sharply in last year's Q2, which helped push GMS to below $15, its lowest level since a May 2016 IPO at $21. Management argued at the time that its pricing was simply lagging price increases from suppliers. Investors (no doubt with help from then-intensifying cyclical fears) weren't buying that argument.

But Q1, in concert with improvement in Q4 and decent results in Q3 against a very tough comparison, adds to a growing case that management's explanation last year was on point. (Worth noting: that doesn't include Turner, who only took for the retired Mike Callahan at the beginning of May.) And it's another piece of evidence that GMS, in a stable pricing environment, can take pricing. Here's how Turner responded:

Well, Mike, as you know, we pride ourselves as being a service leader. And so, we believe that we get paid for that. We have a fairly complex mix of business. And so across those end use commercial and residential markets, we feel like we are not in a position to give up a tremendous amount of price at the moment. At the same time, you can see by our growth that we are very much focused on maintaining and growing our share in the market. And I think we're in a very good place right now.

From a qualitative standpoint, this response is the bull case for GMS. Yes, distributors in many industries are challenged. But GMS will get paid for the service it provides - because it's not just another distributor. As I've noted many times before, wallboard is cheap on a per-foot basis - but it's also big, and bulky. And so labor and delivery savings for customers can easily outweigh any modest help from product pricing. That in turn means that service matters over that pricing - and, as Turner put, "we get paid for that".

Big-box players like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) do have ~20% market share, per past commentary from GMS. But that share seems stable. Wallboard and even framing are not categories that those retailers are going to emphasize, or categories in which they can compete with focused players. Indeed, GMS has specialized vehicles that limit damage and even directly deliver the product to upper floors, saving on labor costs. This is not a business where someone can just enter and compete on price; Amazon (AMZN) is not going to start shipping wallboard (presumably).

Obviously, GMS needs help from the cycle to keep growing volume and profits. But the key reason why the stock has more than doubled from December lows is that the secular worries around competition and margins have been assuaged. After all, this is a business still leveraged at 3.7x. If 9%+ EBITDA margins aren't sustainable, equity valuations come down significantly, deleveraging slows, and the stock tanks. The fear of precisely that outcome led GMS to the lows at the end of last year. Margin performance in Q1 is another piece of evidence that those fears were exaggerated, and combined with solid top-line performance explains why GMS has rallied so strongly.

Valuation and Trading

On paper, there's still some upside for GMS - and perhaps a case to raise the price target. My EBITDA expectation for this year was $310 million, driven in part by a modest incremental contribution for Titan. The TTM pro forma figure post-Q1, according to the earnings slides, was $305.3 million. 11% y/y growth in Q1 would seem to suggest a bump up. Street consensus for EPS also has bounced since earnings to $3.15 from a prior $3.01, and I'd suspect the consensus price target will rise further. (It's already moved to $29.50 from the low $20s as recently as June).

That said, I might be a touch cautious in getting out too far ahead. While reported Adjusted EBITDA did rise 11% year-over-year, the pro forma figure only climbed about 1% quarter-over-quarter. Profits in Canada, in other words, are declining - and that's historically been a higher-margin business. There might be some comp help coming in Q3, as CFO Ross projected, but market softness in Canada isn't necessarily ending any time soon.

GMS also reiterated a full-year gross margin target of 32.2%, a touch below the Q1 levels that historically have been the lowest of the four quarters. That might be simple conservatism, and the company does expect operating leverage in Q2-Q4. Still, modest margin expansion in the U.S. plus declines in Canada (and the full lapping of Titan) does suggest, in concert with a "low mid-single digit" consolidated volume outlook, at least a deceleration in EBITDA growth over the rest of the year.

To be sure, there's still a paper case for a return to the high $30s. 10x normalized free cash flow and 8x EBITDA - a premium to FBM, owing to better margins and stronger growth, and a discount to BECN given the somewhat defensive nature of roofing demand - both get GMS near $40. Both multiples assume the company (as is the current plan) continues to deleverage after using cash for working capital in Q1. There's a qualitative argument for that upside as well: if margin concerns truly have been answered, GMS could and maybe should re-test late 2017/early 2018 highs in that same range. Deleveraging, share gains, and branch growth through greenfield development and tuck-in acquisitions all provide catalysts.

That said, I do plan to sell a few shares, partially due to portfolio balancing after averaging down and partially due to worries about what near-term trading might look like. GMS' gains on Tuesday as of this writing already have receded amid a red market. FBM - again, the most direct peer - soared 80% from April through last month. It's now pulled back 17%, including a 4% drop on Tuesday.

It's hard to believe there won't be some choppiness in GMS in the coming months. The trade war continues to dominate headlines and move markets. Canadian weakness could come back to the fore, particularly with a much more normalized valuation. This was a stock trading at under 6x EBITDA at the lows; the figure now on a pro forma basis is 7.7x. There are cyclicals out there with interesting bull cases at similar multiples, whereas in late 2018 (in particular) GMS was one of the cheapest stocks in the market.

Put another way, the bar is going to be higher going forward. Q1 earnings only had to be solid to drive GMS stock notably higher. That won't be the case in early December, when the Q2 report arrives. I still expect that GMS will be able to drive more growth and take more share, and the story here does seem de-risked in terms of competitive dynamics. I'm much more confident in GMS - it's everything else that looks worrisome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may reduce my position in coming sessions. I have no plans to fully exit that position.