Bellus Health Seeks $60 Million U.S. IPO

I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

There is no existing investor support for the deal, a negative signal for a life science company seeking public investment.

The firm is advancing programs to treat chronic cough and pruritus.

BELLUS Health said it intends to raise $60 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

BELLUS Health (BLU) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $60 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-10 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics for chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders.

BLU is in the middle of Phase 2 trials for its lead program but there is no existing investor support for the IPO.

Company & Technology

Laval, Canada-based BELLUS was founded in 2010 to focus on developing therapeutics for chronic cough and other chronic pruritus conditions associated with atopic dermatitis.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Roberto Bellini, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Vice-President at Picchio Pharma.

The company’s lead product candidate is BLU-5937, a twice daily oral small-molecule drug, designed as a highly-selective inhibitor of the P2X3 receptor, a clinically validated target linked to hypersensitivity, and currently in development for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Management claims that the company enrolled its first patient in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of BLU-5937 for the treatment of refractory chronic cough and anticipates to announce topline data in mid-2020.

Below is the status of the firm’s drug development status:

Additionally, management plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of BLU-5937 for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis [eczema] in 2020.

The company has exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to BLU-5937 in all indications with composition of matter patent coverage for BLU-5937 secured in all major pharmaceutical markets until 2034, namely in the US, Europe, Japan and China.

Chronic cough lasts more than eight weeks and could pose a significant adverse impact on patients’ quality of life while, according to management, there are estimated to be more than 26 million adults in the US suffering from the condition, of which more than 2.6 million have refractory chronic cough lasting more than one year.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Coherent Market Insights, the cough suppressant drugs market was anticipated to reach $1.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2018 and 2026.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the approvals and launches of novel drugs in key market regions as well as the high prevalence of cough.

According to 2016 data published by the Journal of The Association of Physicians of India, it was estimated that around 54% of the country’s population suffers from cough.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Shionogi

NeRRe Therapeutics

Sanofi (SAN)

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis (NVS)

LEO Pharma

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

BLU’s recent financial results are largely typical for a development stage biopharma, although the firm has had a small amount of revenue.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $42.4 million in cash and $7.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

BLU intends to raise $60.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 8.5 million shares of its common stock at a reference price of $7.03 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since this it a typical element for successful life science IPOs, the absence of investor support for the IPO is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $351.9 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Unless otherwise specified in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will use the net proceeds that we receive from the sale of securities for any one or more of research and development activities, working capital, acquisitions, debt repayment or other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, Baird, and Bloom Burton Securities.

Commentary

BLU is seeking public investment capital for its primary compound, BLU-5937.

The lead program is currently in Phase 2 trials and management expects to publish top line data by mid-2020, if all goes according to plan.

The market opportunity for the treatment of chronic cough is difficult to determine from third party sources, but is likely a subset of the overall cough suppressant market, which is large and growing at a moderate rate.

Management hasn’t disclosed any commercial collaborations, which is a negative in my view. Still, the firm has been progressing through early trials, so perhaps doesn’t need partners at this stage.

No investors are supporting the IPO, which is a negative signal for a life science company going public.

I wish BELLUS well, but the IPO doesn’t strike me as particularly compelling. Interested life science investors with at least a twelve-month hold timeline may find it intriguing, but I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 5, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.