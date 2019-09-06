Criteo SA: Investors Have Misunderstood Regulations On Ad-Retargeting

A plethora of regulatory risks and tracking prevention in both Apple Safari and Mozilla Firefox have reduced Criteo's (NASDAQ:CRTO) revenue growth from 20% CAGR to an estimated 3-6% in 2019. Despite negative developments, over two-thirds of internet users use Google Chrome, where Google ([[GOOG]], GOOGL) has taken a much more balanced approach than Apple (AAPL) and Mozilla by allowing the use of third party cookies for retargeting, provided users give consent. This is similar to E.U.'s GDPR and will have minimal impact on Criteo's core revenues as over 90% of internet users do not care about the implications of consenting to cookies. Meanwhile, Criteo's core value propositions has consistently delivered high CTR and ROAS for advertisers as to warrant it a necessity on Facebook/Instagram, where 25% of all ad campaigns consist of retargeting. While installing ad-blocking extensions have become a trend dominating over 40% of global internet users, the company's revenues have not witnessed a likewise pro rate decline. Overall, Criteo has seen remarkable resiliency in holding onto its core revenues. Looking back at last year's thesis, the author did state the stock was justified in its valuation of $26 with just 5% or more in sales growth, and hence Criteo's buy rating will be reiterated today.

Recent Catalysts/Inhibitors:

E.U. Regulation

The General Data Protection Regulation legislation for E.U. citizens became enforceable in May 2018 and requires the user's explicit consent for advertisers to use their browsing cookies for data analytics. Users who wishes for more information can be then taken to a compliance section of the publisher's website, where their rights with regards to privacy are explicitly stated along with the option to refuse consent to allow cookies. While seemingly burdensome on advertisers, the legislation specifically allows the practice of ad-retargeting for both advertisers and middlemen ad-tech companies like Criteo. Moreover, operational data have revealed over 3/4 of internet users agreed to giving consent with the a click of a button; 1/10 of users visited compliance pages for more information, and just 1/100 users opted out of cookies altogether. With its core business founded on analyzing cookies for ad-remarketing, Criteo is extremely unlikely to see its bottom line impacted by 1% of internet users refusing to allow cookie-tracking when surfing the web.

Apple Intelligence Tracking Prevention

While GDPR is likely to see negligible impact on Criteo, investors should beware an estimated $460 million, or, 20%-22% of Criteo's FY2017 revenues are either en route or have already gone to zero due to Apple's ITP 2.0+ rolled out last September. Apple has prohibited the practice of ad-retargeting on its Safari browsers and is unlikely this decision will be reversed due to Tim Cook guiding specifically that he wants Apple to focus on consumer products and not advertising. Nonetheless, it is important to note Criteo was growing at well over 22% CAGR before ITP 2.0, and since this impairment, the company's revenues have not been materially lower on a TTM basis. This irregularity should warrant further research below.

Key Research:

Firefox Quantum Tracking Prevention

The percentage of online users with Firefox as their default browser are estimated at around 10% globally. With this new feature rolled out across all browsers in 2019, advertisers would no longer be permitted to user Firefox users' data for retargeting purposes. Keep in mind however, Mozilla is a nonprofit organization which does not rely on advertising revenues unlike Facebook (FB) and Google. Hence, whether or not retargeters are permitted to operate on its browser is of little financial interest to the organization. As we will see below, such policy implementation would be nearly impossible for tech giants which rely on ad revenues as their core business model.

Google Chrome Privacy Changes

Google Chrome accounts for two-thirds of all web browser usage on a global scale and Google has explicitly stated ad-retargeting is permitted on Chrome after Apple Safari and Mozilla Firefox banned the practice on their browsers. Since an overwhelming majority of the company's revenues comes from advertising (~80%), Google has no choice but to develop its services in a way which allows retargeting in the foreseeable future. With impairments from Safari and Firefox's browser restrictions gone, at least 90% or more of Criteo's revenues would be secure from further regulatory risks.

Facebook/Instagram Marketplace

According to one estimate, Instagram's acquisition price of $1 billion has perhaps grown to $100 billion in recent years. Part of this growth can be definitively linked to the abundance of both Shopify users and Instagram influencers running massive ad-campaigns on its platforms to fuel e-commerce. Over 25% of all such campaigns on Facebook and Instagram are retargeting ones, and they play a crucial role in improving CPC; CTR, ROAS, and RPC metrics for advertisers. Shoppers would seemingly become "flaky", indecisive, and or straight up forget items added to their shopping carts after an initial hype. Retargeting will then provide a crucial element to make customers "return" to their purchase after an item becomes abandoned. With over 80% of Facebook's sales coming from ad revenues, it is highly unlikely the practice of retargeting will be prohibited on its platform, and serves as a reassurance Criteo's revenues will not see anymore erosion from this segment.

Criteo's Data Analytics

Criteo's clients have experienced 7-8 figures in ad impressions, with over 3 to 4 figures in ROAS, and double digit percentage improvements in CTRs. These metrics are simply amazing considering the top standard for the industry lies with ads creating up to 100k-250k in impressions and 4x in ROAS. Simply put, the company's algorithm is amazing at creating the technology required to ensure visitors are converted back into paid customers after website visits. It should be no surprise the company is operating at over 90% client retention rates as of FY2019. While any entrepreneur/publisher/advertiser with a bit of capital can budget themselves to run ad campaigns on Facebook or Google, the process of reducing churn rates/abandoned checkouts by showing ads to users who visit a website only to leave before purchasing any of its services is an extremely difficult endeavor. Numerous variables relating to consumer behavior such as session time; number of impressions, country of origin, etc. are required to build an effective retargeting algorithm. Hence, Criteo certainly possess an unique technical edge which isn't going away anytime soon.

Ad-Blocking

Nonetheless, it should be noted 47% of the world's internet users now use ad-blocking software at least once per month. With industry CTRs of 0.5-2% on average, ads simply aren't relevant to over 98% of us out there. However, despite a 30% CAGR in the past few years of ad-block users, Criteo's revenues have not declined proportionally and instead have ballooned to over $2.3 billion for TTM 2019.

Despite these negative feedbacks, ad-tech is constantly improving. For example, Facebook now possess the technology to target an audience based on country of origin; age group, interests, gender, behavior on social media, and more. While the number of ad-blockers are no doubt increasing, the relevancy of ads are increasing as well. This results in a more efficient advertising environment as more and more users see ads that are relevant to them for greater conversion rates, and no doubt improves the advertiser' bottom line.

Summary and Valuation

Revisiting the valuation guided in the author's report last year, Criteo has been able to stay in range of the estimated growth rate for FY2019 as to keep the author's thesis intact. Moreover, the company is likely to sharply return to growth (upwards of 10%) after all the turmoil surrounding GDPR, Safari's ITP, and Mozilla's Quantum Tracking subsides. For Criteo's biggest revenue partners Facebook and Chrome, their sales are simply too dependent on advertising revenue (over 80% in FY2018) as for them to carry out an outright ban on retargeting. As long as Criteo's core partners have skin in the advertising game, the company continues to uphold its value proposition by improving ROAS metrics via its retargeting algorithms. The author hereby affirms his buy rating on this stock, issued one year earlier.

