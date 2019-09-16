Tetra Technologies: Reason To Believe

Introduction

It was Fall of 1971 when a raspy-voiced English crooner ruled the airwaves with a song of pain and betrayal called Reason to Believe. Stewart wasn't the first to record it, but he put it in our ears and the on the map.

“If I listened long enough to you, I’d find a way to believe that it’s all true, Knowing that you lied straight-faced while I cried, Still I look to find a reason to believe.”



- Tim Hardin

(Source)

As I sat down to write this article a few days ago for members of the Daily Drilling Report, the words copied above came into my head and seemed appropriate. How many times have we been down this road with tiny Tetra Technologies (TTI)? Pain and betrayal seem to sum up investors' experience over the past year.

(Source)

Tetra has rallied since the first of the year from a low of $1.25 to as much as $2.60 per share. It dove down to $1.35 before Q2 earnings on the general market disdain for anything oilfield these days, but has rallied back nicely since, touching a recent high of $1.93 and has stayed in that range. An increase of 30% in a little over a month, putting it in a class nearly by itself in the OFS space.

The question before us is, what does all of this mean? Can we find a reason to believe?

In this missive, we will hit the high points of the earnings release and see if we can forecast the company's near-term future prospects.

It's all about Neptune

I've written up this technology fairly extensively in past articles, so I am not going to rewrite that verbiage. Here are some links if you need schooling.

"Tetra Technologies: Does The Bull Thesis Still Prevail?"

"Tetra Technologies: A Deep Dive Into A Stock With Significant Upside" (Co-authored with Mr. Bert)

Tetra has proven to be a technological innovator, besting companies many times its size with new offerings that have been needed for decades. More importantly, the company is known in the oilfield for innovation, giving it an easy entry to the technology gatekeepers in the oilfield. (Accessing these folks is harder than you might imagine.)

In any normal market, stock holders would have been richly rewarded for the company's expertise and inventioneering. We all know by now the oilfield is anything but normal, and those of us (including yours truly) who invested in TTI before the great debacle of 2018 have been crushed as a result. There is a multitude of reasons for this, but I will list the two I feel are key.

General decline in deepwater projects over the last few years. Deepwater is where the big money is in the oilfield.

Neptune is a niche product - the market is limited to a narrow range of the TAM for oilfield brines.

A comment from Brady Murphy, President and CEO of Tetra, from the Q2 call:

Regarding CS Neptune on the last earnings call. That contract has been finalized and drilling is ongoing. We realized a small amount of revenue and profit contribution from that contract in the second quarter in preparation for the completion phase expected in the third quarter.



This was the Gulf of Mexico lower tertiary development project in a field with existing production and where other wells in this field have pressures that require a fluid density in the CS Neptune generation one range. We expect this project to be a similar size as our previous Gulf of Mexico CS Neptune wells.



(Source: Tetra Technologies, Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript)

Folks, this is significant and could be a real shot in the arm on the fluids side of things. Conventional fluids sales (which have been strong) rely on additive products to realize much of profit, as they are sold at very narrow margins. Exotic fluids like Neptune fill a need and are sold at much higher margins.

In the "Deep Dive" article, I estimated that at that density Neptune sold for about $2000/bbl, giving it a 70% margin. I should be close here, as I know retail prices for the base fluid CaBr2. If you consider the company will sell about 6-8,000 bbl of the stuff to help the operator complete the well, you can see a gross revenue of $12-16 million for this project. If this project is truly like XOM's Julia project, there could be another couple of wells to come. So add another 50% for the additional wells. Note: This material is recycled well to well, so it's not like selling a wellhead or a packer. This brings you to a potential upside for TTI of around $30 million for the quarter.

Let's do a history project and look back in time at the financial impact of a previous Neptune project. Tetra is pretty tight-lipped about Neptune, but it has to disclose some stuff.

(Source: TTI - 10-Q for Q2 2017)

You can see from this one well the company reported $17.2 million for the quarter in which it fell. So, I am in the ball park when it comes to estimating the impact of Neptune.

It is also worth noting that TTI is extending this technology to higher-density fluids as noted in the call. Brady Murphy said:

We are also evolving our TETRA CS Neptune Completion Fluids technologies to address higher pressure opportunities, as we are announcing our new Neptune monovalent solution. Excluding very expensive cesium solutions, this new product increases the density range of current monovalent bromine solutions by nearly 2x and we are very excited with the new market this solution will open up for Neptune fluids. We are already in the testing and qualification phase for a major operator in this innovative product breakthrough.



(Source: Tetra Technologies, Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript)

This is a big deal, as many wells have bottom-hole pressures that exceed the hydrostatic the Neptune generation one will provide. This second stage of Neptune will have even higher prices than generation one, much of which will be profit.

TTI also notes in the call that the company is in advanced discussion with 6 other clients for Neptune work over the next year or so.

A brief word on the water business

Water management revenues were off a half percent from the previous quarter, but EBITDA rose by 8%, or nearly a million dollars. So, better profit on fewer dollars. We think TTI is winning in the water management business, and that this will be a sustaining business for the foreseeable future thanks to fracking. If you would like to read about the water business in more detail, here is a link to an article I wrote a while back. Water management is discussed at some length.

One of the key differentiators between TTI and any of the dozens of other companies participating in this space is TTI's packaged service business. Brady's comments here:

As we discussed last quarter, our Water and Flowback Services segment went through a pretty significant shift in customer mix from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019 as the smaller independence reduced activity while the major stayed relatively consistent with their drilling and completion plans. We see that trend continuing along with more competitive pricing for the base water and flowback services.



In this current environment, we are seeing customers seeking lower cost solutions, which fits very well with our strategy to be the lowest cost per barrel water solutions provider. A key part of that strategy is our integrated project offering, which increased to 25 projects during the second quarter, up from the communicated 19 in the first quarter. Those integrated projects allow us to stay on jobs for extended periods of time, showcase our differentiated technology, more effectively utilize our equipment and personnel and improve margins. Those projects are now a meaningful part of our business and we believe a real competitive advantage.



(Source: Tetra Technologies, Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript)

Multi-service projects add profit potential, as the service provider isn't just selling products or renting equipment, they are providing a "hole" vs. the "drill" solution. This is very appealing to oil companies who want to focus their attention on producing oil and gas.

The water management business is here to stay in the oilfield. Tetra is better positioned to provide these solutions than other providers in this space, as these integrated project management jobs indicate.

Risks

Gosh, at $1.86 per share, you might this company is derisked, and I suppose to a large extent it is. Still, all stock companies can go to zero, so risk remains. Here are the main ones I see.

The main Neptune work doesn't happen. Until the client orders it out, it's not a sale. This has happened before with a project in Trinidad. The well tested wet and wasn't completed. Oops! In this case, as positively as it was framed by Murphy, I think it's already past that point and a completion will be taken.

Competition in ZnBr2 replacement fluids. Tetra has first-mover advantage, but competitive systems are in various stages of development.

CCLP. This, to me, is much less of risk that in the past. Gas compression is on the upside of the curve and is throwing off distributions again, making TTI a beneficiary as a significant holder of units. But adverse moves in CCLP (down 40% over the last year) can affect the price of TTI. Darren McCammon, a fellow Marketplace contributor, follows this sector much closer than I, so here's a link to his most recent generally positive article on CCLP.

Insiders are not buying in the open market. This is often a pretty good indicator of confidence in the stock, and it's not happening here. Worrying. But an explanation occurs to me. If this Neptune job is in the field, and management was seen to be scooping up stock at current prices, the SEC might take issue. After all, they are in possession of a material non-public fact. People go to jail over this type of thing. Or, they just think the stock is a dog and are just collecting a check. We simply don't know and will have to wait to find out.

Your takeaway

I think TTI is a safe speculative bet here. If the bulk of the Neptune work happens as I think it will (already is more than likely), the impact to the bottom line will be huge and TTI shares should pop nicely on Q3 earnings.

The catch is unless the company announces more actual contracts for Neptune in its Q3 call, the price rise will be more of a trading opportunity than an investment. So, if you dip your toe in, keep an eye on it.

The bottom line is, at the current price, I think the risk is justified. I have been adding in the current range.





Disclosure: I am/we are long TTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.