Ulta Beauty Now Approaching Value Territory

Total sales are expected to rise ~10% (including comparable sales growth of ~5%), and the company is opening stores at a fast pace, whilst also aggressively repurchasing shares.

The new outlook entails diluted EPS ~$12/share. Following the dramatic share price drop, Ulta now trades below 19 times earnings, yet EPS is still growing fast.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is the largest US beauty retailer and premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. ULTA operates more than 1,200 stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.

The company has long been a Wall Street darling, with shares up around fortyfold since the financial crisis and around tenfold since IPO in 2007. However, due to a decreased earnings outlook, the share price took a massive hit and is now back to 2016 levels, ~40% below the 52-week high. The profit forecast was lowered to adjust for the current headwinds in U.S. cosmetics. The revised fiscal 2019 outlook provided during Q2 2019 earnings includes, among others:

increase total sales between 9% and 12% (previously low-double digit growth)

achieve comparable sales growth of ~4% to 6% (previously 6% to 7%), including e-commerce growth of 20% to 30%

deliver diluted earnings per share in the range of $11.86 to $12.06 (previously $12.83 to $13.03), including the impact of ~$700M in repurchases and assuming a 23% effective tax rate (previously 24%)

open approximately 80 new stores, execute ~20 remodel or relocation projects and complete ~270 store refreshes

It is important to note that the revised outlook still entails high growth, to the envy of other retailers. For example, during Q2 2019, ULTA reported net sales increased 12.0%, comparable sales increased 6.2% and diluted EPS increased 12.2%. Yet, the share price fell around 30%. It's not every day that EPS grows by more than 10% but the share price falls by 30%, suggesting that ULTA share price might have been ahead of itself. Not anymore. After the 30%+ drop since Q2 2019 earnings, ULTA is now attractively priced (below 19 times earnings), especially relative to anticipated EPS growth (fuelled by new store openings and share repurchases).

Since 2010, it is clear that ULTA share price has been following increases in cash from operations and EPS, as evidenced in the graph below.

Going forward, I expect sustained increases in EPS, supported by the following positives, and sooner or later the share price will respond.

Industry-leading performance

ULTA has industry-leading financial performance which is set to continue, albeit at a slower pace in terms of comp sales. For example, for FY 2019, the company expects to achieve total sales increase between 9% and 12% and comparable sales growth of approximately 4% to 6%, including e-commerce growth of 20% to 30%. This is still solid growth that most competitors are envious of, and that will help boost EPS in a meaningful manner.

(Source: ULTA Company Presentation: Cowen & Co. Future Of The Consumer Conference, April 2019)

The company is aggressively repurchasing shares

During the first six months of 2019, ULTA repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $378.3 million, of which 792K shares at a cost of $270.9 million were repurchased during Q2 2019. As a result of buybacks, the diluted share count is falling at a rapid pace. For example, since 2015, the share count has fallen from 64.7 million to 58.4 million (as of August 3, 2019), approximately a 10% decrease.

As of August 3, 2019, $517.3 million remained available under the $875 million share repurchase program announced in March 2019. I expect the company to take advantage of recent weakness in the share price, which makes buybacks more effective and stands to benefit long-term shareholders, all else constant. In short, I expect the share count to keep on falling further, supporting EPS growth.

Rapid store expansion

ULTA is opening new stores as well as remodelling and refreshing existing ones at a fast pace. For FY 2019, it expects to open around 80 new stores, execute approximately 20 remodel or relocation projects and complete approximately 270 store refreshes.

The company ended Q2 2019 with 1,213 stores and square footage of 12.8 million, representing a 7.9% increase in square footage compared to Q2 2018. It is important to emphasize the attractive store economics, with ~2 years payback period, as shown in the table below. New stores will help grow operating cash flow and sustain EPS growth.

(Source: 2018 Investor Day Presentation)

Strong balance sheet

ULTA ended Q2 2019 with $327.4 million in cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments. What's more, its debt is low. Excluding operating lease liabilities, the company is effectively debt-free in terms of long-term debt. It is also important to note that merchandise inventories in Q2 2019 increased slightly by $96.3 million. However, the increase in total inventory was driven by 89 net new stores. Average inventory per store was flat compared to Q2 2018.

Conclusion

ULTA is on track to surpass the $1 billion mark in annual operating cash flow. This will enhance the already strong balance sheet, as well as support a number of corporate priorities, including store expansion and repurchases, that will help fuel EPS growth.

Cash flow from operations

(Source: Seeking Alpha and SEC filings)

Despite the revised outlook that led to a ~30% drop in the share price, it is important to emphasize that ULTA is still in high growth mode - for e.g., in Q2 2019, net sales increased 12.0%, comparable sales increased 6.2% and diluted EPS increased 12.2%. The share price is ~40% below the 52-week high and the market cap is now ~$13 billion versus anticipated diluted earnings of ~700 million annually, or $12 per share, resulting in an earnings multiple below 19 times. Whilst ULTA can always get cheaper, I am initiating a position at current levels (~$225 per share), which I plan to build over time depending on market conditions. Bottom line, the company is a cash cow, growing fast with limited debt, whilst also reducing the share count. In fact, ULTA has created a nice self-funded model whereby store growth and repurchases are predominantly funded internally via operating cash flow. I have been on the sidelines for years but now feel it's a good entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.