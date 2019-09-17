Adverum Biotechnologies Trade Derisked After Huge Price Drop

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Georgios Karas as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

On Sept. 12th, 2019, Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announced preliminary results from the OPTIC-1 Phase 1 trial, a gene therapy trial. As per the company announcement, the phase 1 trial results were positive: "Adverum Biotechnologies Reports Positive 24-Week Data from First Cohort of OPTIC Phase 1 Trial of ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy to Treat Wet AMD." The market reaction? The stock tanked with more than 50%. So what happened?

Trial Background and Analysis

An interim analysis of cohort 1 (high dose gene therapy) at 24 weeks was presented. A few select slides will be commented on. Let us walk through the presentation.

The study is called OPTIC (trial code NCT03748784). It is a phase 1 study, meaning the primary objective is safety and tolerability of ADVM-022 (finding the right dosage for a subsequent phase 2 and phase 3 trial). Per writing of this blog the last trial protocol update was June 4, 2019. After researching the clinical trials archive site regarding study protocol amendments, we could confirm that the dosing regimen was already present in the very first submission. This negates the argument that the company reduced the dosage after the results were known.

The secondary objectives were vision, anatomy and need for rescue therapy. Vision was evaluated with BCVA (higher values are desired), anatomy was evaluated with CST (thickness, lower values are desired) and the need for reduce therapy was a binary yes/no choice (rescue injection with anti-VEGF, the current accepted treatment).

All patients had inflammation post-injection (which reminds us of other trials where inflammation was observed after gene therapy). Briefings by analysts and comments in social media found inflammation a worrisome development. Taking into account that inflammation was present at the high-dose cohort, there is a real chance that inflammation might be less pronounced in the lower-dose cohort.

The company announced loss of vision of 2 letters with a relatively wide confidence interval (-9.1 to 5.1). The market perhaps interpreted it as a message that there might have been at least a patient who lost 9 letters during the first 24 weeks of the trial and got spooked. The key to understand this graph is to draw two horizontal lines from the upper and lower bounds of the most recent confidence interval and project them back to baseline. There is considerable overlap, meaning that within statistical bounds vision did not deteriorate. But, perhaps the market was expecting clear improvement of vision, as compared to the trial of Eylea, instead of merely stable vision.

Change of central subfield thickness (CST), a measure of the local anatomical situation, showed somewhat clearer results. CST should decrease when therapy works. We utilize the same approach, draw a horizontal line from week 24 to the left back to baseline. There we notice that both the upper and lower bounds of the confidence intervals drop as time goes by. So while at baseline the maximum value of CST could be as high as around 370, at week 24 it could only reach a maximum value of 350. Similarly, the minimum value of the CST measure was around 320 at baseline and then dropped to around 290 at week 8 to stay there until week 24.

Conference call

The results were presented during a conference call on Sept. 12th, 2019. The market participants might have gotten nervous due to confusion during the Q&A session, especially regarding the aforementioned issue of loss of vision or not and study protocol regarding rescue injections.

The money flows clue

The market reaction to the price drop was analyzed using a proprietary big data trade analytics framework, called the EMFA framework (enhanced money flow analytics). In short, cumulative buying or selling pressure is being calculated. With the stock dropping in price with at least 50%, there was strong buying support with positive money flows of about $30m (see featured chart). In our experience, the subsequent money flows in the coming two weeks will show if the market inflows are temporary or long-term. Persisting inflows would mean price support and an increased chance of price appreciation in the short to medium term.

Conclusion

Market overreacted to a phase 1 trial and bargain hunters took the opportunity to load up with cheap stock, essentially creating a margin of safety for themselves. In the coming 2-3 weeks it will become clear if the money inflows persist, which might form a base for price appreciation until roughly the beginning of 2020. In the medium term, in year 2020, additional trial updates will shed light whether the therapy has a chance to enter a phase 2 trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADVM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.