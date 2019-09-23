CyberArk: Q2 Pullback Overdone

Business Overview

CYBR is the category leader in the privilege access management segment of security (PAM). This segment is still largely on-premise, but CYBR does offer cloud solutions. Revenues are broken out by licenses (SAAS), and maintenance and service. The license business is roughly ~55% of total revenue where maintenance and services accounts for the remaining ~45%. Due to recent privilege breaches in the past few years (Marriott, Equifax, Uber) breaches are inherently becoming a threat to businesses as companies acquire more sensitive customer data, positioning PAM well for growth. According to a Cowen survey, 25% of of CISO’s identified PAM as top #1 or #2 priorities in 2019. Security is going to remain a top priority for companies going forward and after a Q2 stock price pullback, CYBR is well positioned for growth based on continued financial health and strong alternative data trends.

Additionally, PAM is positioned for growth because 1.) Most firms aren’t using a PAM solution 2.) Secular shifts to cloud will require companies to evaluate new security vendors

From quotes below you will see that there is still a tremendous amount of opportunity for growth in CYBR as most of their new business is from greenfield accounts.

And actually, you asked me for my prediction or my estimate, I don't know if I have one, but if you look at industry analysts, there's been some reports that show that 50% of enterprises are not -- do not have a PAM, a Privileged Access Security solution in place, monitoring managering this in a proper way. And of the ones that do, most of them are very much under deployed, so they're only doing it for pieces of it. So we, in fact -- we still view the world market, we have 4,800 customers, there could be -- we can get to 48,000 customers. I mean many of our large security colleagues have 100,000 customers. And so yes, we believe we are good with that statistic that 50% of them don't have something yet and -- or don't have it for the right reason and therefore, it's right for us to go in there. And then of course, within our own existing environment, we believe that there's still vast under deployment and several billion dollar marketplace within our 4,800 (inaudible).

- DB Tech Conference 9/10/2019

Yes. So if we think about the Fortune 500, we have just over half of them. So we have another half to either go after for greenfield or take from our competitors. And it's funny even as we get -- we go after these large enterprises, we're seeing still that 70% or 80% of these new customer add-ons are greenfield opportunity. And when I talk about greenfield opportunity, it's not necessarily they didn't have anything, but they didn't have a privileged access security strategy

-MS TMT Conference 2/25/2019

Revenue Breakdown

​Source: K's and Q's

CYBR has continued healthy top line growth as the business matures. Catalysts that will be discussed in quotes below are the expansion of cloud products, developing a mid market strategy, and continuing to invest in sales and marketing spend. In 2018 top line grew at 31%, which is an improvement upon 21% in 2017. For FY2019 consensus (IBES) is $423m. YTD Revenue is already at ~196 (~46% of goal), which leaves an additional $227 before reaching their goal. Historically, Q4 accounts for about 30% of total revenue for the year. If this trend holds true, Q3 they will need to do $102m to reach their goal, where as consensus is currently at $103m.

As mentioned in business overview section, you will see that CYBR’s license revenue and Maintenance revenue are roughly 50-50, skewed toward licenses being the stronger business. In 2019, on average YTD, license revenue is 53% of revenue, whereas the last 5 year average is 58% of revenue. I would prefer to see a heavier proportion of sales move to licenses, as the recurring nature of the SaaS business model is compelling. The investment in mid market product and sales strategy could be a catalyst for the licenses segment to grow in 2020 onward. Part of the reason the maintenance part of their business is so prevalent is that their target market is apprehensive to move to the cloud and most security solutions are still on premise. The market will see a slow shift moving forward and CYBR is well positioned to satisfy the cloud migration appetite when it arrives because they already have products in place to address this need.

Gross margins for both revenue streams are extremely strong with total gross margin being 85%. License gross margin is healthier, averaging 95%and maintenance business being at 75%.

Deferred revenue in 2018 grew at >40%, which is greater than 31% of revenue growth, showing that there is upside for CYBR as billings come through for deals they closed int he second half of FY2018.

​Source: Thomson Reuters, Sentieo

​The CyberArk Privilege Cloud is more intended towards mid-market, and we launched it for that, for the customers with an appetite to consume privilege as a service so that they'll have that. And of course, EPM, which had a record quarter, most of it, like the majority of the EPM was consumed in SaaS. When it -- when we go -- when we look at Core PAS, we still see that enterprises want to own and put the keys to the kingdom mostly on-premise, but they have a variety of options and we cater to that.

Source: Q2 Earnings Call

Yes, absolutely, Greg. I would say it's still early days from us. The biggest growth still comes from enterprise, but 2 quarters into it, we're really seeing processes definitely improve and it - - really -- the fruits of our investment in a different sales motion, our ability to touch the midmarket with less presence in the field. So I would say, it's in the right direction, it's still a smaller part of the business, but we view that as long-term strategic for us.

Source: Q2 Earnings Call

Yes. Like it is a new process for us to have dedicated teams. One of the prime benefits is allowing the enterprise reps to really focus on the enterprise. And I think we're seeing good process and progress. Like you said, it's primarily in the Americas and in Western Europe, where we've done that differentiation of dedicated teams and we'll report more on it. But there's opportunity there to continue to see low-touch sales and reach out to the mid-market where we were more sporadically reaching out to and do it more methodical. In our book right now, it's on the right track, but still early.

Source: Q2 Earnings Call

US Security Comps

To better understand the security landscape, you will see three scatter plots below including: EV/Sales v. Revenue Growth, EBITDA Growth v. EBITDA Margins, and FCF Margin v. FCF Per Share growth. The peer group used is both large incumbent enterprise security companies likely SYMC, and also growth security co’s like OKTA.

For the chart below CYBR sits in the middle of the valuationv. growth scenario. From Companies that are growing their top line by less than 30% per year, CYBR is the “cheapest” company, similarly valued to the email security co’s MIME and PFPT. Companies growing at 30%+ top line at a similar sales multiple of the 7x-8x range are RPD and TENB. OKTA and CRWD are the high growth SaaS centric security businesses trading at rich multiples of >20x Sales.

​

​Source: Thomson Reuters, Sentieo

​Looking further down the income statement at EBITDA margins versus growth. CYBR is the company growing EBITDA the fastest that has EBITDA margins >20% and <30%. The companies that have higher EBITDA margins are growing at a slower rate and are significantly larger than CYBR’s $3.8B market cap, aside from QLYS (SYMC – $15B, AKAM – $15B, QLYS – $3.2B, CSCO – $209B, CHKP – $16B). From the graph above, QLYS is only growing revs at ~15% and trades at a 9x sales multiple,which makes their higher EBITDA margin more expensive and the overall business less attractive from a growth perspective.

​​ ​Source: Thomson Reuters, Sentieo

Finally, the last metric I want to evaluate is the FCF Margin v. FCF per share growth. Similarly. CYBR is among the top of the peer group for FCF margin on an NTM basis at roughly 35%. QLYS and CHKP are slightly higher, but neither company has as strong of revenue growth as CYBR. All companies that are growing FCF per share at a faster YOY growth (in the chart below is FY2 over FY1 FCF per Share growth), FCF margins are not as high. The closest company to CYBR is PANW that is >25% FCF margin with similar growth. From the last two plots you will see that PANW’s revenue and EBITDA profile is not as attractive as CYBR.

​Source: Thomson Reuters, Sentieo

Q2 Earnings Overview

The stock pulled back on Q2 earnings beat for revenue and EPS. Financials are healthy, however, the street likely reacted to the CRO, Ron Zoran announcing his succession plan over then course of 2019 and billings were lighter than what the street expected. This has resulted in a 24% stock price pull back since 8/2. You will see in the image below that stock has been following on revenue upgrades from sell side.

I am viewing the pullback overdone because financials are still looking extremely strong, alternative data looks strong, which will be discussed further later in the article. The stock is starting to turn back and I think will gain momentum. See below for commentary on CRO succession. Hes remaining an adviser and will still be involved through EOY so I am not overly worried about this at the moment.

​​​Source: Thomson Reuters, Sentieo

Yes. So yes, Ron announced kind of right before we did earnings in early August that he was resigning from -- as Chief Revenue Officer. We had a, I think, the optimal arrangement with Ron, where he still owns Q3 and very much engaged his resignation as Chief Revenue Officer as of October 1. And then we're actually continuing to retain him within CyberArk until February, so he's with us on an advisory basis through the end of this year and into the beginning of next year. He's been with the company, as you said, a long time, I think, 20 years, arguably the first or one of the first employees of the company and has done an incredible job of growing through the organization and eventually for the -- up until the last years, actually running global sales. And we're fortunate that we have a friend of CyberArk as a Chief Revenue Officer and a friend of CyberArk leave -- resigning now as Chief Revenue Officer of CyberArk, and thus, being able to do it in a very contained and managed way. The other piece is he's left -- he's leaving behind a legacy of really strong regions. And I talked already about the diversification of our regions and it didn't come by accident, it came by a lot of hard work to continue developing that diversification and really securing strong leaders within those regions. Just recently, Ron recruited Rich Wenning, VP of America -- of North America to lead that region, last year or almost 2 years ago, Rich Turner out of Europe, and we've always had a very strong leader in Asia as well. So Ron has some aspirations to do some other things related maybe to the investment side of the house, working with smaller companies. And after 20 years, we feel very fortunate that he's with us and he has a great opportunity to do some other things.

-DB Technology Conference 9/10/2019

Financial Overview

​Top line revenue has been growing at a faster pace than S&M expense. From the excel output below, you will see for the aligned year, the sales efficiency ratio in FY2018 was strong (>.5 is generally the rule of thumb for good sales efficiency). The more revenue CYBR is able to generate from S&M to fuel growth, the better the company will perform. Staggered sales efficiency was .70 for FY2018. I expect that S&M growth may decrease in 2019 as at the TMT MS conference (quote below) they said they will be doubling down on S&M in 2019 (as they did in 2017) to fuel growth for 2020 and 2021.

Breaking out just license revenue for sales efficiency ratio tells a different story. An aligned ratio of .33 and staggered ratio of .39 isn’t as attractive and doesn’t hit the goal of >.5 as a rule of thumb for a healthy sales and marketing engine. Per commentary below the correct metric to look is the staggered year as they state that marketing investment today, due to their long sales cycle and rep ramp time, generally takes 2-3 to generate strong ROI.

​Source: K's and Q's

Yes. We're definitely targeting -- it's going to be split equally between about 1% -- a little Page 10 of 17 over 1% on sales and marketing extra, and another 1% on R&D. And then kind of just under 1% related to cost of goods, which is really around the services side of the arm and training within the cost of goods side. So when you talk about sales and marketing and that's really pure investment, we need to -- if you look at 2018, we only grew our sales and marketing headcount by I think 10%, but we grew at 40% since 2016, and that was the purpose. So as we were -- as operators of the company, we really felt like we needed to get more productivity out of our sales and marketing in 2018 after the investment we did in early 2017, and we did. So now again, we're going to kind of reaccelerate there some of the investments in sales and marketing, because when we talk about our investment in sales and marketing and also for R&D for that matter, it's not a one year vision, it's really a 2 to 3-year vision. Our sales people take 9 months to ramp up, and we really start to get the full production after into the second year. And the same with R&D. If we think about what was successful in 2018, it was one of those big points with the Version10, that was the version that we started to invest heavily in behind the scenes already in 2016 and 2017. So those are the types of things now we need to be thinking about, and with the movement so quick in the IT space and on the attackers coming at us, we have to really fire on a lot of cylinders in the backrooms.

- MS TMT Conference 2/25/2019

​Source: Thomson Reuters, Sentieo

EBITDA margins are healthy and expected to expand slightly based on IBES estimates. FY2018 adjusted EBITDA margins were ~27% where the peer group mean margin was ~25%. Expansion to 30% would be great, however, only Checkpoint (34%) and Symantec (~54%) have cleared that line. Margins are largely in line with peers, with slight upside.

​Source: Thomson Reuters, Sentieo

CYBR has been able to generate extremely strong FCF for a smid cap business that is still growing quickly. As revenue continues to grow and stabilizes, CYBR will continually generate a lot of cash.

​Source: Thomson Reuters, Sentieo

Alternative Data Overview

Alternative data trends form Alexa Page Views and Google trends are all showing positive growth signals for CyberArk. Page views are at two year highs, and starting massively accelerating in August accordingly to Alexa data. From the Google Trends Stacked data, you will see an uncharacteristic increase in Search data starting in August and is still occurring, which breaks the seasonal trend in previous years in which Search traffic stays flat in September. Finally, the Sentieo Index is showing to be accelerating significantly faster than revenue estimates, which could be a signal of revenue upside for Q3 that is not priced into consensus estimates.

​

​Source: Alexa, Sentieo

​

​Source: Google, Sentieo

Key Risks

Maintenance business is not as predictable as Cloud/Saas/Licenses Products Private company comes out w/ better cloud product

Based on a report from Cowen, it seems as if CYBR has a wide moat. However, the image below is based on a Gartner report that outlines the PAM space, both public and private players. Key players that Cowen outlined were BeyondTrust (Acquired by PE owned Bomgar) , Centrify ($94m total funding – now PE owned), and Thycotic ($4.5m funding). According to Cowen report, both BeyondTrust and Thycotic are on-prem and cloud solutions.

3. Budget Priority Changes

If companies become complacent due to lack of breaches, or a recession hits, it is possible that since many of the accounts they are selling to are completely greenfield, conversations could be shut down. Alternatively, if companies suddenly view competing security categories as more important, budget could be reallocated. However, it is positive to see that based on Cowen surveys, PAM was in the top 3 most critical tasks for CISO’s to implement. It is also positive that since they are quickly growing net new accounts, they will have a larger account base to sell additional products to.

4. Sales efficiency could be better

CYBR for staggered year total revenue sales efficiency is .7 which is very good, however, when breaking this metric out to just look at license revenue, the ratio falls to .39, which is not an attractive ratio. Hopefully this expands in the next ~3 years after a large S&M investment in 2019 to help grow their mid market SaaS focused business.

5. CRO succession plan fails

The prior CRO said to have been with CYBR for 20 years. This means that he saw the company from 0- $400m in revenue. This always poses the risk of losing institutional knowledge, losing sales reps, and altering what could have been a comfortable sales environment. It is good however he will maintain a relationship with the company through advising and the succession plan is going to be happening over the course of the next ~6 months.

Conclusion

CYBR is well positioned for longs as the stock has unjustifiably pulled back 25%. Growth is great and profitability margins have the best balanced in the security space. Alternative data supports continued revenue growth and catalysts will be investment into the mid market, a large TAM, and PAM being a top priority for companies as risk of breach increases.

