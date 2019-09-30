Little REIT, Big Potential - Hunt Companies Financial Trust

Brief Background

Before delving into Hunt Companies Financial Trust (HCFT) of the current, I feel we must reflect on where this little MREIT is coming from. HCFT is the current name and iteration of the formerly failed Five Oaks Investment Corp (OAKS).

Data by YCharts

on January 18th, 2019 Hunt companies assumed control of the company - essentially taking it over moving forward. Previous management and the previous external manager were replaced entirely, along with the liquidation of the previous portfolio. In essence, Hunt companies cleaned the slate after picking up an already publicly listed company - saving them the cost of an IPO while also picking up many abused shareholders.

Hunt Companies quickly adapted HCFT to be aligned with the formerly abused shareholders:

Source: HCFT Earning Slides

Hunt Companies and HCFT Overview

Before understanding the future of this little part of the Hunt family of companies, we must observe the parent company.

Hunt is one of the largest developer, builder, and investor in multi-family commercial real estate.

Source: HCFT earning slides

Hunt also manages a large array of multi-tenet real estate and holds a vast amount of Commercial Real Estate servicing rights.

Source: HCFT earning slides

When Hunt bought out Five Oaks, it had a specific purpose in mind. HCFT would integrate its loan origination portfolio and manage newly minted Collateralized Loan Obligations comprised of commercial real estate.

Quietly, HCFT bought out another Hunt company - Hunt Mortgage group - mainly to control its one CLO. This deal was designed to bring the CLO under HCFT's management.

HCFT will allow Hunt to move loans from their Hunt Real Estate Capital group - who is Hunt's main loan originator - to CLOs under their management. HREC originates an extremely large number of loans:

Source: HCFT earning slides

When HCFT originates a new CLO, it doesn't put the money upfront. HCFT would sell debt tranches - essentially bonds issued by the CLO and given credit ratings - and use that capital to buy loans from HREC. This allows HREC to rotate that capital to new loan originations and frees them up to earn more origination fees. Meanwhile, HCFT earns management fees from the CLO and with these last two CLOs, HCFT retained the equity tranches - which are the most volatile but highest-earning part of the CLO. This gives Hunt companies complete control over the CLOs and essentially these CLOs work as an alternative method to move loans off their books and free up capital as cheaper rates.

These two CLOs make up the overwhelming majority of HCFT's portfolio now:

Source: HCFT earning Slides

HFCT carries the loans on their balance sheet at full value as assets and the debt tranches as liabilities. This can cause investor confusion since the CLO are technically separate companies and thus if they fail it would hurt HCFT but not actually cause major financial harm.

Wrap Up

Looking forward, HFCT will continue to manage these two CLOs while looking to actively issue out new ones. Typically HFCT has been buying or keeping the bottom 2 debt tranches and the equity tranche - essentially footing about 12% of the total CLO cost. This means their $600 million worth of CLOs has a carried balance of $60 million or so on their actual asset sheet. HFCT can use cheaper leverage or accretive share issuance to do so.

I expect Hunt's excellent management of this little company to continue, and HCFT to be a quiet tool for them to recycle capital. I personally have initiated a small speculative position and, as performance continues, will look to add accordingly. Those individuals looking to know exactly when I buy or sell any holding should consider joining High Dividend Opportunities, where I post all my trades in real-time!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: High Dividend Opportunities does not have a position in HCFT nor expect to initiate a position over the next 72 hours

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.