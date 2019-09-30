NVE Corporation's IoT Potential

NVE's new distributor in Europe may prove to be a transformational partner.

The past 12 months have been transformational for NVE as the company introduced smart sensor product lines - many the world's first.

The IoT market, characterized by smart sensors, is in the infancy stage, albeit an explosive stage.

Some have been concerned NVE Corporation may be too small or its efforts too limited to be increasingly effective in its key markets - one being the IoT.

When a company walks its talk, it can be encouraging to investors. Spintronics technology expert, NVE Corporation (NVEC), is walking its talk.

Some have been concerned NVE may be too small or its efforts too limited to be increasingly effective in its key markets. The company assured change was afoot in its fiscal 2019 year-end earnings call.

"With the new smart sensors, we're stepping up our promotional efforts."

The topic was hot again in the most recent earnings call.

Smart Sensors

The past 12 months have been a transformational period for NVE Corporation as it introduced smart sensor product lines. A "smart" sensor is not simply electronics. These products have embedded software, include analog to digital conversion and have digital interfaces facilitating connectivity.

Source

In August 2018, NVE launched the world's first TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) smart magnetometer. In early December, it introduced a smart GMR (giant magnetoresistance) magnetometer used to sense proximity or currents. On the first business day of 2019, NVE announced the availability of the world's first TMR smart angle sensor featuring both speed and precision. In May, it launched a TMR smart magnetometer for measuring proximity or AC current.

An Industrial Transformation

The IoT (Internet of Things) is considered the fourth industrial revolution. This iteration adopts smart sensors and is in the explosive infancy stage.

"The collection of data, whether from smart home devices, connected cars or wearables, is the very foundation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and this rests upon the deployment of sensors."

Likewise, in the industry, an Industrial Internet of Things (IioT) is blossoming.

"It's transforming the backbone of major industries by adding a new layer of technology that helps companies optimize operations, track and analyze equipment, implement predictive maintenance, make sense of massive amounts of data, and make real-time decisions that were never before possible."

Source

The possibilities have seemed endless and the projections aggressive.

Source

Source

But, of late, some industry analysts are lowering projections. For example, some have trimmed the projection for the number of IoT devices installed by 2025 by 97.5% from 1 trillion to 25 billion.

Source

Already, some experts are realizing the data "sensed" must have a purpose.

"There has to be an intelligent reason as to why something becomes connected. Otherwise it just becomes a premium product which won't see any valuable return in sales or data."

Then, the data must be collected. Then, analyzed. Finally, the data can be transformed to predictive information.

Other experts are dealing with the logistics of deployment.

"Customers are excited to deploy IoT sensors to solve a problem until they realize it creates another one - battery replacements. We believe the battery to be a major contributing factor to why IoT device predictions have not been met."

Source

The CEO of mCube, Ben Lee, proposes the IoT will eventually become the Internet of Nothing where smart devices disappear into the fabric of life.

"We're seeing an increasing need for miniaturisation and a reduction in power consumption such that the technology can disappear while consumers enjoy the benefits of improving daily life." - Ben Lee, CEO of mCube

NVE's Fit

It is not simply coincidence NVE's smart sensors are focused on accuracy, speed, size, reliability and power consumption. Source

NVE's smart sensors are designed for a myriad of markets. Source

But, as mentioned initially, doing everything well is of little use, especially to a small company, if no one knows of its capabilities and products.

A Key Distributor

In its fiscal 2020 first quarter (ending June 30, 2019) reporting, NVE announced a new distributor in Europe.

"We added an exceptionally capable representative in Europe, Dimac, which is based in Northern Italy. This will add a lot of feet on the street for us in Europe."

Indeed, it certainly appears Dimac red may prove to be a transformational partner.

"Dimac red is a professional sales organization, established in 1979, dedicated to serving the European market with High Reliability electronic products. Our mission is to provide customers with products and services that require a unique level of technical support. Our services include design, prototypes and subsystems production, hire & procurement activities, design analyses (WCA, FMECA, radiation) and additional screening/testing. Focused mainly on the aerospace, military, railway markets ( but also on automotive, telecom and medical markets), our experienced technical engineers provide Design-In and Added Value in order to help professionals and designers use High Reliability electronic components and sub-systems."

NVE's first impression is encouraging.

"We've been impressed with their sales skill and technical savvy."

Investment Considerations

NVE Corporation has less than 5 million shares outstanding and is very thinly traded. As well, it pays a healthy dividend, which tends to make shareholders a bit tightfisted with their shares. Yet, because its payout ratio is misleading and because it doesn't annually increase its dividend, many income investors have shied away.

Net profit margins, historically, top 40%. By 2014, NVE had accumulated an enviable balance of cash and marketable securities. Later that year, the company modified its capital allocation strategy and paid its first dividend. The intent was to distribute cash beyond the earnings generated - thus, the payout ratio appears "high". As well, because the distribution was initially generous at $4.00 per year, the company hasn't increased the payout annually.

In fiscal 2019, 75% of NVE's dividend was covered by earnings. With the looming potential in the smart sensor market, it's clear this rate could easily inch higher - extending the longevity of the cash hoard.

Yet, NVE is trading within 5% of its 52-week low which has driven the dividend yield to nearly 6%. Thus, the stock may well fit into a number of investment strategies - valuation, GARP, and income. If one could find available shares, now would be an opportune time to consider starting or building a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC