Aptevo Therapeutics: Profitability Might Be 12 Months Away

And as I have said in previous articles, this might also mean APVO shares might become a never-expiring option on the company's pipeline.

This also means Aprtevo might be very close to being cash flow positive over the next 12 months.

This is a very important development because it represents a 22% sequential increase and 55% Y/Y increase. It also means traction is gaining momentum.

Several days ago, Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) provided a corporate and pipeline update that surprised me (and I don't get surprised easily).

To begin with, the company's hemophilia B drug IXINITY will do about $9M in revenue for Q3'19. This is a very important milestone for the company, and personally, I think it will change the stock's trajectory going forward.

For starters, $9M represents a 22% sequential increase. One reason for this increase according to the company, was the introduction of the recent larger 3,000 IU assay and the great job the sales team is doing to promote awareness of IXINITY.

Something else that was interesting in the conference call that followed, was that the company said until recently Hemophilia B patients did not have many choices until IXINITY came along.

I am not an expert on Hemophilia B drugs, but I am assuming IXINITY has something that other drugs don't, which explains the reason for IXINITY adoption. Whatever the reason, what investors need to understand, pertaining to this development, is that the company might become profitable in the next 12 months (more on this below).

Expense Reduction Plan

The company also announced it is "implementing an expense reduction plan" that reduces annual expenditures by approximately 30%.

From the press release:

Planned reductions include: streamlining R&D programs, including reducing investment in certain programs; cut-backs in legal, professional and consulting expenses; reduction of leased space; cut-backs in non-commercial headcount; and reductions in executive and board cash compensation.

As such, estimated cash burn for 2020 will be in the range between $24-$28M, compared to the current estimated cash burn rate of $36-$40 million for 2019.

Please note that if we assume IXINITY revenue comes in at about $40M over the next 12 months, it might make the company profitable. This even if we assume the cash burn rate for 2020 comes in at the top line estimate of $28M. Because with about $40M in revenue, the company will stop burning cash.

When asked by analysts in the conference call about the cash burn rate, the company said its current cash is enough to fund the company until Q3 of 2020.

As such, and as I have said in previous articles, this might mean shareholders will have a never-expiring option on the company's pipeline that could potentially be worth billions in the future. This also means the market might price APVO shares at a very high premium in the near future.

How much is IXINITY worth?

Pipeline aside, IXINITY itself might be worth a lot more than we could imagine. As you probably know, the company's TAM in the U.S. is reduced by 30% because IXINITY does not have pediatric labeling. Hopefully, that will change soon, as the company will commence a post-marketing Phase 4 study of IXINITY in pediatric patients anticipated in Q3'19.

In pre-clinical studies, IXINITY was tolerated just fine in ages below 12, so I am not expecting any problems with a future FDA labeling. As such, I am modeling pediatric labeling at most by Q2'20.

Also remember that the company is working to expand IXINITY internationally. If we assume IXINITY does just as well in Europe as has been the case for the U.S., then revenue growth will be increasing for many years to come.

I do not have a long-term revenue number in mind, however $60-$80M in revenue over the next 2-3 years is a number that is achievable for U.S. and European markets.

Based on the above revenue figure, IXINITY as a standalone asset could be worth several hundred million if a bigger biotech or pharmaceutical company would be interested in purchasing IXINITY. And this might mean a huge upside repricing of APVO shares.

Please note that as of the closing of last Friday, the market cap of the company was only about $27M. So If IXINITY in the future is sold to a bigger company, it could potentially mean a 10X bagger for APVO shares from current levels. And this without taking into consideration the pipeline.

The risks

As we all know, there are always risks no matter how well we cover the corners. Many times the risks have to do with the valuation instead of the business itself. In the case of Aptevo, the market cap is very small, so at least from a valuation perspective, there is no premium attached to the stock as I see it.

As far as the pipeline, the reality is that the company may never bring any immunotherapy drugs to market. However, please note the pipeline is not the scope of the article. In fact, for several articles now, my focus has been exclusively on IXINITY.

Finally, there is also a chance that some other company gets FDA clearance for a similar drug to IXINITY, and Aptevo loses this revenue. However, this risk applies to every company.

So while there are many risks to my scenario, when looking at the current valuation, and when taking into account the traction IXINITY is exhibiting in the hemophilia B space, I think the risk-reward is in investors' favor at the current time.

Bottom line

As I have said in previous articles, Aptevo Therapeutics is a rare example of a development stage biotech company that has a commercial product.

With IXINITY revenue increasing at the speed of light, coupled with the expense reductions announced, the company is on track to become cash flow positive over the next several quarters.

But it doesn't stop there. When the company receives pediatric labeling, revenue growth of IXINITY will continue. Revenue will further increase when the company starts selling internationally. So there are many revenue catalysts that might drive growth for many years to come.

Pipeline aside, IXINITY alone is capable of increasing the value of Aptevo shares tenfold, based on the current growth rate, or if IXINITY is sold to a bigger player in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.