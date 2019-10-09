Activision Blizzard: Mobile Boost

Call of Duty Mobile has been an initial success based on downloads on iOS and Google Play.

The recent successful launch of Call of Duty Mobile has Activision Blizzard (ATVI) rallying to multi-month highs. The company had long missed out on the growth potential of mobile games. Investors should hold onto shares bought below $50 on previous bullish calls.

Initial Success

In just a few days, Call of Duty Mobile was already the top downloaded game on iOS and Google Play platforms. Activision confirmed the game had 35 million downloads in the first 3 days.

The free to play game is another big step in Activision moving away from premium console games that earn $60 per game in initial purchases, but the games make little in ongoing revenues after the initial wave causing lumpy sales. The app reached the largest download levels on iOS in over 100 countries after a global release that included all but Greater China, Vietnam and Belgium.

The company tapping into the mobile market is crucial as mobile games now dominate the market. NewZoo had the mobile market hitting 2018 revenues of $62.2 billion and growing over 10% to reach $68.5 billion this year.

In total, the mobile gaming market will make up 45% of the gaming market in 2019 after slowness in China approving licenses for new mobile games held the mobile market back from topping 50% of the gaming market in 2018. The research firm has the mobile gaming market reaching $95.4 billion in sales in only a few short years.

No reason exists for Activision to not benefit from small screen games while still capturing a large share of revenues from premium games. Hardcore gamers will still focus playing time on the large screens offered by console/PC games and increasingly via cloud game platforms. The total gaming market is set to reach $196.0 billion by 2022 for 9.0% annual growth.

According to Sensor Tower, the game generated over $2 million in total revenues in the first two days with strong installs from India. The game hasn't ranked in the top 100 on the iOS platform in the U.S. according to ThinkGaming.

Mobile Opportunity

As highlighted after the FQ4 report back in April, mobile remains a huge opportunity as Activision is under-indexed to the leading medium for games. The stock traded above $80 with limited vision of the company generating massive hits in mobile and tapping into that market segment.

For FQ2, mobile was ~37% of revenues while the mobile market is up at 45% now. The key here is that the King division accounts for virtually all of the mobile revenue while the Activision division has limited mobile revenues, which provides the opportunity.

The big question with the valuation multiples of Activision is whether the stock deserves a return to the past levels. The stock could easily trade at these 20x earnings levels with a global gaming market growing at 9% annually. Betting on a return to 30x P/E multiples appears risky.

In a similar manner, the stock trades at about 6.6x forward bookings estimates. Activision traded higher last year, but the stock was much lower recently.

With the stock currently at $55, investors should continue holding from the previous purchases below $50. New investors can definitely buy now for decent returns, but such a purchase highlights the need to buy at the right price when huge bargains exist. The easy money was already made buying in the low $40s while this stock traded below $50 all the way back to last November.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Activision is rallying due to the initial success of Call of Duty Mobile. Whether or not the game is a huge money maker isn't completely relevant, the key is the shift in the company taking advantage of all the available platforms for their valuable gaming assets. The stock is a solid value at 22x forward earnings, but investors buying now missed out on a great opportunity to own Activision much lower.

