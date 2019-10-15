Corvus Pharmaceuticals: Bankruptcy Or Blockbuster

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome John Kasha as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) hit a new all-time low recently at $2.56/share (10/03/2019). In addition, its market cap reached the $73-77 million it estimates to have on hand at the end of 2019. In other words, Corvus was trading at its cash value. This means the market is essentially giving no value to its three drugs currently in clinical trials. Back in early July, the company's shares jumped to $6 on some insider buying, but quickly dropped when Novo Nordisk sold more than 1.4 million shares. Since then, the shares have continued to slide and the slide is accelerating.

This is all the more surprising since Corvus is following the playbook of two of the most successful drugs of the 2010s: Merck's pembrolizumab or pembro (brand name: Keytruda) and AbbVie's ibrutinib (brand name: Imbruvica). David Shaywitz has written two wonderful articles in Forbes detailing the development of these two blockbuster drugs. In one of these articles, he describes that Merck's pembro was on its out-license list until Bristol-Myers Squibb published results of a drug with a similar mechanism. However, he writes that what really propelled pembro was the use of a biomarker in clinical trials that allowed Merck to select patients who it knew had a better chance of succeeding. Pembro sales exceeded $7 billion in 2018 and are estimated to be $9 billion in 2019.

In the other article, Dr. Shaywitz describes that Celera's ibrutinib was sold outright to Dr. Miller (now co-founder of Corvus), then of Pharmacyclics (now owned by AbbVie), along with some other assets "for a pittance." Ibrutinib worked well in dogs but the Pharmacyclics team was hesitant to try a drug that relied on a covalent bond in humans. Dr. Miller implored the team to consider his patients in the clinic and the result is history. Ibrutinib was an astonishing success for B-cell cancers and was sold to AbbVie for $21 billion.

Two of Corvus's drugs (ciforadenant and CPI-006) are monoclonal antibodies like pembro. These antibodies, through two different mechanisms, try to prevent tumor cells from using adenosine to mute the response of the body's immune system to the tumor cells. Just as Merck used a biomarker for selecting patients more susceptible to pembro, Corvus is now using a recently found biomarker for selecting patients more susceptible to its two drugs.

Corvus's third drug (CPI-818) is a small molecule like ibrutinib. In fact, Corvus developed it specifically to be like ibrutinib. It relies on a covalent bond and it was first successfully tested in dogs. Dogs get lymphomas spontaneously like humans, so it is a real disease. In contrast, in mice the disease is simulated. As a result, testing on dogs is closer to testing in humans than using a mouse model. Essentially, the playbook for CPI-818 is exactly the playbook used for ibrutinib, except directed against T-cells.

Considering that T-cell lymphoma is about 10% of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas, CPI-818 could be worth 10% of ibrutinib or about $2 billion. However, Dr. Miller recently remarked that CPI-818 "may be a very attractive candidate to examine in autoimmunity." He did not specify the autoimmune target, but at least one study has shown that mice lacking the kinase (ITK) targeted by CPI-818 are not "susceptible to asthma." If CPI-818 works and he is targeting an autoimmune disease anywhere near as big as asthma, the value of CPI-818 could eclipse ibrutinib.

Part of the decline in Corvus's stock price may be because clinical trials of its monoclonal antibodies came first. These initial trials have been lackluster, and Corvus does not have the deep pockets of a Merck to increase the number and type of trials. Also, by August 1, Corvus had only one patient enrolled in its CPI-818 trial.

In addition, from the most recent earnings call and other investor conferences, it does not appear that investors have a clear picture of Corvus's playbook and do not understand how its drugs are similar to pembro and ibrutinib. In the most recent earnings call, an analyst seemed to think CPI-818 was directed to a different kinase (RLK rather than ITK). In a recent investor conference, an investor asked why Corvus tested CPI-818 on dogs.

For whatever reason, despite its drugs' similarities to blockbuster drugs, Corvus's stock price indicates it is more likely headed for bankruptcy than for blockbuster status. Although its number of shares short is low, short sellers tend to love a biotech selling near cash. Unless Corvus has some good news soon or starts effectively communicating its playbook, it may be headed for Achaogen's fate. Achaogen had an FDA approved drug and was a favorite investment of Dr. Miller's nemesis (Robert Duggan) from Pharmacyclics, but finally succumbed to bankruptcy. The short sellers had their way. They guessed that someone would prefer to buy the drug in bankruptcy rather than pay the people that developed it, and they were unfortunately right. Corvus may have a great story to tell. It just might not have enough time to tell it.

Corvus is burning between $11 million and $13 million per quarter. It estimates to have on hand at the end of 2019 between $73-77 million. As a result, without raising more money, Corvus has until about mid 2021 to tell its story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have discussed writing an article or book about ibrutinib with the CEO of CRVS, but was turned down. I bought CRVS at $7/share.