Verso Corporation: Luke MD, Mill Closure Decimates Local Economy

Strategic Alternatives committee may finally have come to a conclusion and we may finally see the verdict in January.

Thesis: Verso (VRS) is undervalued on a book value basis and hidden assets provide even more value. This article explores the hidden value of Luke mill and ongoing costs Verso has to bear because of lack of government infrastructure.

The Luke mill closure has been latched onto by many news sites as just another example of globalization destroying American jobs. Luke mill Maryland had been in operation for 141 years and is a testament to the incredible resilience and competitive nature of American businesses.

Luke mill was the most costly paper mill in Verso's portfolio. It was responsible for its coated free-sheet product that is under a lot of competitive pressure from cheap international product, mainly Asia. Verso has a lot of production capacity for this particular product and it made no sense to produce coated free-sheet out of a costly mill.

Some reasons for Luke mills high cost include: old age, new environmental regulations imposed by the state of Maryland, and organized labor. Verso was in tough negotiations with the labor unions and when agreements were finally made, new environmental laws forced Verso to close Luke mill. This along with the glut of international paper made it difficult to compete. The impact has been felt by the entire tri-city area and affected the towns of Luke, Piedmont and Westernport.

Labor Unions and the EPA

Luke mill has struggled with labor unions over this past year, and additional laws and environmental regulations passed by the state just added to Verso's pressures. Luke mill has been in negotiations with the steelworkers union in order to resolve pay and benefits contracts. This has increased the amount that it costs to run Luke mill.

Luke mill has also "as recently as 2014, been the state's largest source of the toxic gas and lung irritant, produced by burning coal, oil and black liquor, a controversial papermaking byproduct that is considered renewable." Black liquor is controversial because it is toxic. Papermakers have been using it as a main source of energy in order to offset costs. This along with hydroelectric power is a common way paper production facilities produce 50% or more of their power generation needs.

The environmental agency was pressuring the mill to reduce its emissions for sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide. So in 2017 the EPA forced a change from the use of coal as a fuel source to natural gas, increasing operating costs. Further laws passed in the State of Maryland added to these pressures. Verso decided these required changes to be far too costly to make an in turn decided to move forward with shutting the mill down.

Verso may have acted irrationally on its decision to shut down the mill without giving the local cities the chance to help the mill reduce its costs. Instead the entire tri-city area is on the hook for a massive downturn in the local economy. The steelworkers union is also making it difficult for the community to avoid a massive economic crisis by forcing Verso to agree that any party who purchases the Luke mill plant from Verso to recognize the union.

Verso is currently required to pay severance packages to the individuals it was forced to lay off. The union has worked to require medical benefits are also taken care of for union members. Part of the costs associated with the severance and benefits packages were already realized in the 2nd quarter and consisted of between 25 to 35 million, the rest will be spread to the 3rd and possibly 4th quarter.

Water and Water Treatment

One of the more interesting costs associated with the Luke mill location is that water and sewage is provided to the people of Luke free of charge. The wastewater from Luke was pumped through the Luke mill pipes directly to the UPRC wastewater treatment location. Luke MD also received water directly from Luke mill. (see picture below)

Piedmont and Westernport also received greatly reduced prices for their water and sewage treatment because of Verso. 90% of the water UPRC treats came from Luke mill, and without that extra volume it becomes much more costly to operate and this cost will be passed onto the local population.

These hidden charges cost between 4-5 million per year and creates additional pressure for Verso, since Luke mill is an integral part of the tri-city area. A potential sale of the property to another company would save local governments millions. This makes it likely that either the local government would implement a subsidy or tax incentives in order to have another company purchase the location.

It's clear that the local government took Luke mill for granted and the benefits it provided. The environmental regulation and lack of action by the local government to take responsibility for costs that Verso was forced to take on led to an incredibly expensive mill to operate.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

The reason I have covered much of the situation in Luke mill is to have record and a better understanding of what advantages or disadvantages the location may have if the company were to be sold. Luke mill provides advantages and disadvantages to any purchasing company. While the entire value of the mill has been written off there are still costs and value associated with it.

If a new company with deeper pockets were to purchase the Luke mill location it would most likely receive a lot of help from local governments in order to convert the location to specialty packaging and upgrade the facility to run on better renewable energy.

Verso has had an ongoing review of strategic alternatives. It seems like they are finally at an inflection point and plan to announce the results prior to filing their proxy materials. This could mean there might be a lot of value in the month of January for Verso.

I'm sure everyone will be waiting for the proxy materials to see what route Verso has decided to go, but in the meantime Verso is incredibly undervalued on a book value basis. Hidden assets like Luke mill will only serve to provide more value. If you are interested in more analysis of Verso check out Massive Losses Lead To Re-evaluation.

