Texas Pacific Land Trust Is Greatly Undervalued On A DCF Basis

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has a long and storied past.

According to Wikipedia:

The company was formed in 1888 when the Texas and Pacific Railway went bankrupt. The Trust received title to some 3,500,000 acres of land in West Texas. The intention of the Trust was to slowly liquidate the land over time with the proceeds going to continuing operations and buying back the shares of the Trust. In the late 1880s, no one knew that underneath all of this West Texas land lay vast quantities of oil and gas. Over the next century, TPL sold off about 75 percent of their land holdings. Even after doing this, TPL is still one of the largest landowners in Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the Trust owned 901,939 acres in 20 different West Texas counties. The Trust obtains its income from land sales, oil and gas royalties, grazing rights and leases and investment income.

As I stated above, the Trust uses this income to buy back shares of the Trust. From 2004 to 2018, the Trust, through its policy of buybacks, has reduced the share count by over 29%. From 10,971,375 shares in 2004, to 7,762,000 at the end of 2018.

The increased interest and capability of the Permian Basin and surrounding areas has greatly benefited TPL. Since 2014, TPL's revenue growth rate has been 48% a year. Over this same time frame, TPL's net income has grown by 49% a year.

Despite all of this good news, TPL's stock price has languished since the summer. After reaching a high of $915.66 on April 11, 2019, the stock has been trending downward to the current level of about $600 a share. I want to show investors, that based upon conservative cash flow projections, TPL is undervalued.

Using the discounted cash flow (DCF) method, I want to demonstrate to investors and potential investors in TPL that the stock is undervalued at current levels. Using conservative assumptions about future growth and future cash flows, the DCF model gives a value for TPL of over $900 a share. The current price of TPL, as of this writing, is $609. The difference gives a potential for a 53% upside.

Assumptions

The DCF model requires that we input certain growth rates and what the required rate of return should be. I conservatively chose 5% as the growth rate for sales over the next 5 years. Even though, over the past 5 years, the sales growth rate has been close to 48%. At terminal value (12/31/2023) and afterwards, a 5% growth rate is also chosen. The purpose of the 5% growth rates is to prove a point: even at a ridiculously low growth rate, using the DCF model, the stock of TPL is greatly undervalued. My required rate of return in this model is 8%. You can see from the table below, the historical sales, net income, assets and equity levels. The years from FY 2019 to FY 2026 are forecasts based upon the growth rates mentioned above.

The computed ratios are described in the table below. For example, for 2018, net inc./sales (also known as profit margin), is 0.6998. The computed ratios are averaged, and the averages are used to obtain the forecasted values for required assets, required equity and earnings, or net income.

One important note worth mentioning: For FY 2019, I backed out the $100 million land sale that occurred in the first quarter. This gives a more apples-to-apples comparison, since that large of a land sale does not happen very often.

Results

For the years 2020 through 2026, the sales revenue forecasted growth rate is 5%. The terminal value occurs in year 2023. The resulting value of $7,158,560,998 is obtained by calculating the net present value (NPV) of the free cash flow (FCF) from years 2019 to 2023, discounted at my required rate of return of 8%. The resulting value represents the future cash flows discounted back to the present. We can use the $7,158,560,998 value as the value of what TPL's market cap should be worth today. You can also see in the table below that the current market cap of TPL is $4,679,987,000.

If we divide $7,158,560,998 by the current number of shares outstanding, we get a resulting value per share of $919.30.

Source: Created by author.

Other Positive Factors

Regarding the Permian consolidation, an analyst with Moody's recently stated that "consolidation allows shale companies to achieve their production goals quickly and keep their promises to shareholders, through consolidation, shale producers can add more high-quality acreage, drill more optimal wells, leverage common infrastructure, negotiate lower prices for service contracts and supplies, and spread fixed overhead and interest costs over larger volume." We have seen some of this happen earlier this year when Chevron struck a deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum, which ultimately accepted a higher offer from Occidental Petroleum.

Permian acreage remains highly attractive and when possible E&P companies attempt to grow their surface acreage, which allows for larger scale development, including longer well laterals. As interest in the Permian continues to grow, and with the opening of new pipelines that allows oil and gas to be transported from the Permian to Gulf Coast ports, this bodes well for TPL - especially since they are one of the largest land owners in West Texas.

Corporate governance issues should be resolved soon. If you have been following TPL this year, you are aware of the proxy battle that went on between TPL and a group of large shareholders (owning about 24% of the shares outstanding) insisting on a change in how TPL is governed and how information is given to shareholders in a timely manner.

As a compromise, a conversion exploration committee was formed which included people from each conflicting proxy group. At the end of September 2019, the committee announced that they have held talks 3 times and the discussions have been "productive and informative." The committee also announced that TPL has hired Credit Suisse in assisting the Trust and the committee in developing recommendations to the trustees.

Challenges

Investors should take note that a few things could derail this thesis. First, if the committee fails to come up with an adequate plan to address the shareholder discontent over how TPL is governed and how well they communicate with shareholders in the future. Failure on the committee's part to resolve these issues would cause TPL stock to further languish in this "uncertain" zone, as I like to call it.

Second, if the price of West Texas Intermediate struggles or if there is an event to put pressure on oil prices, this would have a negative impact on TPL. Third, if TPL slows down their share buybacks, this could be a negative. I noticed in the Q2 2019, that the company did not buyback any shares of stock. This could be due to the proxy lawsuits going on at the time. Case in point: In the fiscal years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, TPL purchased and retired 204,335; 190,750; 105,715; and 59,185 shares of their stock. So far for the first half of 2019, the company has only purchased 6,258 shares. It seems as if there is a lot of catching up to do if TPL wants to continue their rate of share buybacks.

Conclusion

I believe TPL's stock price to be low relative to the enormous potential that can happen over the next year or two. The committee should announce their findings before year-end. The Permian Basin is in a consolidation mode. The 900,000 acres of land that is owned by TPL should benefit from this consolidation. More importantly, as demonstrated in the DCF model, TPL stock is grossly undervalued. With a current stock price of about $609, versus the DCF model forecasting a $913 stock price based upon very conservative 5% forecasts, investors in TPL should benefit as holders of the stock.

For these reasons, I rate Texas Pacific Land Trust a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.