Cabot Mulls Maintenance Mode, Ups Dividend

This is a Z4 Research Pre Call Note

COG Reports Solid 3Q19 Results Despite Depressed Natural Gas Prices; Increases Dividend; Lays Out Potential Maintenance Mode Avenue

The 3Q19 Numbers:

Volumes were in the upper half the guidance range,

Differentials: $0.34 below Nymex (a not unexpected widening and there was no change to the 2019 differential guidance range).

Cash OPEX (defined by us as direction operations plus transportation and gathering plus production taxes plus cash G&A) were $0.84 / Mcf, flat with 2Q levels and down 4 cents / Mcf vs 3Q18.

Free cash flow story continues as noted in the table above.

2019 Guidance:

Volumes: 17% vs prior guidance of up 16 to 18%. The Street was already essentially splitting the guidance.

4Q at 2.375 to 2.425 Bcfgpd.

4Q costs assumptions were fine with no surprises.

Spending: Reaffirmed vs prior plan of $800 to $820 mm,

2020 Guidance:

Volumes: Previously they have provided preliminary guidance for growth of 5%,

With spending of $700 to $725 mm,

... But ...

This preliminary outlook was predicated on better prices of $2.50 which have since deteriorated.

They are also now evaluating a maintenance budget of $575 mm that would hold at the noted 4Q19 level above. We note that the $575 mm is in line with management's comments on the last call and includes about $50 mm of non D&C spending. This is above stale maintenance level figures from years ago due to current service pricing though there is the potential for improvement on that front given the current environment.

On our math this would work out to growth of about 2% on a raw basis but they show 0% due to planned shoulder season curtailments. This would be below the Street but spending would be as well

No decision yet as they evaluate between now and official guidance in February but look for analysts to try and establish pricing guideposts on the call that would telegraph the decision.

We'd actually like to see this occur in 2020 as declines inch lower and maintenance and growth in future years become less capital intensive.

Other Items:

Balance Sheet: 0.9x net debt to annualized 3Q19 EBITDAX vs 0.8x as of last quarter. Pro forma the recent pipeline sale this would move to 0.75x.

0.9x net debt to annualized 3Q19 EBITDAX vs 0.8x as of last quarter. Pro forma the recent pipeline sale this would move to 0.75x. Dividend: Increased to $0.10 vs prior $0.09 per quarter. COG is methodical and not lifting the dividend without seeing the move as sustainable,

Increased to $0.10 vs prior $0.09 per quarter. COG is methodical and not lifting the dividend without seeing the move as sustainable, Share Repurchase: Previously announced 10.5 mm share repurchases at average $18.21 in the quarter with 21 mm shares remaining on the buyback. Look for the buyback authorization to be renewed/resized again next year.

Previously announced 10.5 mm share repurchases at average $18.21 in the quarter with 21 mm shares remaining on the buyback. Look for the buyback authorization to be renewed/resized again next year. Constitution Pipeline: No update in the release but look for one on the call.

No update in the release but look for one on the call. Cabot remains unhedged for 2020.

We'd like to hear a progress report on in basin demand as well.

Nutshell: Solid quarter. COG fell last quarter when it surprised the Street with an early view of 2020 that showed lower than Street expected growth and perhaps higher associated spending for that growth than the Street liked (the Street just wasn't properly prepared for the change up). This report's alternate view (maintenance mode) likely prompts less confusion and maybe some modest estimate reductions with consensus likely resolving to growth of around 3% for 2020 within the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the stock is off about 15% since that 2Q report on the combination of Street surprise and a generally poor natural gas macro back drop. However, the balance sheet remains strong. Margins remain strong. We see management as in control of the controllable, making sure that production and spending and their low cost structure arrive at an optimized level of free cash generation. We'd like to see their peers go into maintenance mode given their generally less healthy margins (relative to COG) but think this is less likely given balance and firm transport constraints. We suspect some modestly levered names in the gassy space will adopt a similar tone. There is little reason to grow for growth sake now and they know this. We see the name as cheap for where Cabot historically trades and while this isn't uncommon in the gassy space or upstream in general right now we see Cabot as deserving of premium multiples as they continue to generate free cash in a low price environment while returning significant cash to shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.