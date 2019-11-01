Electronic Arts: Immense Growth Ahead

The company has the potential to grow faster than its more mature peers, at the cost of little short-term risks.

Investment thesis

Previously I wrote about the cyclicality of the video game industry and how game releases concentrate around the last quarter of the year. This year's pipeline wasn't much-saturated before. A few days ago, after Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY; OTCPK:UBSFF) announced a delay in some of its core titles, the situation is even more advantageous. Electronic Arts (EA), with its robust pipeline for FQ3, is in an excellent position to reap the benefits of this cyclicality.

The company raised guidance for the fiscal year in a conservative way

[Soruce: Q2 earnings slides]

A conservative approach is right when you expect conservative returns. For example, in the case of Need For Speed Heat. The company expects 3-4 million in unit sales, similarly to previous titles in the franchise.

Based on available pieces of information, NFSH tries to leverage what has historically worked in earlier games of the franchise. The latest titles weren't outright failures. However, given the growth in the market since previous great titles in the franchise, these releases in recent years were lackluster.

Does this mean EA is not confident about his new title? If this were the case, they would also acknowledge they don't trust their expertise in leveraging what has historically worked in a single title.

However, that is not the case. NFSH is going to be available both on EA Access and Origin Premium. These subscription services do not contribute to unit sales.

There are going to be some convenience microtransactions in Need for Speed Heat. This kind of monetization might not be a long-term revenue source, but it's a great tool to leverage more income from the subscription services as well.

Given the company doesn't expect its subscription service to cannibalize its unit sales, one could easily argue whether they expect more from the game than the previous titles. Thus being less conservative than it might seem on the first look. Based on this, I would say many more people are going to play NFSH, and the bulk of revenue growth is expected from live services, rather than increasing unit sales.

This is a vast improvement compared to previous titles. Thus, this forecast for this game is anything but conservative. Yet, the forward guidance doesn't seem to reflect this, and NFSH is not everything.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is very much the same, in the other way. The company expects 6-8 million unit sales. On the contrary to NFSH, SW is going to be available only on Origin Premier of the subscription services. (I'll follow up on this later, that's not significant). The game is also set to release in a time unparalleled to earlier releases in sync with the whole Star Wars ecosystem. Andrew Wilson Q2:

Then, on November 15, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives worldwide. This game is coming to market at such an amazing time. From the launch of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney theme parks; to the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian; to ongoing games like Galaxy of Heroes, Battlefront II, and The Old Republic; to the culmination of the Skywalker saga in the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this is a year unlike any other for hundreds of millions of Star Wars fans out there. The one fantasy that many of those fans have been telling us they want is to experience the journey of becoming a Jedi and we’re set to deliver that with Jedi: Fallen Order. The Respawn team have been pouring their passion into creating this new game in partnership with Lucasfilm, with characters old and new, and a story that is now an authentic part of the Star Wars universe. It’s going to be a thrilling adventure to play, and with more than 140 million views to date of trailers and videos for the game, the community is eager to jump into Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in just a few more weeks.

Disney's (DIS) Rise of Skywalker is already breaking records. As a licensed franchise, Star Wars can rely on this great underlying ecosystem to extend its reach. Arguably, Star Wars has the most substantial ecosystem to rely on. In this holiday season, it's particularly correlated with this ecosystem.

Battlefront I and Battlefront II combined has sold 33 million copies. That's ~16 million on average from the latest Star Wars titles. While it's hard to compare a single-player game to a multi-player game based on Metacritic and user scores, the best Star Wars title is a single-player game. Andrew Wilson on Q1 2020 Results:

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order team is a completely different type of team led by Stig, who had been a game director on God of War, and it's all about the single-player journey fantasy of being a Jedi.

If you are not familiar with God Of War, it's a success story within the genre. God Of War sells in high numbers, yet the earlier titles made by Stig are considered to be the fan favorites. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is also compared to successful titles in a genre like Dark Souls and Sekiro. EA, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, tries to step in the footsteps of KOTOR.

The game is also going to launch on Valve's Steam on PC. Although it likely decreases margins, it further increases the reach the company has, which is not as significant as the Console.

Source: Q2 earnings slides

So, the company expects the new Star Wars single-player title in the 6-8 million regions. It is not in line with their previous releases' success (not to mention some of it is questionable at best), nor with similar successful titles in the genre. Not to mention, these similar titles do not enjoy a great underlying ecosystem with correlated events.

I'd expect higher than expected unit sales, faintly offset by modest growth in Origin Premier subscriber numbers. I consider a conservative approach the best way to go forward, but the current fiscal outlook doesn't seem to have merit.

The rise of subscription services

EA access launched on a third major platform Sony PS4. The PC version (Origin Access) includes 240 games, 140 of which are from third-party developers. EA Access and Origin on Microsoft's (MSFT) platform have 3.5 million subscribers. Given the already sizable market share in the Xbox market (~69%) and the popularity of Sony's (SNE) PS4 compared to Xbox, it would be fair to assume this release could more than double the existing subscriber in the following months.

Based on the latest earnings call, PS4's EA Access has already added 1.5 million new subscribers. This puts the current user base of the subscription services of EA at ~5 million. EA Access is available on PS4 only since July 24th, so I would expect at least a million more new subscribers coming to the service only from PS4.

To give you a perspective of how significant this growth is: EA access on Xbox is available since 2014 August. In 5 years, it built up ~2.5 million subscribers.

There are differences between Origin and EA Access. Origin has two different levels of subscription. On an annual basis, Premier costs $100, Basic costs $30, and EA Access costs $30 also.

Source: Superdata

This report might not be the most up-to-date but gives an excellent example of how we can expect revenues from the existing subscriber base. PS4 EA Access subscribers are excluded from this calculation. Based on this, I would calculate that 72% of the current subscribers are using the annual subscription at $30. The rest, 28%, uses the $100 yearly subscription. In this case, this 72% should equal $75.6 million, and this 28% should be around $98 million annual revenue.

The new 1.5 million PS4 EA Access subscriber adds another ~$45 million annual revenue. EA Access is also going to be available on Steam extending the reach on PC. The company already claimed there are going to be more releases on other third-party providers to extend the service.

The upside here is that the service and its pricing is not finished yet. Nothing shows this more evident than the fact Origin Premier has no counterpart in Xbox and PS.

The idea between the Premier and the Basic version is in the new titles. If you have a Basic subscription and the title is compatible with your platform, you are most likely going to get a 10-hour free trial. After that, you either buy the game or if you are on PC, you can also upgrade your subscription to Premier. Premium also has its perks. Like granting the deluxe edition and early access to the game.

Next to EA Access, I'm expecting a similar subscription package like the Premier on Origin. A similar market share like what Origin Premier has compared to Origin Access could prove a significant revenue driver in consoles too.

On the other hand, if you are on a console platform, your only (with few exceptions) choice to play a new title is to buy the game. There is always a 10% discount on new EA games if you are a subscriber to any of these services.

The direct revenues of the subscription services might look insignificant compared to the company's ~$5 billion annual revenue. I think that's not a problem. The main point to expand these services is to be able to divert more and more paying customers into EA's live services, which are the highest margin and the most recurring business.

Never-ending growth of live services

FIFA is the largest e-sports ecosystem in sports games and also the most significant contributor to Electronic Arts.

EA's sports titles have the most durable moat in the gaming industry. That's because of the underlying in real-life sports leagues. FIFA is the largest of all and also a global league. Licensed titles can draw strength (reach) from their underlying ecosystems.

Every sports game is very dependent on in-game events. Most of these in-game events are as seasonal as their underlying real-life sports leagues' events are. Unfortunately, in soccer last year was the World Cup. This offered a downside risk this year, especially in FQ2, because of the lack of such an event this year. On the other hand, the risk was offset by strong growth. I find this piece of information the most critical. Although it wasn't clearly explained which aspect of the growth was responsible for this. Growing after a World Cup year shows precisely how much strength there is in the game.

FIFA launched just days before the end of the quarter. Volta Football quickly became its second new mode, which doesn't have any microtransaction so far. I don't think this contributed so much to offset the prior year, only because it didn't have enough time.

I think the live services contributed mostly to this. As I already said, the subscription services' most significant advantage is diverting paying customers to existing titles. The subscription might seem like insignificant revenue on a one-game basis due to how many games are available in a bundle.

Live services were 45% of net revenues in FY '19, and 28% of this is from Ultimate Team. Given that FIFA 19 net revenues were 14% and most of the Ultimate Team's 28% of net revenues are from FIFA alone. That means FIFA-related net revenues contributed at the very least 28% and keeps rising year after year.

I find this very important because there is always chatter from the active users about how FIFA is going to crash once people start to realize the problems of the game and the lack of development, etc. The stable growth of the game during the past years makes me question the validity of such a scenario.

I expect more growth from leveraging Volta throughout the following year and possibly even monetizing it.

Risks

The new titles don't offer a sufficient amount of microtransactions. Volta Football and Star Wars don't have any, and there hasn't been any follow-up announced (Although it's quite early for that). NFSH has only convenience microtransactions. They are more than nothing, but that doesn't keep players engaged, so it's not likely a recurring revenue.

While more announcements are expected in the coming months, it's not only me who thinks that the next year's pipeline is not promising. The higher the success of FY '20's success, the more likely the stock will underperform next year (based on the current outlook).

The aggressive expansion of EA Access through third parties is likely to put further pressure on margins. On the margins front, it's also not helping that the most successful titles of EA are based on licensed franchises. The inability to create such a wholly-owned title makes me even question the expertise of the company.

The company is valued precisely where it should be compared to peers

How to explain the difference in the enterprise multiple? As you can see by revenue, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is roughly 30% larger than EA. EA is also an experienced company with many successful titles in many different genres, yet it's a smaller company. The gaming industry is no stranger to titles with a billion dollars of annual revenues (such as FIFA or Fortnite). The smaller a company is, the more exposed it becomes to home runs. EA is also in a very sweet spot to achieve another such title.

If a company has similar expertise compared to its larger peers, it's evident that they are more likely to create lasting successful titles. Occasionally even a home run. The same amount of revenue that wouldn't be as significant to a larger company could propel EA to a much faster growth phase than its mature peers. This offers a different risk/reward scenario, and this is why I think EA's stock price is priced accordingly.

Takeaway

For the holiday season, EA seems to be the best choice at a fair price. Less saturated macro outlook, strong releases, and vast ecosystem to back up some of these. Better than forecasted growth for FY '20 seems to be low risk and high reward at current prices, while FY '21 remains clouded. I think it's early to conclude about next year, but that doesn't stop overshadowing the company's future growth potential or the price of its share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.