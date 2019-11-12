Skyworks Earnings: Don't Expect A Pop

Over the past few months, shares have seen a resurgence, likely due to the expected ramp of a 5G-enabled line of iPhones in 2020.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) reports fourth quarter earnings after the market close Tuesday to cap off the 2019 fiscal year, and I think it could be a bellwether for the stock's expected performance in 2020. After a significant run-up, likely due to optimism over the launch of 5G-enabled iPhones next year, shares have once again reached triple-digits as fears over the U.S.-China trade war and overall weakness in the smartphone market have eased. While I still see SWKS as an attractive long-term investment, I think investors should consider protecting positions going into fourth quarter earnings.

Skyworks stock has been plagued by trade war fears and smartphone weakness over the past couple of years, but shares have staged a significant recovery over the past few months on investor optimism that Apple's (AAPL) rollout of 5G-enabled smartphones in 2020 will give results a boost and revitalize the smartphone market in general.

Here's a chart showing total stock returns over a 3-year period and a 3-month period for SWKS:

Data by YCharts

As we can see, they're virtually the same. And one might be inclined to wonder why that is. In my opinion, the primary reason shares have struggled over the years is due to Skyworks' reliance on the smartphone market, which has been struggling, for an overwhelming majority of its revenues. There's a lot of enthusiasm about IoT opportunities for the company, and rightly so, but while that market is growing, it is still relatively small.

Now investors are hoping that 5G-enabled iPhones can revitalize the smartphone market and finally bring growth back to the space, hence SWKS recent run-up. This optimism appears to have been validated by Qorvo's (QRVO) earnings in early November, which led to a big jump in SWKS and QRVO stocks and a slew of sell-side analyst upgrades. We've been hearing that 5G is coming to save the smartphone suppliers for years, is this finally the moment of truth?

At this point, it's still very early in the process so I don't think there's a definitive answer. Samsung has already launched 5G-enabled phones but only in limited quantities and locations so no definitive information there either. What we can probably expect to happen is for smartphone ASPs to jump due to the higher manufacturing costs for 5G-enabled phones and a bump in overall sales as the benefits of 5G attract customers who might otherwise have foregone a new smartphone.

What does that mean for SWKS stock, and specifically for the Q4 earnings report Tuesday? It's tough to say. 5G is legitimate tailwind for Skyworks, especially because the company has now begun volume production of BAW filters, which will be key to procuring design wins in next generation smartphones, but the recent run-up in share price has been quite sharp and the actual ramp of 5G iPhone is still quarters away. Skyworks management is also known for issuing conservative guidance, which could dampen momentum investors' optimism. With these factors considered, how should one play Skyworks' earnings report? Read on!

Investor Takeaway

I think that due to the spike in share price over the past 3 months, the absence of an actual catalyst for the next couple quarters, and Skyworks' tendency to guide light, investors should consider playing this earnings report with an expectation of negative or neutral stock price movement.

If I owned shares in Skyworks, I would consider selling covered calls or purchasing put options (preferably the former as there's no cash outlay required and lower risk involved) in order to hedge against a downside move should results fail to meet the current elevated expectations that the market has set.

With that said, I see any significant dip in SWKS going into 2020 as an attractive buying opportunity for investors looking to play the 5G boom with a company in Skyworks that has best-in-class margins, strong free cash flow, and completely debt-free balance sheet. Looking long-term, I think the company's leadership in SAW and TC-SAW filter technology, integration of in-house BAW filter production, the growth of the IoT market, and the company's rock-solid fundamentals make SWKS a strong buy.

So for the purposes of this earnings report, I'm on the side of exercising caution. But if a price drop should present itself, I think investors would do well to pounce on it as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.