SpartanNash: Heavy Debt, Safe Dividend

SpartanNash operates in a highly competitive market, but has some catalysts on the horizon that could reduce debt and improve efficiency.

SpartanNash pays a high dividend that has been growing. Earnings remain positive but are falling. This dichotomy may lead to destruction.

Investment Thesis: I believe SpartanNash (SPTN) is undervalued on a book value basis. Its high dividend and predictable cash flows further support this thesis. SpartanNash has a large debt and razor-thin margins pushing down the stock price, but increases to efficiency and asset sales will help drive down debt.

Volatility and dividends

When I first focused on investing, I zeroed in on dividend growth stocks as my preferred method of investing. Since then, I've transitioned into a more deep value investing style. I began to target companies that trade below book value. However, I soon discovered deep value stocks tend to be much more volatile than their traditional value counterparts.

I've recently targeted SpartanNash as a new deep value candidate to combat this volatility. SpartanNash is a dividend-paying company that trades below book value. I've found that dividend-paying stocks tend to be less volatile than non-dividend stocks.

(Source)

SpartanNash and industry consolidation

SpartanNash is a company paying a high and growing dividend at ~6.42% yield. It also is below book value at ~.62 P/B and has positive earnings. This has all the makings of a great investment, with a bit of a caveat. It has a high level of debt that is dragging earnings to all-time lows. Its debt level currently sits at ~100.55% total debt to equity. So why do I consider this company undervalued and a buy nonetheless?

The retail grocery and grocery logistics industry is in a consolidation phase. The extreme competition, low barriers to entry and razor-thin margins are forcing mom and pop grocers to sell to much larger regional and national chains. Even worse with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods, even Amazon is stepping into the market.

SpartanNash in an attempt to stay alive and capitalize on this industry consolidation has gone on a buying spree. This led to the recent acquisition of Martins and increase in debt load, Caito is another recent acquisition. While on the surface this type of maneuver may seem a bit rash, the overall importance of it cannot be understated.

Through these acquisitions of profitable grocers, SpartanNash can increase its revenues and in turn cash flow. This is achieved through greater efficiency and the elimination of redundancies.

Management crossover is one example of a redundancy that can be eliminated. Another is tightening the supply chain. This can be done by consolidating two warehouse locations that service the same stores.

The larger the grocery chain network SpartanNash creates, the better equipped SpartanNash is to create efficiencies. These small increases in productivity lead to large increases in cash flow and earnings. Dennis Eidson said this on the most recent call:

So how you step off a power Jack and select the case. If you step-off in the side that the isle that you’re picking versus having to step up in the other side and walk around the power jack doesn’t seem like it’s a lot but you do that 2000 3000 times a day and all of a sudden you’ve lost productivity of two to three cases now which is meaningful.

What Dennis demonstrates in his example is how minor movements can take time and if these movements are improved they can lead to greater productivity. If you were to explain this in profit terms, it takes 5 seconds to do one movement versus 10 seconds to do another. If you translate this to an entire hour of work, this equates to a 50% difference in the amount you are paying someone for the same amount of work.

(Source)

Catalysts on the horizon

The debt is an immediate culprit for SpartanNash's low valuation. Its drag on earnings is causing undue stress upon an already low-margin operation. Just take a look at this earnings trend.

Release Date Period End EPS / Forecast Revenue / Forecast Feb 19, 2020 12/2019 -- / 0.28 -- / 2B Nov 06, 2019 09/2019 0.3 / 0.38 2B / 1.99B Aug 14, 2019 06/2019 0.34 / 0.34 2B / 2.01B May 20, 2019 03/2019 0.24 / 0.31 2.54B / 2.51B Feb 20, 2019 12/2018 0.32 / 0.38 1.9B / 1.92B Nov 07, 2018 09/2018 0.5 / 0.48 1.89B / 1.91B Aug 15, 2018 06/2018 0.5 / 0.56 1.9B / 1.87B May 29, 2018 03/2018 0.55 / 0.53 2.39B / 2.38B Feb 21, 2018 12/2017 0.41 / 0.41 1.92B / 1.94B Nov 08, 2017 09/2017 0.54 / 0.54 4.30B / 1,903M Aug 16, 2017 06/2017 0.6 / 0.60 2.35B / 1,959M May 24, 2017 03/2017 0.55 / 0.54 2.4B / 2,462M

(Source)

The EPS has generally be trending downward from its higher levels in 2017. This is likely due to the redundancies not addressed in recently acquired businesses. The announcement of a possible sale of Fresh Kitchen, after plans to cease operations this quarter, should help reduce the debt burden and decrease at least one redundancy. Dennis Eidson further explains:

"We believe this transition better aligns with Caito’s cast operational expertise and will enable us to improve quality and efficiency.”

This essentially kills two birds with one stone and addresses worries about dividend cuts and negative future earnings. They are selling off a less productive part of the business while increasing efficiency in another. SpartanNash could also pay down its debt burden and increase margins with less debt payments.

Dennis Eidson explains another catalyst:

“In addition, we continue to play in meaningful investments in our warehousing transportation operations to drive efficiency and manage costs. Next week, we will hold a grand opening event for our new Fresh facility in Fargo, North Dakota. This facility will allow us to centralize the fresh distribution operations in our Western region, which will generate efficiencies and will enhance the capabilities of our network.”

Now I know this is rather confusing... Fresh Kitchen, Fresh Facility? What the heck? To be honest I had to take a second... and third look at this. These are actually two different facilities located states apart. The Fresh Kitchen is located in Indianapolis. See below, it's part of the "d" addendum.

(Source)

Now, I'm not entirely sure what a sale of Fresh Kitchen would look like since it's also part of a food distribution segment. It may just be a partial sale of the facility operations. If anyone has any further insight let me know in the comments.

These two catalysts may not be enough to erase the debt, but they will certainly improve profitability. But as Dennis stated on the call, small improvements in efficiency can create massive changes in profitability.

So it's important to focus on the most repetitive parts of the business and optimize them in order drive competitive efficiencies. The opening of the new Fargo location will create a better logistics structure requiring less movement to service the region, while on the flip side a more focused Caito team will improve efficiency and quality to drive sales.

Competitive Scene

Earlier I mentioned that Amazon stepped into the grocery space with the acquisition of Whole Foods. This makes it difficult to compete on price. Whenever Amazon steps into an industry, it tends to slash prices. In an already margin-thin industry, SpartanNash is going to need to find alternative ways to generate cash.

Many of the ways national grocers such as Kroger (NYSE:KR) are trying to compete is through curbside pickup or utilization of delivery companies. This is one way that grocery stores can begin to gain some margin. If they are charging a premium to have groceries delivered, they can slash costs for in-store purchases further.

SpartanNash does not have any delivery service nor does it look like they have any current plans to make one. This will make it difficult to compete if national grocers cut prices on in-store items because they are profiting from delivery or other alternative services.

SpartanNash does have a local supply chain infrastructure that will help it keep pace with national supermarkets. This type of vertical integration will help keep margins from further reduction. It will also make it much easier to shift to differing consumer tastes, as there will be no need to contract with another outside company.

Challenging Headwinds Facing SpartanNash

While I believe SpartanNash can turn around from its below book value stock price, it faces some challenging headwinds. SpartanNash is a regional grocer competing against national chains with improving technology. These improving technologies are allowing SpartanNash's competition to shift quickly to customer trends.

SpartanNash is still operating under a differentiated store model where they own multiple brands. This can be a blessing and a curse. Since each brand has its own style and store layouts, it can be used as a testing ground for the most profitable model. However, if every store carries different products it becomes useless. Each store also has a different customer profile so it's difficult to gather data.

Instead of focusing entirely on inter-company efficiencies, SpartanNash needs to focus on increasing service-related sales items and growing its technology. If SpartanNash ignores this, it will find itself with the same problems it's experiencing today far into the future.

Costly CEO transition

SpartanNash currently has no CEO. In the most recent call, Mark Shamber outlined:

Our adjusted earnings for the third quarter include $4.1 million in operating expenses or $0.08 per diluted share in transition costs associated with the CEO transition and a supplemental incentive program for eligible associates, both of which were specifically excluded from our guidance provided on August 14, 2019. I’ll reference these expenses as transition costs for the remainder of my prepared remarks.

The costs associated with the outbound CEO and searching for a new CEO are weighing on EPS in the short term. At least for the current quarter, this cost will continue to keep the EPS low, while SpartanNash still struggles with its overbearing debt. The sooner SpartanNash can find a qualified CEO the better, since costs will continue to mount.

Conclusion

SpartanNash on the surface looks to be an imperfect company. Its high debt and struggling earnings are keeping the stock price below book value. But it's these very types of stocks that produce outsized returns. SpartanNash's operations and earnings can improve through selling off unproductive assets increasing efficiency, and investing in technologies to identify customer trends.

I am buying at current levels and foresee this stock moving to a stock price of ~$18 over the next 2 years. A price of $18 brings the price of the stock in line with the book value of the company and I expect earnings to increase when the synergies from acquisitions are finally achieved. Even if it doesn't hit $18, at least I can happily collect my rising dividends and be paid while I wait.

If you liked my analysis of SpartanNash, be sure to give this article a like and "follow" me on Seeking Alpha. It helps me out and gives me the encouragement to write more articles that can give you insight into possible profitable investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPTN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.