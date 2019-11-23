Global X MSCI Argentina ETF: Cautiously Bullish

We see a bullish case in Argentine stocks with the potential that the new presidential administration may end up more moderate than previously expected.

ARGT is down 20% in the past six months amid an economic crisis in Argentina, but we question how much of the weak outlook is already priced in.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSE:ARGT) is the largest and most liquid Argentina country-specific exchange traded fund offering investors exposure to the most important stocks in the country. With that being said, we highlight a weakness in the fund's structure as it is highly concentrated among companies that are technically based in Argentina but make the majority of their revenues outside the country. Clearly, this dynamic has supported the fund's performance in what would have been an even deeper decline for the ETF amid the ongoing economic crisis and the over 50% depreciation of the peso currency this year. On the other hand, that same limitation on the direct exposure to the underlying economy would likely hold back the fund from fully benefiting to the upside from a sustained economic recovery. Overall, this is still a good vehicle to take a position on underlying macro trends. This article recaps the fund in the context of recent economic developments along with our view on where ARGT is headed next.

Background

It's been an extremely challenging period for Argentina amid a deep economic crisis including an inflation rate above 60% and GDP expected to contract by nearly 3% this year, with the recession expected to continue through 2020.

As a recap, going back to the presidential election of 2015, Mauricio Macri won on a pro-business and investor-friendly agenda quickly instituting a number of reforms, which despite the good intentions, failed to deliver on the promise of economic growth. The story was a case of wide imbalances among fiscal and external accounts coupled with weaker-than-expected growth leading to a speculative attack on the peso currency which has depreciated by over 75% against the U.S. dollar since 2017 and 50% this year.

The Central Bank battling accelerating inflation aggressively hiked interest rates, which further pressured economic activity, but was ultimately unable to contain the capital flight and thereby depleted international reserves. In August, early primary voting made it clear Macri was headed for defeat in the October election with the populace going against further austerity measures. The market essentially panicked with a historic one-day move lower in Argentinian asset prices. The fear was that left-wing candidate Alberto Fernandez would pull the country back towards statist policies, mirroring the experience in Venezuela with implications to Argentina's global debt obligations and business environment.

Positive Developments out of Argentina

Since the election in late October confirming Fernandez as the president elect, there have been a couple of developments that are overall encouraging to the macro outlook with a thought that the incoming government may be slightly more pragmatic and moderate than the most pessimistic fears. To be clear, the economy continues to face some significant challenges and the market here remains highly speculative, but we see the potential for better-than-expected outcomes going forward as supporting equity risk sentiment as it relates to Argentinian stocks in the ARGT ETF.

First, the monthly inflation data for October came in lower than expected at 3.3% month over month compared to market estimates of a 4.1% increase, and down from 5.9% m/m in September. While the annualized rate is still a head-turning 69% year over year, the monthly data here shows that aggressively tight monetary policy and credit conditions are having some effect on at least helping to push the consumer price index in the right direction. Exchange rate controls instituted following the August political developments appear be working as intended. On the other hand, the problem with near-hyperinflation levels currently ongoing in Argentina is that businesses preemptively hike prices which adds to the inflationary momentum and a cycle that is difficult to stop. The CPI result for October shows the situation has the potential to stabilize.

The other positive data point was a surge of the monthly trade surplus to reach $1.8 billion for the month of October compared to a surplus of just $300 million in October last year. Exports increased by 9.1% while imports fell 18.8% based on weak demand amid the economic environment. The 12-month rolling surplus has now reached $13.7 billion compared to a deficit of $3.7 billion for the full year 2018. The favorable trend is helping the current account deficit narrow to under 1% of GDP which represents a measure of external stability.

Separately, there have also been some encouraging comments by president elect Alberto Fernández following a reported phone call with International Monetary Fund "IMF" Chief Kristalina Georgieva. The headline was that the new government intends to maintain fiscal responsibility and honor debt commitments while focusing on growth.

"We have developed a sustainable plan that will allow us to grow and comply with our obligations that Argentina has with you and with the rest of the creditors. We're taking on a commitment that we can meet."

The messaging was taken as a positive by the market with Argentine assets rallying on the day of the news release. The economic plan previously laid out by the government known as "Frente de Todos" clearly has a "big government" left-wing ideology, but is hardly in the direction of some of the most pessimistic fears of Argentina turning into the next Venezuela. The central points of the plan call for the following policy actions, although details have not been finalized:

A universal salary increase for all workers, including additional amounts for welfare and pension programs. The hikes would be made in conjunction with the private sector with the impact offset by various tax benefits.

A freeze on prices across a basket of 300 to 500 different goods and products for a period of six months in an effort to stem inflation. Notably, similar measures as implemented have had mixed results historically in different countries so it's not clear on whether it would actually work here in Argentina to stabilize consumer prices.

A gradual hike of export duties to raise fiscal revenues. This is already under effect to some extent, notably soybean exports are taxed at 25%. The goal is to support fiscal revenues to fund other areas of spending.

These proposals won't win any awards from "free-market economists," but as investors, we must question how much of the pessimism or negative externalities have already been priced into Argentine financial assets. It's still early and presidential administrations often veer from original proposals, but our view is that the measures here are not apocalyptic and a successful implementation could bode well for the investment environment.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

As expected, the performance of ARGT has been poor this year, with the fund down about 20% in the past six months although a couple of large holdings with less direct exposure to the economy have helped support the returns. ARGT is down a more modest 3% year to date.

In our opinion, ARGT's heavy concentration in Latam online retailer and payments company MercadoLibre SA (NYSE:MELI) with a 23% weighting is more of a long-term structural weakness of the fund. Certainly, the stock up 92% in 2019 has been a positive for the fund, but only 22% of the company's net sales in the last quarter are based in Argentina. Our preference for these country-specific funds is to have more direct exposure to the underlying economy. Regardless of how strong the outlook for MELI may be, we would prefer for more diversification in ARGT.

Similarly, Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), a manufacturer of steel tubing used in the energy sector, has a 13% weighting in ARGT, but is more of a global industrial with operation in various countries. While the company has deep ties to Argentina and listed on the local exchange, there's little exposure to the underlying economy. Software technology firm Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) up 81% year to date, and also has an origin in Argentina, but makes the majority of its revenues in the United States. These three stocks alone represent 46% of the weighting in ARGT, which leaves the rest of the fund with smaller holdings that have more connected to the local market conditions.

Again, it's been in ARGT investors' favor over the past year that the fund is concentrated among the top three holdings, but as a pure-play on local economic activity, we would like more exposure for upside among the country's financial institutions like Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ:GGAL), Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA), or communications provider in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO). The value in ARGT as an ETF to take a position in Argentina comes down to the smaller holdings in some small caps that are not otherwise traded on a U.S. exchange. Overall, there is enough exposure to the underlying economy that ARGT would still be an effective way to gain upside exposure in a potential economic recovery.

Conclusion

ARGT currently trading at $22.75 is about 5% off its 52-week low and has been trading in a relatively tight range going back to the initial sell-off following the historic collapse of the peso back in August. We are looking at it here under the assumption that the market through the share prices of the underlying stocks has effectively discounted the new risk environment and factored in forward expectations about the peso currency, interest rates, inflation expectations, economic growth, and the political developments.

The setup here is one where improvements to the macro outlook at the margin from what is an already a deeply depressed level will be positive for stocks in our opinion. We think the risk reward set-up is favorable to take a long position, and we rate ARGT as a buy. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

