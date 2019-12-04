REX American Resources Corporation (REX) CEO Zafar Rizvi on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call December 4, 2019 11:00 AM ET

I have joining me on the call today Stuart Rose, Executive Chairman of the Board and Zafar Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer. I will first review our financial performance and then turn the call over to Stuart for his comments.

Sales for the quarter declined 30%, primarily due to reduced ethanol gallons sold offset by an $0.11 increase in per gallon ethanol pricing. Sales for the quarter were based upon 47.6 million gallons this year versus 71.4 million last year. The reduced production also resulted in lower unit sales for the ethanol by-products. The lower ethanol production was primarily at the NuGen South Dakota plant as we experienced reduced availability of affordable corn, largely in response to the wet spring conditions, which has led to uncertainty on current year corn production in that area. We also experienced lower distiller grain pricing on a year-over-year basis.

Our consolidated corn costs per bushel rose 5.5% compared to the prior year also again largely reflecting the concern for corn availability. Combining these factors lead to gross profit for the ethanol and by-products segment decreasing from $11.3 million in the prior year to $25,000 for the current year. The refined coal segment had a gross loss of $1.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 versus $3.5 million for the prior year, reflecting lower production levels in the current year. These losses are offset by tax benefits recorded from the Section 45 credits.

SG&A decreased for the third quarter from $5.4 million to $4.1 million, primarily due to reduced incentive compensation associated with corporate profitability and reduced commission fees associated with the lower refined coal production. Equity and income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates decreased from $611,000 to a small loss of $15,000 for the quarter. Interest and other income increased from $809,000 to $1 million, primarily reflecting higher interest rates in the current year. We booked a tax benefit of $3.2 million for the third quarter of this year versus a benefit of $10 million in the prior year. The benefit is primarily as a result of the Section 45 credits from our refined coal operation and again reflects lower refined coal production in the current year.

The above factors led to a net loss attributable to REX shareholders for the third quarter of $2.1 million this year compared to income of $11.9 million and a loss per share of $0.32 this year versus income of $186 in the prior year.

Thank you Doug. Going forward, our corn supply has improved over the last quarter and the crush spreads have also improved. There is less production going on currently in the industry as a number of plants have closed or slowed down. Demand next year should be up if the government sticks to the announced RIN products. We are currently running at a profitable rate in ethanol and we are running at a rate that's above last year's corresponding quarter and certainly above the quarter we just reported. On refined call, we currently continue to run at a rate that we continue to expect a rate less than last year but we expect it to still be profitable in the current quarter on an after-tax basis. Our cash balance was approximately $196 million. We still have our authorized share repurchase program, 350,000 shares are still open to be bought. We generally have bought those shares on debts. We still have that availability, should we choose. We also continue to look for opportunities in the ethanol field. At the moment, there is nothing imminent but we are looking. We are also looking at opportunities outside the ethanol field where we can use our management abilities to make profits for shareholders. In terms of our cash, we are currently investing it in short-term securities.

Thank you Stuart. Good morning everyone. As I mentioned in our previous two calls, a challenging environment has continued throughout the year. The company faced a number of issues due to weather related problems which has delayed the planting of corn, uncertainty regarding the expected corn yields and expected delays in the harvest. We have struggled to obtain an adequate supply of corn at our NuGen facility in South Dakota. That production has fallen off of historical level. Our production at this plant continues to be interrupted due to corn availability, including no operation in October. That's largely why we experienced a loss in ethanol segment in the third quarter of 2019. The only other time this happened was in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 because of drought and that was almost seven years ago.

On top of that, we are experiencing continued uncertainty because of the trade dispute and the small refinery exemption. Recently, the EPA approved 31 small refineries exemptions for 2018, effectively reducing by 1.4 billion gallons the obligations required under the Renewable Fuel Standard. The EPA had granted a waiver of 2016 and 2017 totally 2.6 billion gallons. The EPA has already received 10 petition of small refinery exemption from the 2019 Renewable Fuel Standard compliance year. These petitions have doubled since the EPA updated its online dashboard in September. These waivers are contrary to President's Trump's promise to deliver a huge package to the ethanol industry during the trade disputes. As you all know, the ethanol industry did not receive any payments as subsidies from USDA or any other federal agencies.

As far as concerned about ethanol export, during the first nine months of 2019 export fell to 1.1 billion gallons compared to 1.25 billion gallons during the same period last year. Brazil, Canada and India were the top three importers. Last year, ethanol export was very healthy 1.7 billion gallons. We expect ethanol export will drop to 1.5 billion gallons this year due to the continued trade uncertainty. If or when trade disputes are resolved, export of ethanol are expected to increase as more countries will begin to plan ethanol into their fuel supply because of their going concern about air quality. The ethanol stock last week grew 237,000 barrels and the stock ended 22.277 million barrels. That's now off almost 1.6 million barrels over just the last three weeks according to the EIA data released on November 27 for the week ending November 22. Ethanol stock is down 11.6% compared to the same week last year. We are pleased that New York becomes the latest state to allow the sale of E15 opening up the fourth largest fuel market in the USA, but we are still waiting on California to approve the blend all year around.

As far as concern about the distiller grain, in the first nine months of 2019, export fell to approximately 8.3 million metric tons compared to 8.9 million metric tons in the first nine months of 2018, according to the USDA. That's a reduction of 6% U.S. export of distiller grain in the September dropped approximately 72,000 metric tons to 1,046,000 metric tons, about 6.4% reduction in August. However, that was 2% above the 1,020,000 metric tons exported in September 2018. Mexico was the top buyer. The country bought approximately 137,000 metric tons, down about 23% from the 180,000 metric tons it bought in August. The top five importers of DDG in September were Mexico, Vietnam, Turkey, South Korea and Japan. DDG is currently trading at approximately 100% to 110% of the corn value. We believe the DDG market will remain the same in the near future unless China tariff is reduced or eliminated.

As far as concern about the corn, the corn crop is projected to yield approximately 13.66 billion bushels according to November 8 USDA forecast report. Farmers planted 90 million acres of corn and the estimated corn yield is about 167 bushels per acre. Corn used for ethanol feed were down 25 million bushels each and export and domestic consumption were down about 50 million bushels each. Due to heavy rain and floods, the planting season was delayed and many acres were planted very late or not at all. Because of the delayed planting season, it is estimated approximately one billion or more bushels of corn are left to be harvested. The carryout for 2019 and 2020 is expected to be 1.91 billion bushels of corn according to USDA.

As I mentioned previously, we have struggled to obtain adequate supply of corn in South Dakota. We have not seen this kind of situation during the last 10 years, including the draught year of 2012. We have seen some improvements in the supply of corn during the harvest and the crush margin also has increased as Stuart mentioned earlier, but I stress caution into the harvest until the harvest is completed.

As far as concern about the capital expenses, during the last nine months, we made total capital expenses of approximately $2.6 million at our consolidated ethanol plant. We estimate $5 million to $6 million of capital expenses during the fourth quarter, excluding any maintenance expenses.

In summary, it was very challenging operating environment throughout the year. We faced floods, logistic problem, production interruption because of lack of corn at the NuGen plant, small refineries exemption and trade disputes. But we have seen a recent improvement in the crush margin as Stuart mentioned earlier and we currently expect to be profitable for the fourth quarter at this time provided this spend continues and we face no more corn shortage.

Thank you. In conclusion, as Zafar just mentioned, crush spreads and corn supplies have improved quarter-to-date versus last quarter and we are again running at a profitable rate and currently project, if we can continue this, to do better than fourth quarter of last year. We continue to outperform the industry even in difficult times. We attribute this to good plants, good rail and most importantly, we really believe we have the best people in the industry and that's really what separates us from the industry.

Hi Pavel.

Pavel Molchanov

Yes. Thanks for taking the question, guys. I wanted to ask about just your individual perspective on the refinery waivers heading into 2020. The 35 or so waivers that were granted this past summer will come up for renewal in the summer of 2020 which, of course, is the middle of the presidential campaign. Just on political grounds, if nothing else, is it your sense that it's more likely than not, the administration will want to kind of set those aside, essentially end them by next summer instead of picking a fight with farmers in the middle of an election year?

Stuart Rose

The way I understand it is, even if grant they waivers, they are still going to require 15 billion in RINs next year. So at least that was my current understanding of what will happen next year, which is always subject to change. We have been led to believe a lot of things that don't come true. So we are very skeptical of everything that comes out of the government today because they have not, with these exemptions, they have very badly hurt our industry. So I don't know which way it will go. I know that we get a lot of talk that the government is going to help our industry. But we really haven't seen anything, in my opinion, of substance.

Zafar, you may want to add to that?

Zafar Rizvi

Yes. I think, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks that we have not received any subsidy. And also I think the promise, as Stuart said, they made to huge package, we have not received that huge package also. So as I mentioned also, the 10 refineries already applied for, that's doubled. It was five. Double them since September. And it can go either way, but I think that they probably will keep it 15 billion and there is some rumors that they may add the previous exemption, some of them to redistribute to some of the people refineries back to that. But to be honest with you, it's hard to say which direction EPA will go and which direction Trump will really go out that, yes.

Stuart Rose

One thing that we have seen, Pavel, is much lower or I shouldn't say much, but a lower rate of production. Plants have shut down. Plants have slowed down. And that's increased our crush spread, even with all this stuff that's happened to us this year. So even with the government doing basically the exemptions, if things do go bad we are in a really good position because our plants are really good. So let's see what happens. But we prefer a strong, we prefer the government not to give the exemptions or at least to commit to 15 billion gallons. But even if that doesn't happen, we think we are in a really good position because we have what we consider among the best plants in the industry.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay.

Zafar Rizvi

And I think I would add that, I wish that we can resolve these trade disputes more because that will help us to export more ethanol on the same time. So those uncertainty is also really a major factor that what's going on in the industries apart from that exemptions.

Stuart Rose

The one thing, the government did allow was E15, but that has been because of the pumps that are out there and we have always said that would be not a major improvement, a minor improvement. It's turned out that it has only been a minor improvement because there is not a lot of gas stations relative to the grand total of gas stations that pump E15.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. Well, I, you actually answered my second question on the E15 kind of first year with year around E15. It sounds like you are a little skeptical about the scale of that.

Stuart Rose

It's better, it someday may be something. But today, it's very minor, in my opinion.

Zafar Rizvi

Yes. I think the E15, as you probably know that all of the cars which is mostly, apart from a couple of manufacturers, rest of the manufacturers are who are bringing these 2020 automobiles, all of them is approved E15 and certainly that include even BMW and others. So that will certainly with some help. But I think Stuart is right, unless we have more, all of this ethanol they have started to mixing up the E15 blend and it's available blended E15 everywhere. It will not really going to make much difference.

Pavel Molchanov

Got it. I appreciate it guys.

Stuart Rose

Thank you Pavel.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Sakai with Singular Research. Please proceed.

Chris Sakai

Hi. Good morning. Just had a question for, Stuart mentioned that you guys are possibly looking for acquisitions outside of ethanol. Just was wondering if you could elaborate more on that.

Stuart Rose

Well, I mean there is a lot of things in alternative energy that could fit our abilities. But we have nothing imminent that we can talk about some. There is really not a lot to talk about. But for example, a good example of what we have done in the past, we were a retailer at one time, we became an ethanol producer. We are an ethanol producer. We are now in refined coal. There is a number of things out there related to our expertise in basically handling things like refined coal but not that we are going to go in the coal business. We certainly aren't. But there is a lot of things related to tax credits in energy that we know a lot about and that would be the type of thing that we are looking for that we feel we could use our abilities to run a successful operation, other than ethanol.

Chris Sakai

And then I guess for valuations in other ethanol plants like, how are they? Are you seeing anything there?

Stuart Rose

We have made. We have talked. We have tried to talk to some people. And the valuations on the really good ones have not come down. Or at least have not come down to the profitability of many company, almost all have had a rough third quarter, but everyone is looking at fourth quarter as being hopefully a little bit better. And everyone hopes to get the industry on track next year. And so because of that, no one is really of the good plants. Now there are plants out there that we are not interested in, but of the plants were interested in, we have not seen anything in valuation that's attractive and we have seen a couple of one or two for sale, but not at a valuation attractive to us.

Zafar Rizvi

Yes.

Chris Sakai

Okay. And then I guess lastly, I mean for the NuGen facility, in this quarter, how is it going there? Are they still facing same difficulties as last quarter? Or is it getting better?

Zafar Rizvi

I think, as I mentioned earlier that we have enough corn at this time, but we restarted the plants late in the first or second week of early November when the harvest started and now we have enough corn for at least month and so after December. We have some enough corn for at least half of the month, but not month of January. So I think things has improved, generally speaking. But as I mentioned, there is almost one billion bushels are not really harvested yet. And if you look at that North Dakota I think is about close to 30% to 35% harvest was done. There is Mexican, there is not enough harvest done in Wisconsin due to all these weather related. So I think I will be very cautious up to the time the harvest is completed. But generally speaking, at this time, we have no problem.

Chris Sakai

Okay. All right. Thanks.

Zafar Rizvi

Thanks.

Stuart Rose

Thank you.

Stuart Rose

Okay. I would like to thank everyone for listening and we will talk to you next call at the year-end call. Thank you very much. Bye.

Thanks everybody.

