Toronto-Dominion Bank Attractive Post Price Decline

Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD) price has declined sharply since it announced its last quarter results, which has made the stock attractive. TD's earnings are expected to increase in 2020 due to anticipated rise in loans. On the other hand, some pressure is expected on the bottom line from an increase in provisions for credit losses and a compression in net interest margin. Due to the prospects of earnings increase I'm expecting the bank to raise its dividends again next year.

Normalization of Provisions for Credit Losses to Constrain Earnings

TD booked high provision charge of $891 million in the last quarter that constrained earnings. Going forward, provisions are expected to rise even further as the credit cycle will normalize after years of remarkable asset quality. Further, high consumer leverage in Canada is expected to lead to delinquencies. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management expects provisions charge for credit losses to go up to around 50bps (of total loans) next year compared to the current level of around 44bps. Taking management's guidance, I'm expecting TD's provisions to increase by 19% year over year to $3.6 billion in FY20.

Economic Resilience to Help Sustain Loan Growth

Despite headwinds, the Canadian economy showed resilience and grew by 1.3% in the third quarter. Likewise, the US economy is showing strength despite trade tensions and overall global economic slowdown. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis estimated United States' leading index at 1.27, which shows that the economy is expected to continue to expand in the coming quarters at a rate similar to the earlier part of 2019.

Low interest rates in the United States are also expected to increase demand for loans. Based on these macroeconomic factors I'm expecting TD's overall loan portfolio to increase by 4.1% year over year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items, which I'm expecting to grow in line with loans.

Asset Sensitivity of US-Based Book to Pressurize Margins

As mentioned in the last quarter's conference call, TD's 1QFY20 net interest margin, NIM, will be negatively impacted by the previous two Fed rate cuts. The compression in NIM is attributable to US-based assets being more sensitive to interest rates than US-based liabilities. According to a simulation conducted by the management, net interest income can decrease by C$176 million over a twelve-month period if interest rates decline by 100bps. The results of the simulation, as given in the annual SEC filing, are presented below.

I am expecting interest rates to remain stable in both Canada and the US in FY20 (year runs from November 2019 to October 2020). In light of this assumption, and management's guidance on interest rate sensitivity, I'm expecting TD's NIM to decline by 4bps in 1QFY20, and 3bps in 2QFY20. For full-year FY20, I'm expecting average NIM to be 7bps below the average for 2019.

TD Ameritrade's Merger Has Potential to Boost Earnings

As mentioned in a recent press release, the management expects the acquisition of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) by the Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to result in modest accretion of earnings once the transaction is completed. To be conservative, I'm assuming the income from the merged entity in 2020 to be the same as the income TD has received from TD Ameritrade in 2019. According to the press release, TD can also report a 'sizable revaluation gain' upon closing of the transaction. Again, to be conservative, I have omitted such a gain from my earnings estimates and valuation analysis.

Earnings Likely to Grow by 4%

I'm expecting TD's earnings for common shareholders to increase by 4% year over year in 2020 to C$6.49 or US$4.88 per share. The earnings growth is mostly attributable to loan growth as discussed above. Continued growth in non-interest income is also expected to drive the bottom line. On the other hand, higher provisions charge for loan losses is expected to constrain growth. The following table shows my forecasts for key income statement items. Please note that I have assumed the exchange rate to be unchanged in the next one year.

Rising Trend of Dividends to Continue

Due to the prospects of earnings increase I'm expecting TD to maintain its trend of increasing dividend every year. I'm expecting the bank to pay dividend at the current level (C$0.74) in the first quarter and then subsequently increase it to C$0.79 or US$0.61 per share. The dividend expectation is based on a sustainable payout ratio of 48% for 2020. My dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 4.3%.

Based on the dividend and earnings estimates, I'm expecting TD's equity book value to increase by 8% in 2020 to C$48.3 or US$36.3 per share. The management does not expect implementation of IFRS 16 to have any material impact on equity; therefore, I have not incorporated it in my estimates.

Target Price Implies 10% Upside

I'm using the historical price to book ratio, P/B, to value TD. The bank has traded at an average P/B of 1.68 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of US$36.3 gives a target price of US$61 for October 2020. The price target implies a 0.2% downside from TD's December 5, 2019, closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Rating

TD's market price dip following its result announcement has opened up room for capital appreciation, as implied by my target price. Due to the 10% price upside I'm adopting a bullish rating on the stock. TD is also offering a forward dividend yield of 4.3%, which, together with capital appreciation, provides total expected return of 14.4% till October 2020. I believe TD is currently offering a good investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock mentioned in the article.