Green Dot: 2021 Story

The stock only trades at 7x '20 EBITDA estimates, but the stock is untouchable until the numbers trough next year.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is increasingly shifting to a Banking as a Service company for some of the largest platform companies in the world. For now though, the stock will feel the impact from declining active accounts and profits in the historical Consumer Services reliant on offering low value services to Walmart (WMT) customers. For this reason, the stock is a 2021 story to avoid for now.

Image Source: Green Dot website

Short-Term Pain

Green Dot is slowly shifting from a goal of offering financial services to customers lacking access to traditional banking accounts to becoming a financial technology leader with a mission to power the banking industry's branchless future. The Walmart deal has long ruled the financial prospects of the firm and 2020 is the latest year to take a hit from the large retailer wanting a larger portion of the rewards.

The stock only has a $1.3 billion market cap while 2019 revenues are targeted up at $1.06 billion with adjusted EBITDA at $242 million and an EPS of $2.73. The problem here is the projected outlook for 2020 is disappointing.

Unfortunately for shareholders, the lower interest rates and the 150 basis point reduction in margins associated with the Walmart MoneyCard contract along with higher SG&A expenses from investments in BaaS have Green Dot forecasting a $65 million hit to 2020 EBITDA. The burgeoning fintech would only generate ~$180 million in EBITDA next year.

The reality is that $180 million in adjusted EBITDA next year would warrant a higher stock price than a $1.3 billion market cap, if Green Dot can turn around the trends here. The fact that the Platform Services business is growing 26% to offset the declines of the Consumer Business to where similar growth rates in 2020 would place revenues generally equal heading into 2021 provides a lot of cushion to any downside risk.

Source: Green Dot Q3'19 presentation

In addition, Green Dot won't see any further impacts from the Walmart deal in 2021. At the same time, the company has BaaS partnerships with Uber (UBER) and Intuit (INTU) expected to expand along with other large-scale partnerships in the works with some expected further announcements in early 2020.

Positive Account Trends

The new Unlimited Cash Back Bank Card has the potential to alter the financial performance of the Consumer Business revenues. The traditional one-time use accounts only generate about $10 of LTV while the Green Dot bank accounts are worth up to $200 in value and drive 90% of the Consumer Business revenues.

The Green Dot brand accounts with monthly deposits have grown 55K since the launch of the bank account at the end of July. The move has reversed losses of 35K accounts since the start of the year to place these highly coveted accounts up 20K for the year at the end of October.

The move is intriguing since Green Dot has been able to keep up with the app downloads of private Chime and easily surpass the time spent on the app. Noteworthy, considering Chime was recently valued in the private markets with a $5.8 billion market valuation or ~4.5x the value of Green Dot.

Source: Green Dot Q3'19 presentation

After lapsing some of the one-time resets in 2020, Green Dot is positioned to return the Consumer Business to growth while the Platform Service has the potential to maintain growth in excess of 20%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Green Dot isn't exactly an expensive stock trading at 7x trough EBITDA estimates for next year. The stock is likely to languish during 2020 as the company reports disappointing YoY numbers while not having even officially guided to the major declines next year which aren't expected until the Q4 report in February.

Investors should look for the stock to reach lows during the Summer of 2020 and any major platform partner additions early next year to add to the case for owning Green Dot heading into 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.