XBiotech Move To Out-Licence Next Generation Antibody Brings In Substantial Cash For Pipeline Expansion

XBiotech (XBIT) surged higher recently after the company announced a massive out-licensing deal worth $1.35 billion based on its antibody drug Bermekimab. Xbiotech had made a deal with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to outlicense its product Bermekimab, which is being developed to treat atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa. XBiotech will use its own True Human Antibody platform for indications outside of dermatology. This will allow J&J to have a monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-1 alpha for dermatology products. The True Human antibody platform has a lot of promise and is likely why it garnered so much attention from J&J.

Massive Deal On The Basis Of A Highly Promising Type Of Technology

This is a very good deal for XBiotech, because it offloads its monoclonal antibody to J&J for two dermatology products noted above. Atopic Dermatitis is a large opportunity for J&J to go after. It is expected that the market for Atopic Dermatitis could potentially reach $18.3 billion globally by 2027. This disease is also referred to as eczema and is known to cause red and itchy skin. The other skin disease, hidradenitis suppurativa, is characterized as painful lumps under the armpits or groin. The market opportunity for this indication is expected to reach $1.81 billion globally by 2028. XBiotech has a solid technology platform in place, therefore, it wasn't that hard for it to find such a nice deal. Monoclonal antibodies are ideal for targeting inflammatory disorders, but there is something far more promising about XBiotech's True Human Antibody platform. True Human antibodies are as the name suggests 100% derived from humans. The company has a proprietary method of screening patients who have natural immunity to diseases. Why would J&J want to acquire Bermekimab based on this platform? With the antibodies being derived from humans, the immune system doesn't view them as being foreign. Therefore, safety and efficacy can theoretically be improved upon. Other anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibodies may work great in treating diseases, but as you may have seen they have major safety issues. Not only can Bermekimab potentially transform the landscape in the monoclonal antibody space, but could also provide superior efficacy over existing regulatory approved products for certain diseases. XBiotech views its next-generation antibody technology as becoming a major advancement in the field. J&J must think highly of this technology, because it is going to give up to $1.35 billion to get its hands on Bermekimab for use in dermatology indications. This is going to be broken down into an upfront cash payment of $750 million upon closing to XBiotech. Then an additional amount of $600 million in potential milestone payments is up for grabs. That's not the end of it either, because it has an opportunity for additional revenue. It has developed a manufacturing supply agreement and clinical services agreement with J&J for the next 2 years for extra cash. Both of these aspects will be used to advance the two dermatological indications.

Promising Deal Still Allows For Expansion Of Drug In Other Areas

The best part about XBiotech's True Human Technology platform, which targets IL-1 alpha, is that it can be used for many other indications. Matter of fact, its pipeline has an emphasis on the drug being able to treat other indications like cancer, diabetes, influenza and bacterial diseases. I think the deal is worth it for the biotech in the long run. It has the opportunity to obtain an abundant amount of cash to fund the rest of its extensive pipeline, without the need to dilute shareholders. Not only that, but XBiotech will continue to use bermekimab for other indications outside of dermatology. That's a good thing, in which it is not restricted from advancing its product against other diseases. A lot of the other programs are promising and one in particular involves a phase 2 study using bermekimab to treat patients with advanced cancers. This will be a phase 2 study looking to treat several types of advanced cancers such as: Lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer. This is another solid program from the pipeline, because it is fully funded by the Medical Research Council (NYSE:MRC). Specifically, XBiotech had been awarded full funding for this phase 2 cancer study. The ability for XBiotech to be able to get J&J to offer such a large amount for the drug, along with the UK Research and Innovation group fully funding the cost of its phase 2 cancer study, speaks volumes on how strong its technology is. The goal isn't just for the phase 2 cancer study achieve an improvement of survival, but to also improve the quality of life for patients. By this I'm indicating the ability for patients to maintain healthy weight, have a lot of energy and other quality of life improvements.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, XBiotech had $40.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019. A cash raise had been done back in June of 2019, where the company sold 4.84 million common shares of stock at a public offering price of $8.25 per share. Along with granting underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional amount of shares up to 351,515 at the same price. With cash dwindling down, it was able to establish a very large deal with J&J. This is good news, because once the transaction closes XBiotech will receive a cash payment of $750 million. That will be enough cash to fund its pipeline for a very long time.

Conclusion

XBiotech is set up for success in the long-term. The ability to obtain such a large amount of upfront cash from J&J is testament to the company's True Human technology platform. Besides the impressive technology it has, bermekimab is one of those drugs referred to as a "pipeline drug". Meaning that one drug can be used multiple indications. It is not just restricted to only a few key areas. Above, I highlighted that it is being advanced for dermatology and cancer. With bermekimab being able to target and block IL-1 alpha, it has the ability to go after a variety of diseases that involve an inflammatory component. Other areas the drug can treat are: Heart disease, rheumatological disease, heart attack and many others. Having said that, there are a few risks involved. The first is with respect to the other indications it may be able to be used for. There is no guarantee that it will end up being successful or receive approval for all indications. Another risk is that the additional cash of $600 million to expected by XBiotech, is contingent upon reaching specific milestones as part of the deal with J&J. There is no guarantee that these other milestones will be met. Still, I view the deal made by XBiotech as being highly favorable. It gets a large cash infusion of $750 million and is still free to advance its drug against many other indications. It has reduced investor risk in terms of dilution and being able to diversify its pipeline for multiple shots on goal. That is why I view this biotech as a good long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.